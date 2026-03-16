Facts: With nine wickets, Kayla Reyneke is the leading wicket taker for South Africa U19 Women in this campaign.

With 82 runs, Disha Dhingra is the leading run scorer for USA U19 in this campaign.

South Africa U19 Women vs United States of America U19 Women Chance of Winning

South Africa U19 Women have been impressive so far in this tournament. They have a perfect record so far as they qualified for the Super Six after three wins in three games. In the last match they went head to head against Ireland U19 and dominated the game. South Africa U19 won the game with seven wickets to spare.

United States of America U19 Women got off to a great start in this tournament as they were unbeaten after two matches but since then their form has taken a nose dive as they head into this game after back to back defeats and are currently fourth on the table. As per our calculations, South Africa U19 Women are favourites in the upcoming game.

South Africa U19 Women ’ chances of winning - 87%

United States of America U19 Women’ chances of winning - 13%

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South Africa U19 Women vs United States of America U19 Women Prediction & Betting Tips 2025

Expectations were high for Simone Lourens in this campaign and even though South African Batter haven’t been tested yet, she has played well thus far. We believe Lourens will score well in the upcoming game.

Chetna Pagydyala has struggled so far in this campaign. In three matches she has scored 33 runs with an average of 16.50. In the last game she scored a duck which makes us believe she will score low in the upcoming game.

South Africa U19 Women vs United States of America U19 Women Match Toss Prediction

Historically the venue has suited the team that bowled first. The last two matches have been won by the team that bowled first which makes us believe both sides would prefer to chase in the upcoming game.

Weather Report

With 30% chances of disruptions we believe climate would not play a major role in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 27C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 23C.

South Africa U19 Women News & Player List

South Africa U19 Women Player List

Jemma Botha, Simone Lourens, Diara Ramlakan, Kayla Reyneke (c), Karabo Meso (wk), Fay Cowling, Mieke van Voorst, Ashleigh van Wyk, Monalisa Legodi, Nthabiseng Nini, Seshnie Naidu, Jae Leigh Filander, Luyanda Nzuza, Diedré van Rensburg, Chanel Venter

Predicted Playing XI









Jemma Botha Batter Simone Lourens Batter Diara Ramlakan Batter Kayla Reyneke All-rounder Karabo Meso Wicket-keeper Mieke van Voorst Batter Fay Cowling All-rounder Ashleigh van Wyk All-rounder Monalisa Legodi Bowler Nthabiseng Nini Bowler Seshnie Naidu Bowler

South Africa U19 Women Team Form

South Africa U19 Women have a perfect record thus far, with four wins they are at the top of the table.

United States of America U19 Women News & Player List

United States of America U19 Women Player List

Disha Dhingra, Chetna Pagydyala, Isani Vaghela, Anika Kolan (c & wk), Aditi Chudasama, Ritu Priya Singh, Pooja Ganesh, Chetnaa Prasad, Lekha Shetty, Maahi Madhavan, Saanvi Immadi, Pooja Shah, Suhani Thadani

Predicted Playing XI

Disha Dhingra Batter Chetna Pagydyala Batter Isani Vaghela Batter Aditi Chudasama All-rounder Anika Kolan Wicket-keeper Ritu Priya Singh Batter Pooja Ganesh All-rounder Chetnaa Prasad All-rounder Maahi Madhavan Bowler Saanvi Immadi Bowler Lekha Shetty Bowler

United States of America U19 Women Team Form

United States of America U19 Women have struggled in this tournament as they have one win in four games and are currently fourth on the table.

South Africa U19 Women vs United States of America U19 Women Head to Head

Past records between South Africa U19 and United States of America U19 are unavailable.

South Africa U19 Women vs United States of America U19 Women Betting Odds

South Africa U19 Women to have a better opening partnership than United States of America U19 Women

United States of America U19 Women and South Africa U19 Women go head to head in what seems like a one sided game for the neutrals. Both sides have had a contrasting campaign thus far. South Africa U19 have been one of the best sides in this tournament and a win in this fixture would seal a semifinals berth this season. They have a perfect record so far and with four wins in four games they are currently at the top of the table. On the other hand USA U19 have one win in four matches and are currently fourth on the table, they need a win to stay in contention for a semifinals spot. What makes this tip so enticing is the fact South Africa U19 have managed a better opening stand in three of the four matches which makes us believe they would end up with a better opening partnership in the upcoming game.

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South Africa U19 Women vs United States of America U19 Women Top Batters

Simone Lourens to be South Africa U19 Women’ top batter

South Africa U19 Women batters haven’t been tested yet as the bowlers have dominated the proceeding. With 66 runs, Simone Lourens is the leading run scorer for her side which makes her our top pick in the upcoming game.

Disha Dhingra to be United States of America U19 Women’ top batter

Disha Dhingra was the stand out performer in the last game against New Zealand U19 as she scored 30 off 24 balls. With 82 runs thus far, Dhingra is the leading run scorer for her side which makes her our top pick in the upcoming game.

South Africa U19 Women vs United States of America U19 Women Top Bowlers

Kayla Reyneke to be South Africa U19 Women’ top bowler

Kayla Reyneke has been the stand out bowler for South Africa U19 Women in this campaign. With nine wickets thus far, Reyneke is the leading wicket taker for her side which makes her our top pick in the upcoming game.

Ritu Priya Singh to be United States of America U19 Women’ top bowler

Ritu Priya Singh has been sensational thus far. In the last game against New Zealand U19 she bagged a fifer and with seven wickets, she is also the leading wicket taker for her side which makes her our top pick in the upcoming game.

Our Prediction Favorites to win South Africa U19 Women South Africa U19 Women to win - 1.15 (PariMatch)

United States of America U19 Women to win - 4.51 (PariMatch) South Africa Women U19 have been one of the best teams in this tournament as they have managed four wins in four games which is probably why the bookmakers have favoured them in this games and we believe you should do the same as South Africa U19 would bag maximum points in the upcoming game. Parimatch 5.0 ★★★★★ Bet Now!





