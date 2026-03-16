Sri Lanka Women vs Australia Women Match Prediction
AUS
93%
Chance of Winning
SRI
7%
T20i
YSD-UKM Cricket Oval
Facts:
- Sri Lanka have recorded the two highest team totals in the tournament so far - 162 vs Malaysia and 166 vs West Indies.
- Australia was responsible for India’s only loss in Women’s U19 T20 World Cup history, back in 2023.
Sri Lanka Women vs Australia Women Chance of Winning
Sri Lanka were knocked out of the tournament after their match against Scotland was washed out. The potential quarter-final clash against Australia will now be a dead rubber, which the South Asian nation will try to use to sign off in style. The Lankans won their first two games of the group stage, but a loss to India and the abandonment of the game against Scotland led to their ouster.
Australia, the only team to beat India in the history of the U19 Women’s T20 World Cup, will likely use this match to rest some of their stars and to allow their out-of-form players to get back in rhythm. The Aussies have won all four of their games this season and despite the match having no impact on their progress in the tournament, they will want to continue their winning run.
- Sri Lanka Women Chance of Winning - 7%
- Australia Women Chance of Winning - 93%
Sri Lanka Women vs Australia Women Prediction & Betting Tips 2024
Sri Lanka have been sensational with the bat this season, scoring more than 160 runs in two of their three games. The only time they failed to cross 100 runs was against reigning champions, India. Australia, too, have impressed with the bat. The only time they set the target, they scored 139 runs while they have successfully chased the target on three occasions.
We are expecting a high-scoring encounter in Bangi with both teams scoring over 100 runs. We are also backing Sri Lanka’s Dahami Sanethma to post a big score to bid adieu to the tournament. She is one of only two players this season to have scored a half century.
Sri Lanka Women vs Australia Women Match Toss Prediction
Teams chasing have won five of the eight games played at the YSD-UKM Cricket Oval this season. Australia, alongside Bangladesh and New Zealand, have successfully defended their total at the venue. We are expecting the captain that wins the toss to bowl first.
Weather Report
There is relief in store for fans with the clouds seemingly easing off from Bangi ahead of the match. There’s only a 10% chance of rain so we should see a full game, but temperatures going up to 33 degrees celsius and a humidity of 59% are likely to result in a sweltering afternoon.
Sri Lanka Women News & Player List
Sri Lanka Women Player List
Manudi Nanayakkara (c), Rashmika Sewwandi, Vimoksha Balasuriya, Shashini Gimhani, Hiruni Hansika, Shehara Induwari, Sanjana Kavindi, Pramudi Methsara, Rashmi Nethranjali, Sumudu Nisansala, Chamodi Praboda, Dahami Sanethma, Aseni Thalagune, Danuli Thennakoon, Limansa Thilakarathna
Predicted Playing XI
|
Sanjana Kavindi
|
Batter
|
Sumudu Nisansala
|
Wicketkeeper
|
Dahami Sanethma
|
Batter
|
Hiruni Hansika
|
Batter
|
Manudi Nanayakkara
|
Allrounder
|
Rashmika Sewwandi
|
Allrounder
|
Limansa Thilakarathna
|
Allrounder
|
Shashini Gimhani
|
Bowler
|
Aseni Thalagune
|
Bowler
|
Pramudi Methsara
|
Bowler
|
Chamodi Praboda
|
Bowler
Sri Lanka Women Team Form
Sri Lanka’s U19 T20 Women’s team have won two and lost one of their four games. Their most recent match was washed out, which saw them exit the tournament prematurely.
Australia Women News & Player List
Australia Women Player List
Lucy Hamilton (c), Hasrat Gill, Chloe Ainsworth, Amy Hunter, Lily Bassingthwaighte, Caoimhe Bray, Ella Briscoe, Maggie Clark, Sara Kennedy, Eleanor Larosa, Grace Lyons, Ines Mckeon, Juliette Morton, Kate Pelle, Tegan Williamson
Predicted Playing XI
|
Kate Pelle
|
Wicketkeeper
|
Ines Mckeon
|
Batter
|
Lucy Hamilton
|
Allrounder
|
Caoimhe Bray
|
Allrounder
|
Tegan Williamson
|
Allrounder
|
Ella Briscoe
|
Batter
|
Chloe Ainsworth
|
Allrounder
|
Amy Hunter
|
Bowler
|
Maggie Clark
|
Bowler
|
Lily Bassingthwaighte
|
Bowler
|
Sara Kennedy
|
Bowler
Australia Women Team Form
Australia have won all four of their games in the Women’s U19 T20 World Cup. Their last loss came seven matches ago in Sri Lanka when England beat them by 7 wickets.
Sri Lanka Women vs Australia Women Head to Head
Australia Women and Sri Lanka Women have played each other three times in Women’s U19 T20 cricket. The Aussies won the first match by 108 runs while Sri Lanka got their revenge in 2024. The last encounter between the two sides saw Australia win a last-ball thriller.
Head to Head
Sri Lanka Women: 1
Australia Women: 2
Draw: 0
Sri Lanka Women vs Australia Women Betting Odds
Sri Lankan openers to outperform the Aussie opening pair
The South Asian island nation has been prolific with the bat throughout the tournament. Even in their game against India, the openers managed to put together 17 runs for the first wicket. In the other two games, they laid the perfect platform for the middle order, scoring 54 and 40 runs. Australia, on the other hand, have failed to reach double digits in two of their four matches and average around 21 runs for the opening wicket.
Sri Lanka Women vs Australia Women
T20i
YSD-UKM Cricket Oval, Bangi
Sri Lanka Women vs Australia Women Top Batters
Dahami Sanethma to be Sri Lanka Women’s top batter
Dahami Sanethma is the third highest run scorer of the tournament with 88 runs in three innings. The 19-year-old is the only batter, alongside India’s Gongadi Trisha, to score a fifty in the tournament. We are expecting Sanethma to be the team’s best bowler in their last match of the season.
Lucy Hamilton to be Australia Women’s top batter
The Aussie captain has been the team’s top scorer in Malaysia with 61 runs in four matches. While she got out on a duck against Nepal, she scored 28 and 30 runs against Bangladesh and West Indies, respectively. We are backing the Aussie allrounder to shine with the bat.
Sri Lanka Women vs Australia Women Top Bowlers
Chamodi Praboda to be Sri Lanka Women’s top bowler
In 3 games this season, left arm spinner Chamodi Praboda has taken two 3-wicket hauls already. The team’s last match was washed out, which saw Praboda fall down the order in the list of the highest wicket-takers in the tournament. We’re expecting the talented 15-year-old to increase her tally in her last match of the T20 World Cup.
Tegan Williamson to be Australia Women’s top bowler
We are expecting heavy rotation in the Australian line-up against Sri Lanka. Williamson, who was afforded a rest versus Nepal, will be the key weapon for the team in Bangi. In the three games she has played, the 16-year-old has taken 5 wickets and will be raring to add to that tally against Sri Lanka.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win
Australia Women
- Sri Lanka Women to Win - 8.00 (Parimatch)
- Australia Women to Win - 1.07 (Parimatch)
Parimatch
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