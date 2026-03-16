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Pakistan U19 Women vs Samoa U19 Women Match Prediction

PAK

99%

Chance of Winning

SAM

1%

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Johor Cricket Academy Oval

Pakistan U19 Women take on Samoa U19 Women in the play-off game of the 2025 ICC U19 Women World Cup at JCA Oval - Dato Dr. Harjit Singh Johor Cricket Academy, Johor Bahru. The game is scheduled to be played on Jan 24 at 08:00 AM IST.

Facts:

  • With three wickets, Mahnoor Zeb is the leading wicket taker for Pakistan U19 Women in this campaign.
  • This would be the first time Pakistan U19 and Samoa U19 go head to head in T20 format.

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Pakistan U19 Women vs Samoa U19 Women Chance of Winning

Pakistan U19 Women struggled to make an impact in this tournament. Their opening game against USA U19 Women was called off due to rain and were second best in the final two matches against England U19 and Ireland U19, they ended up fourth on the points table.

Samoa U19 Women headed into this tournament as an underdog and they struggled to make an impact in the group stages. Samoa U19 Women were winless in the group stages and ended up fourth on the table. As per our calculations, Pakistan U19 Women are favourites in the upcoming game.

  • Pakistan U19 Women ’ chances of winning - 99%
  • Samoa U19 Women’ chances of winning - 01%

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Pakistan U19 Women vs Samoa U19 Women Prediction & Betting Tips 2025

Minahil has failed to make an impact in this tournament as in two matches she has scored three wins which clearly showcases her struggles thus far. We believe Minahil will score low in the upcoming game.

Samoa U19 Women batters have failed to show up in this campaign as they have scored a total of 56 in two matches. Verra Farane has scored six runs in two matches which makes us believe she will score low in the upcoming game.

Pakistan U19 Women vs Samoa U19 Women Match Toss Prediction

Historically the venue has suited the team that bowled first. The last four matches have been won by the team that bowled first which makes us believe both sides would prefer to chase in the upcoming game.

Weather Report

With 40% chances of disruptions we believe climate would play a major role in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 28C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 24C.

Pakistan U19 Women News & Player List

Pakistan U19 Women Player List

Fatima Khan, Komal Khan (c & wk), Ravail Farhan, Zoofishan Ayyaz, Areesha Ansari, Maham Anees, Quratulain Ahsen, Tayyba Imdad, Mahnoor Zeb, Minahil, Memoona Khalid, Shahar Bano, Aleesa Mukhtiar, Wasifa Hussain, Haniah Ahmer

Predicted Playing XI

Fatima Khan

Batter

Zoofishan Ayyaz

Batter

Minahil

Batter

Areesha Ansari

All-rounder

Komal Khan

Wicket-keeper

Ravail Farhan

Batter

Tayyba Imdad

All-rounder

Maham Anees

All-rounder

Quratulain Ahsen

Bowler

Mahnoor Zeb

Bowler

Memoona Khalid

Bowler

Pakistan U19 Women Team Form

Pakistan U19 Women have had a dismal campaign thus far as they have lost back to back matches and ended up fourth on the table.

Samoa U19 Women News & Player List

Samoa U19 Women Player List

Norah Salima, Angel Sootaga (wk), Verra Farane, Olive Lefaga, Avetia Mapu (c), Stella Sagalala, Jane Manase, Stefania Pauga, Barbara Keresoma, Katrina Samu, Masina Tafea, Silepea Polataivao, Sala Viliamu, Apolonia Polataivao, Selina Lilo

Predicted Playing XI

Norah Salima

Batter

Verra Farane

Batter

Stefania Pauga

Batter

Olive Lefaga

All-rounder

Angel Sootaga

Wicket-keeper

Avetia Mapu

Batter

Stella Sagalala

All-rounder

Jane Manase

All-rounder

Barbara Keresoma

Bowler

Katrina Samu

Bowler

Masina Tafea

Bowler

Samoa U19 Women Team Form

Samoa U19 Women have struggled in this tournament as they were winless in the group stages and ended up fourth on the table.

Pakistan U19 Women vs Samoa U19 Women Head to Head

This would be the first time Pakistan U19 and Samoa U19 go head to head in T20 format.

Pakistan U19 Women vs Samoa U19 Women Betting Odds

Pakistan U19 Women to have a better opening partnership than Samoa U19 Women

Samoa U19 Women and Pakistan U19 Women head into this penultimate game after both sides have struggled to make an impact in this tournament. Samoa U19 Women have found it difficult to compete in this tournament as they were bowled out for 16 against South Africa U19 Women and then lost against New Zealand U19 Women and ended up fourth on the table. On the other hand Pakistan U19 Women have underperformed in the group stages as they were winless and ended up fourth on the table. We believe this game would be a one sided affair as Pakistan U19 Women are far more dominant on paper and they would also end up having a better opening stand in the upcoming game.

Pakistan U19 Women vs Samoa U19 Women

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Johor Cricket Academy Oval, Johor Bahru

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Pakistan U19 Women vs Samoa U19 Women Top Batters

Komal Khan to be Pakistan U19 Women’ top batter

Pakistan U19 Women batters have failed to show up thus far. Komal Khan was the leading run scorer in the last game and with 24 runs, she is the leading run scorer for her side which makes her our top pick in the upcoming game.

Norah Salima to be Samoa U19 Women’ top batter

Samoa U19 Women have struggled in the batting department thus far as they were bowled out for 16 and 40 in the last two games. Norah Salima was the top run scorer in the last game which makes her our top pick in the upcoming game.

Pakistan U19 Women vs Samoa U19 Women Top Bowlers

Mahnoor Zeb to be Pakistan U19 Women’ top bowler

Mahnoor Zeb has been the standout bowler for Pakistan U19 Women in this campaign. With three wickets thus far, Zeb is the leading wicket taker for her side which makes her our top pick in the upcoming game.

Olive Lefaga to be Samoa U19 Women’ top bowler

Olive Lefaga has been the most consistent bowler for Samoa U19 Women in this campaign. So far, Lefaga has bagged three wickets and is the leading wicket taker for her side which makes her our top pick in the upcoming game.

Our Prediction

Favorites to win

Pakistan U19 Women

This would be the first time Samoa U19 Women and Pakistan U19 Women go head to head in this format. On paper Pakistan U19 Women are superior which is probably why the bookmakers have favoured them in this game and we believe you should do the same as Pakistan U19 would bag maximum points in the upcoming game.
  • Pakistan U19 Women to win - 1.00 (PariMatch)
  • Samoa U19 Women to win - 34.00 (PariMatch)
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