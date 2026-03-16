Facts: Sri Lanka have recorded the two highest team totals in the tournament so far - 162 vs Malaysia and 166 vs West Indies.

Australia was responsible for India’s only loss in Women’s U19 T20 World Cup history, back in 2023.

Sri Lanka Women vs Australia Women Chance of Winning

Sri Lanka were knocked out of the tournament after their match against Scotland was washed out. The potential quarter-final clash against Australia will now be a dead rubber, which the South Asian nation will try to use to sign off in style. The Lankans won their first two games of the group stage, but a loss to India and the abandonment of the game against Scotland led to their ouster.

Australia, the only team to beat India in the history of the U19 Women’s T20 World Cup, will likely use this match to rest some of their stars and to allow their out-of-form players to get back in rhythm. The Aussies have won all four of their games this season and despite the match having no impact on their progress in the tournament, they will want to continue their winning run.

Sri Lanka Women Chance of Winning - 7%

Australia Women Chance of Winning - 93%

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Sri Lanka Women vs Australia Women Prediction & Betting Tips 2024

Sri Lanka have been sensational with the bat this season, scoring more than 160 runs in two of their three games. The only time they failed to cross 100 runs was against reigning champions, India. Australia, too, have impressed with the bat. The only time they set the target, they scored 139 runs while they have successfully chased the target on three occasions.

We are expecting a high-scoring encounter in Bangi with both teams scoring over 100 runs. We are also backing Sri Lanka’s Dahami Sanethma to post a big score to bid adieu to the tournament. She is one of only two players this season to have scored a half century.

Sri Lanka Women vs Australia Women Match Toss Prediction

Teams chasing have won five of the eight games played at the YSD-UKM Cricket Oval this season. Australia, alongside Bangladesh and New Zealand, have successfully defended their total at the venue. We are expecting the captain that wins the toss to bowl first.

Weather Report

There is relief in store for fans with the clouds seemingly easing off from Bangi ahead of the match. There’s only a 10% chance of rain so we should see a full game, but temperatures going up to 33 degrees celsius and a humidity of 59% are likely to result in a sweltering afternoon.

Sri Lanka Women News & Player List

Sri Lanka Women Player List

Manudi Nanayakkara (c), Rashmika Sewwandi, Vimoksha Balasuriya, Shashini Gimhani, Hiruni Hansika, Shehara Induwari, Sanjana Kavindi, Pramudi Methsara, Rashmi Nethranjali, Sumudu Nisansala, Chamodi Praboda, Dahami Sanethma, Aseni Thalagune, Danuli Thennakoon, Limansa Thilakarathna

Predicted Playing XI

Sanjana Kavindi Batter Sumudu Nisansala Wicketkeeper Dahami Sanethma Batter Hiruni Hansika Batter Manudi Nanayakkara Allrounder Rashmika Sewwandi Allrounder Limansa Thilakarathna Allrounder Shashini Gimhani Bowler Aseni Thalagune Bowler Pramudi Methsara Bowler Chamodi Praboda Bowler

Sri Lanka Women Team Form

Sri Lanka’s U19 T20 Women’s team have won two and lost one of their four games. Their most recent match was washed out, which saw them exit the tournament prematurely.

Australia Women News & Player List

Australia Women Player List

Lucy Hamilton (c), Hasrat Gill, Chloe Ainsworth, Amy Hunter, Lily Bassingthwaighte, Caoimhe Bray, Ella Briscoe, Maggie Clark, Sara Kennedy, Eleanor Larosa, Grace Lyons, Ines Mckeon, Juliette Morton, Kate Pelle, Tegan Williamson

Predicted Playing XI

Kate Pelle Wicketkeeper Ines Mckeon Batter Lucy Hamilton Allrounder Caoimhe Bray Allrounder Tegan Williamson Allrounder Ella Briscoe Batter Chloe Ainsworth Allrounder Amy Hunter Bowler Maggie Clark Bowler Lily Bassingthwaighte Bowler Sara Kennedy Bowler

Australia Women Team Form

Australia have won all four of their games in the Women’s U19 T20 World Cup. Their last loss came seven matches ago in Sri Lanka when England beat them by 7 wickets.

Sri Lanka Women vs Australia Women Head to Head

Australia Women and Sri Lanka Women have played each other three times in Women’s U19 T20 cricket. The Aussies won the first match by 108 runs while Sri Lanka got their revenge in 2024. The last encounter between the two sides saw Australia win a last-ball thriller.

Head to Head

Sri Lanka Women: 1

Australia Women: 2

Draw: 0

Sri Lanka Women vs Australia Women Betting Odds

Sri Lankan openers to outperform the Aussie opening pair

The South Asian island nation has been prolific with the bat throughout the tournament. Even in their game against India, the openers managed to put together 17 runs for the first wicket. In the other two games, they laid the perfect platform for the middle order, scoring 54 and 40 runs. Australia, on the other hand, have failed to reach double digits in two of their four matches and average around 21 runs for the opening wicket.

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Sri Lanka Women vs Australia Women Top Batters

Dahami Sanethma to be Sri Lanka Women’s top batter

Dahami Sanethma is the third highest run scorer of the tournament with 88 runs in three innings. The 19-year-old is the only batter, alongside India’s Gongadi Trisha, to score a fifty in the tournament. We are expecting Sanethma to be the team’s best bowler in their last match of the season.

Lucy Hamilton to be Australia Women’s top batter

The Aussie captain has been the team’s top scorer in Malaysia with 61 runs in four matches. While she got out on a duck against Nepal, she scored 28 and 30 runs against Bangladesh and West Indies, respectively. We are backing the Aussie allrounder to shine with the bat.

Sri Lanka Women vs Australia Women Top Bowlers

Chamodi Praboda to be Sri Lanka Women’s top bowler

In 3 games this season, left arm spinner Chamodi Praboda has taken two 3-wicket hauls already. The team’s last match was washed out, which saw Praboda fall down the order in the list of the highest wicket-takers in the tournament. We’re expecting the talented 15-year-old to increase her tally in her last match of the T20 World Cup.

Tegan Williamson to be Australia Women’s top bowler

We are expecting heavy rotation in the Australian line-up against Sri Lanka. Williamson, who was afforded a rest versus Nepal, will be the key weapon for the team in Bangi. In the three games she has played, the 16-year-old has taken 5 wickets and will be raring to add to that tally against Sri Lanka.

Our Prediction Favorites to win Australia Women Sri Lanka Women to Win - 8.00 (Parimatch)

Australia Women to Win - 1.07 (Parimatch) The match will be closer than what we initially expected because Australia will likely rest their stars ahead of the semi-finals. We are expecting Sri Lanka to play without fear and cause some troubles to the Aussies. It will be a closely contested match, but we expect Australia to just about edge it. Parimatch 5.0 ★★★★★ Bet Now!





