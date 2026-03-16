Facts: With three wickets, Mahnoor Zeb is the leading wicket taker for Pakistan U19 Women in this campaign.

This would be the first time Pakistan U19 and Samoa U19 go head to head in T20 format.

Pakistan U19 Women vs Samoa U19 Women Chance of Winning

Pakistan U19 Women struggled to make an impact in this tournament. Their opening game against USA U19 Women was called off due to rain and were second best in the final two matches against England U19 and Ireland U19, they ended up fourth on the points table.

Samoa U19 Women headed into this tournament as an underdog and they struggled to make an impact in the group stages. Samoa U19 Women were winless in the group stages and ended up fourth on the table. As per our calculations, Pakistan U19 Women are favourites in the upcoming game.

Pakistan U19 Women ’ chances of winning - 99%

Samoa U19 Women’ chances of winning - 01%

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Pakistan U19 Women vs Samoa U19 Women Prediction & Betting Tips 2025

Minahil has failed to make an impact in this tournament as in two matches she has scored three wins which clearly showcases her struggles thus far. We believe Minahil will score low in the upcoming game.

Samoa U19 Women batters have failed to show up in this campaign as they have scored a total of 56 in two matches. Verra Farane has scored six runs in two matches which makes us believe she will score low in the upcoming game.

Pakistan U19 Women vs Samoa U19 Women Match Toss Prediction

Historically the venue has suited the team that bowled first. The last four matches have been won by the team that bowled first which makes us believe both sides would prefer to chase in the upcoming game.

Weather Report

With 40% chances of disruptions we believe climate would play a major role in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 28C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 24C.

Pakistan U19 Women News & Player List

Pakistan U19 Women Player List

Fatima Khan, Komal Khan (c & wk), Ravail Farhan, Zoofishan Ayyaz, Areesha Ansari, Maham Anees, Quratulain Ahsen, Tayyba Imdad, Mahnoor Zeb, Minahil, Memoona Khalid, Shahar Bano, Aleesa Mukhtiar, Wasifa Hussain, Haniah Ahmer

Predicted Playing XI

Fatima Khan Batter Zoofishan Ayyaz Batter Minahil Batter Areesha Ansari All-rounder Komal Khan Wicket-keeper Ravail Farhan Batter Tayyba Imdad All-rounder Maham Anees All-rounder Quratulain Ahsen Bowler Mahnoor Zeb Bowler Memoona Khalid Bowler

Pakistan U19 Women Team Form

Pakistan U19 Women have had a dismal campaign thus far as they have lost back to back matches and ended up fourth on the table.

Samoa U19 Women News & Player List

Samoa U19 Women Player List

Norah Salima, Angel Sootaga (wk), Verra Farane, Olive Lefaga, Avetia Mapu (c), Stella Sagalala, Jane Manase, Stefania Pauga, Barbara Keresoma, Katrina Samu, Masina Tafea, Silepea Polataivao, Sala Viliamu, Apolonia Polataivao, Selina Lilo

Predicted Playing XI





Norah Salima Batter Verra Farane Batter Stefania Pauga Batter Olive Lefaga All-rounder Angel Sootaga Wicket-keeper Avetia Mapu Batter Stella Sagalala All-rounder Jane Manase All-rounder Barbara Keresoma Bowler Katrina Samu Bowler Masina Tafea Bowler

Samoa U19 Women Team Form

Samoa U19 Women have struggled in this tournament as they were winless in the group stages and ended up fourth on the table.

Pakistan U19 Women vs Samoa U19 Women Head to Head

This would be the first time Pakistan U19 and Samoa U19 go head to head in T20 format.

Pakistan U19 Women vs Samoa U19 Women Betting Odds

Pakistan U19 Women to have a better opening partnership than Samoa U19 Women

Samoa U19 Women and Pakistan U19 Women head into this penultimate game after both sides have struggled to make an impact in this tournament. Samoa U19 Women have found it difficult to compete in this tournament as they were bowled out for 16 against South Africa U19 Women and then lost against New Zealand U19 Women and ended up fourth on the table. On the other hand Pakistan U19 Women have underperformed in the group stages as they were winless and ended up fourth on the table. We believe this game would be a one sided affair as Pakistan U19 Women are far more dominant on paper and they would also end up having a better opening stand in the upcoming game.

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Pakistan U19 Women vs Samoa U19 Women Top Batters

Komal Khan to be Pakistan U19 Women’ top batter

Pakistan U19 Women batters have failed to show up thus far. Komal Khan was the leading run scorer in the last game and with 24 runs, she is the leading run scorer for her side which makes her our top pick in the upcoming game.

Norah Salima to be Samoa U19 Women’ top batter

Samoa U19 Women have struggled in the batting department thus far as they were bowled out for 16 and 40 in the last two games. Norah Salima was the top run scorer in the last game which makes her our top pick in the upcoming game.

Pakistan U19 Women vs Samoa U19 Women Top Bowlers

Mahnoor Zeb to be Pakistan U19 Women’ top bowler

Mahnoor Zeb has been the standout bowler for Pakistan U19 Women in this campaign. With three wickets thus far, Zeb is the leading wicket taker for her side which makes her our top pick in the upcoming game.

Olive Lefaga to be Samoa U19 Women’ top bowler

Olive Lefaga has been the most consistent bowler for Samoa U19 Women in this campaign. So far, Lefaga has bagged three wickets and is the leading wicket taker for her side which makes her our top pick in the upcoming game.

Our Prediction Favorites to win Pakistan U19 Women Pakistan U19 Women to win - 1.00 (PariMatch)

Samoa U19 Women to win - 34.00 (PariMatch) This would be the first time Samoa U19 Women and Pakistan U19 Women go head to head in this format. On paper Pakistan U19 Women are superior which is probably why the bookmakers have favoured them in this game and we believe you should do the same as Pakistan U19 would bag maximum points in the upcoming game. Parimatch 5.0 ★★★★★ Bet Now!





