Facts: With nine wickets, Kayla Reyneke is the leading wicket taker for South Africa U19 Women in this campaign.

With 83 runs, Caoimhe Bray is the leading run scorer for Australia U19 Women in this campaign.

South Africa U19 Women vs Australia U19 Women Chance of Winning

South Africa U19 Women have been impressive so far in this tournament. They have been unbeaten throughout the campaign and with a near perfect record they qualified for the semifinals in this tournament. The last game against the United States of America U19 Women was called off due to rain .

Australia U19 Women have been impressive thus far, in the last game they surrendered their winning run of six matches as the batting unit struggled against Sri Lanka U19 in the last game. Australia U19 lost the game by 12 runs. As per our calculations, Australia U19 Women are favourites in the upcoming game.

South Africa U19 Women ’ chances of winning - 34%

Australia U19 Women’ chances of winning - 66%

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South Africa U19 Women vs Australia U19 Women Prediction & Betting Tips 2025

Expectations were high for Simone Lourens in this campaign and even though South African Batter haven’t been tested yet, she has played well thus far. We believe Lourens will score well in the upcoming game.

Lucy Hamilton has been one of the most consistent batters for Australia U19 Women. In five matches thus far, Hamilton has scored 71 runs which makes us believe she will score well in the upcoming game.

South Africa U19 Women vs Australia U19 Women Match Toss Prediction

Historically the venue has suited the team that bowled first. The last two matches have been won by the team that bowled first which makes us believe both sides would prefer to chase in the upcoming game.

Weather Report

With 10% chances of disruptions we believe climate would not play a major role in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 32C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 24C.

South Africa U19 Women News & Player List

South Africa U19 Women Player List

Jemma Botha, Simone Lourens, Diara Ramlakan, Kayla Reyneke (c), Karabo Meso (wk), Fay Cowling, Mieke van Voorst, Ashleigh van Wyk, Monalisa Legodi, Nthabiseng Nini, Seshnie Naidu, Jae Leigh Filander, Luyanda Nzuza, Diedré van Rensburg, Chanel Venter

Predicted Playing XI

Jemma Botha Batter Simone Lourens Batter Diara Ramlakan Batter Kayla Reyneke All-rounder Karabo Meso Wicket-keeper Mieke van Voorst Batter Fay Cowling All-rounder Ashleigh van Wyk All-rounder Monalisa Legodi Bowler Nthabiseng Nini Bowler Seshnie Naidu Bowler

South Africa U19 Women Team Form

South Africa U19 Women have been unbeaten thus far as they have six wins in seven matches and ended up at the top of the table.

Australia U19 Women News & Player List

Australia U19 Women Player List

Kate Pelle, Ines McKeon, Lucy Hamilton (c), Caoimhe Bray, Eleanor Larosa, Hasrat Gill, Ella Briscoe, Grace Lyons (wk), Chloe Ainsworth, Lily Bassingthwaighte, Tegan Williamson, Juliette Morton, Amy Hunter, Sara Kennedy, Maggie Clark

Predicted Playing XI

Kate Pelle Batter Ines McKeon Batter Lucy Hamilton Batter Caoimhe Bray All-rounder Grace Lyons Wicket-keeper Eleanor Larosa Batter Hasrat Gill All-rounder Ella Briscoe All-rounder Chloe Ainsworth Bowler Lily Bassingthwaighte Bowler Tegan Williamson Bowler

Australia U19 Women Team Form

Australia U19 Women have been brilliant thus far as they head into the semifinals after four wins in the last five matches.

South Africa U19 Women vs Australia U19 Women Head to Head

Past records between South Africa U19 and Australia U19 are unavailable.

South Africa U19 Women vs Australia U19 Women Betting Odds

South Africa U19 Women to have a better opening partnership than Australia U19 Women

Australia U19 Women and South Africa U19 Women go head to head in what seems like a mouth watering clash for the neutrals as both sides have remained unbeaten in this tournament thus far. South Africa U19 dominated the group stages as they qualified for the Super Six with ease where they continued to dominate, the last game against USA U19 was called off due to rain. On the other hand, Australia U19 have been brilliant so far and even though they lost the last game against Sri Lanka U19 we expect them to dominate this game. What makes this tip so enticing is the fact Australia U19 have conceded a bigger opening partnership in two of the last three games which makes us believe South Africa U19 Women will end up with a better opening partnership in the upcoming game.

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South Africa U19 Women vs Australia U19 Women Top Batters

Simone Lourens to be South Africa U19 Women’ top batter

South Africa U19 Women batters haven’t been tested yet as the bowlers have dominated the proceeding. With 66 runs, Simone Lourens is the leading run scorer for her side which makes her our top pick in the upcoming game.

Caoimhe Bray to be Australia U19 Women’ top batter

Caoimhe Bray has been the stand out performer for Australia U19 Women this season as with 83 runs thus far, Bray is the leading run scorer for Australia U19 which makes her our top pick in the upcoming game.

South Africa U19 Women vs Australia U19 Women Top Bowlers

Kayla Reyneke to be South Africa U19 Women’ top bowler

Kayla Reyneke has been the stand out bowler for South Africa U19 Women in this campaign. With nine wickets thus far, Reyneke is the leading wicket taker for her side which makes her our top pick in the upcoming game.

Hasrat Gill to be Australia U19 Women’ top bowler

Hasrat Gill has been one of the most consistent bowlers this season. In the last game she bagged two wickets and with eight wickets thus far she is the leading wicket taker for her side which makes her our top pick in the upcoming game.

Our Prediction Favorites to win Australia U19 Women South Africa U19 Women to win - 2.34 (PariMatch)

Australia U19 Women to win - 1.51 (PariMatch) South Africa Women U19 and Australia Women U19 go head to head in the semifinals after both sides have remained unbeaten. On paper Australia U19 look far more formidable. The bookmakers have favoured Australia U19 Women in this game and you should do the same as they will qualify for the Finals come Jan 31. Parimatch 5.0 ★★★★★ Bet Now!





