Facts: The match will witness two of the three most prolific bowlers in the tournament so far in Chamodi Praboda and Maisie Maceira, who have both taken 7 wickets each.

Sri Lanka’s Dahami Sahethma was part of the team that beat Scotland two years ago in the inaugural edition of the U19 T20 World Cup.

Sri Lanka Women vs Scotland Women Chance of Winning

Sri Lanka were paired alongside India, West Indies, and Malaysia in Group A. They lost to the defending champions in the final group stage match, but prior to that had registered dominating wins over the hosts and the team from the Caribbean islands. They ended up second in the group and begin the Super 6 campaign against Scotland.

The Scots qualified for the U19 Women’s T20 World Cup through the regional qualifiers. Their campaign began with a loss to Australia. However, they pulled off a surprise win over Nepal thanks to Pippa Sproul’s 35 and Maisie Maceira’s 5-wicket haul. With qualification already confirmed, even a loss to Bangladesh in the final group was met with joyous celebrations by the Europeans.

Sri Lanka Women Chance of Winning - 92%

Scotland Women Chance of Winning - 8%

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Sri Lanka Women vs Scotland Women Prediction & Betting Tips 2024

Both of Sri Lanka’s wins came in Kuala Lumpur, a venue where they batted first and scored 160+ runs in each inning. The pitch supports batters that play fearless cricket and can manage spin bowlers well. Scotland wicketkeeper Pippa Sproul has shown her calibre in the tournament so far with scores of 43 and 35 in the group stage. While she could only score 3 runs against the Aussies, we are backing her to be her team’s best batter and score more than 20 runs. Sri Lanka’s 16-year-old opener Sanjana Kavindi is our next pick to go big. She got out for just 5 runs against India, but scored 30 and 39 against Malaysia and West Indies, respectively.

Sri Lanka Women vs Scotland Women Match Toss Prediction

Teams batting first have won four out of the six matches played at the venue. However, with the possibility of rain, we are expecting Sri Lanka to bowl first and restrict the opposition to a low score in order to chase it down quickly. Scotland will want to bowl first as well to give Sri Lanka the entire 20 overs to bat in the hope that rain interrupts the game and causes an abandonment.

Weather Report

Heavy thunderstorms are forecast in Kuala Lumpur late afternoon. While there is a chance of rain in the morning, we should be able to witness a full match if the outfield remains dry after the previous night’s rain.

Sri Lanka Women News & Player List

Sri Lanka Women Player List

Manudi Nanayakkara (c), Rashmika Sewwandi, Vimoksha Balasuriya, Shashini Gimhani, Hiruni Hansika, Shehara Induwari, Sanjana Kavindi, Pramudi Methsara, Rashmi Nethranjali, Sumudu Nisansala, Chamodi Praboda, Dahami Sanethma, Aseni Thalagune, Danuli Thennakoon, Limansa Thilakarathna

Predicted Playing XI

Sanjana Kavindi Batter Sumudu Nisansala Wicketkeeper Dahami Sanethma Batter Hiruni Hansika Batter Manudi Nanayakkara Allrounder Rashmika Sewwandi Allrounder Limansa Thilakarathna Allrounder Shashini Gimhani Bowler Aseni Thalagune Bowler Pramudi Methsara Bowler Chamodi Praboda Bowler

Sri Lanka Women Team Form

Sri Lanka’s U19 T20 Women’s team have won two out of three games at the World Cup. While they won only 1 out of 4 games in the Asia Cup, they beat England twice in the tri-nation series in April last year.

Scotland Women News & Player List

Scotland Women Player List

Niamh Muir (c), Ammy Baldie, Molly Barbour-Smith, Gabriella Fontenla, Pippa Kelly, Maisie Maceira, Kirsty McColl, Ruth McKay, Charlotte Nevard, Mollie Parker, Nayma Sheikh, Lucy Smith, Rosie Speedy, Pippa Sproul, Emma Walsingham

Predicted Playing XI

Pippa Kelly Batter Emma Walsingham Allrounder Pippa Sproul Wicketkeeper Niamh Muir Allrounder Nayma Sheikh Allrounder Ammy Baldie Allrounder Gabriella Fontenla Allrounder Rosie Speedy Bowler Maisie Maceira Bowler Kirsty McColl Bowler Molly Barbour-Smith Allrounder

Scotland Women Team Form

Scotland have won one game in the group stage of the U19 T20 World Cup. The win over Nepal was their second in four matches, having beaten the USA in the playoff of the inaugural edition. The two matches they lost in the tournament this year came against Australia and Bangladesh.

Sri Lanka Women vs Scotland Women Head to Head

Scotland Women and Sri Lanka Women faced off in the U19 T20 World Cup in the inaugural edition. The Sri Lankan side closed out a 7-wicket win after restricting Scotland to 87 runs in Dainfern, South Africa.

Head to Head

Sri Lanka Women: 1

Scotland Women: 0

Draw: 0

Sri Lanka Women vs Scotland Women Betting Odds

Sri Lankan openers to set the platform for the rest of the team to follow

Sri Lanka’s opening pair have been in devastating form in the tournament so far. While they got out for 1 against the defending champions, they put together partnerships of 54 and 40 in the other 2 matches. Scotland, meanwhile, managed a high score of 19 against Bangladesh while losing their first wicket for 1 and 5 in the other two games. We’re backing the island nation to come out on top for the opening wicket.

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Sri Lanka Women vs Scotland Women Top Batters

Dahami Sanethma to be Sri Lanka Women’s top batter

The second highest run scorer of the tournament, Dahami Sanethma is our pick to be the best Sri Lankan batter in the match. All 3 of Sri Lanka’s games have been played in Kuala Lumpur where the 19-year-old has scores of 55, 31*, and 2. We’re backing her to post a big score against the Scots.

Pippa Sproul to be Scotland Women’s top batter

The wicketkeeper batter averages 27 runs in the tournament and finds herself in third spot in the table of the highest scoring batters in Malaysia. We’re expecting the 16-year-old to build on her scores of 35 and 43 in the last two games and give the Lankan bowlers something to think about.

Sri Lanka Women vs Scotland Women Top Bowlers

Chamodi Praboda to be Sri Lanka Women’s top bowler

Left arm spinner Chamodi Praboda is our pick to be the best bowler in the match. Despite her tender age of 15, she is the joint second-highest wicket-taker in the tournament so far. She took 3 wickets each against Malaysia and West Indies while also adding to her tally with a dismissal versus India.

Nayma Sheikh to be Scotland Women’s top bowler

Versatile Scottish bowler Nayma Sheikh has not returned empty handed in any of the three games she has played so far. The 18-year-old, who can bowl both medium pace as well as leg spin, has taken 5 wickets in the tournament and will be expected to make the most of the spin-friendly conditions in Kuala Lumpur.

Our Prediction Favorites to win Sri Lanka Women Sri Lanka Women to Win - 1.08 (Parimatch)

Scotland Women to Win - 6.50 (Parimatch) cotland would not have envisaged playing at this stage at the start of the tournament in their wildest dreams. With no pressure on them, they should play free-flowing cricket. Sri Lanka, however, are a much stronger side than the Scots and should pull off a win with ease. Parimatch 5.0 ★★★★★ Bet Now!





