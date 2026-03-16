Facts: Bangladesh’s Anisa Akter Soba is one of only 9 players in the tournament to have taken 4 or more wickets in a single inning.

No West Indies bowler has managed to take a wicket in each of the team’s four games in the tournament.

West Indies Women vs Bangladesh Women Chance of Winning

The team from the Caribbean have been quite disappointing this season. Their only win came against hosts Malaysia while they lost to Sri Lanka and India in the group stage. Their Super Six stage started with a loss to Australia and they will need to do something drastic if they want to change their fortunes.

Bangladesh started the tournament with a win over Nepal. A narrow loss to Australia was followed by another win, this time over European regional qualifiers, Scotland. They got the toughest start to the Super Six stage with a match against India, which they lost, as expected. The game against West Indies provides them the ideal chance to get their campaign back on track.

West Indies Women Chance of Winning - 16%

Bangladesh Women Chance of Winning - 84%

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West Indies Women vs Bangladesh Women Prediction & Betting Tips 2024

Both teams have lost plenty of wickets in the tournament so far. West Indies have suffered an all out thrice and lost 7 wickets in their fourth match. Bangladesh have lost 33 wickets in four matches despite registering two wins. Hence, we are expecting wickets to fall in Kuala Lumpur and are backing the bowlers to shine from both teams.

We are expecting Anisa Akter Soba to take two or more wickets against the team from the Caribbean islands. Alongside Soba, we are expecting Naijanni Cumberbatch to get her hands on a couple of wickets as well. The pitch in Kuala Lumpur has plenty of turn and hence, we’re backing the two spinners to provide their respective teams with regular breakthroughs.

West Indies Women vs Bangladesh Women Match Toss Prediction

Teams batting first have a slight edge over the chasing teams at the venue with four wins for them as opposed to three for the chasing sides. However, captains have opted to field first six times and we’re expecting that trend to continue when West Indies and Bangladesh lock horns.

Weather Report

Kuala Lumpur has seen heavy rains in the last few days and is likely to witness a downpour at the start of the match as well. There is relief in store as the day progresses, it is likely to be a rain-affected match. The temperature is forecast to be at 24 degrees celsius with humidity just under 70%.

West Indies Women News & Player List

West Indies Women Player List

Samara Ramnath, Asabi Callender, Abigail Bryce, Kenika Cassar, Jahzara Claxton, Denella Creese, Naijanni Cumberbatch, Erin Deane, Amiah Gilbert, Trisha Hardat, Brianna Harricharan, Amrita Ramtahal, Selena Ross, Kristen Sutherland, Aaliyah Weekes

Predicted Playing XI

Asabi Callender Allrounder Samara Ramnath Allrounder Naijanni Cumberbatch Allrounder Jahzara Claxton Bowler Abigail Bryce Batter Brianna Harricharan Batter Amrita Ramtahal Batter Kenika Cassar Allrounder Denelle Creese Wicketkeeper Erim Deane Bowler Selena Ross Bowler

West Indies Women Team Form

West Indies’ U19 Women’s team lie at the bottom of the Super Six Group 1. They have won just once in their last three games - a win over the hosts Malaysia, which doesn’t help them in the Super Six round.

Bangladesh Women News & Player List

Bangladesh Women Player List

Sumaiya Akter (c), Afia Ashima, Anisa Akter Soba, Fahomida Choya, Fariya Akter, Farjana Easmin, Habiba Islam, Jannatul Maoua, Juairiya Ferdous, Lucky Khatun, Mosammat Eva, Nishita Akter Nishi, Sadia Akter, Sadia Islam, Sumaiya Akther







Predicted Playing XI

Sumaiya Akther Batter Fahomida Choya Allrounder Juairiya Ferdous Wicketkeeper Sadia Islam Batter Afia Ashima Batter Jannatul Maoua Batter Sumaiya Akter Allrounder Sadia Akter Batter Habiba Islam Bowler Nishita Akter Nishi Bowler Anisa Akter Soba Bowler

Bangladesh Women Team Form

Bangladesh’s U19 T20 Women’s team come into the game having lost two and won as many games in four matches. They are currently on two points in the Super Six Group 1.

West Indies Women vs Bangladesh Women Head to Head

The two teams are yet to face each other in U19 T20 cricket. The match in Kuala Lumpur is the first game between West Indies’ and Bangladesh’s U19 Women’s teams.

Head to Head

West Indies Women: 0

Bangladesh Women: 0

Draw: 0

West Indies Women vs Bangladesh Women Betting Odds

West Indies to have a better opening partnership than Bangladesh

We are backing the team from the Caribbean islands to outperform the Tigers for the opening wicket in Kuala Lumpur. The West Indies’ batters have reached double digit figures for the first wicket in three of the four games they have played. Bangladesh, on the other hand, could only manage a score of 10 or higher once. The South Asian nation has managed to score only 23 runs in four games for the first wicket and hence, we’re expecting West Indies to have a better opening partnership than Bangladesh.

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West Indies Women vs Bangladesh Women Top Batters

Asabi Callender to be West Indies Women’s top batter

West Indies’ 19-year-old opener Asabi Callender showed her talent in the final group stage match against Malaysia with a knock of 30 runs. She is her team’s highest run scorer in the tournament so far and will be looking to add to her tally of 47 runs in Kuala Lumpur, the venue where she has scored most of the runs.

Fahomida Choya to be Bangladesh Women’s top batter

Bangladesh’s opening batter Fahomida Choya is yet to get going in the T20 World Cup. However, she was the team’s top scorer in the Asia Cup in Malaysia, scoring 80 runs in four matches. Her only match in Kuala Lumpur in the World Cup was against India where she got out for 2 runs, but the southpaw will be eager to make amends sooner rather than later.

West Indies Women vs Bangladesh Women Top Bowlers

Naijanni Cumberbatch to be West Indies Women’s top bowler

17-year-old off spinner Naijanni Cumberbatch has taken four wickets in three innings in the tournament so far with three of the dismissals coming in Kuala Lumpur. With the pitch favouring spinners over the pacers, we are expecting Cumberbatch to be the team’s best bowler against Bangladesh.

Anisa Akter Soba to be Bangladesh Women’s top bowler

Leg spinner Anisa Akter Soba is yet to return empty handed in the tournament. In four games, she has taken 7 wickets and leads the charts for the team. We are expecting her to be the team’s best bowler once again against the West Indies.

Our Prediction Favorites to win Bangladesh Women West Indies Women to Win - 4.95 (Parimatch)

Bangladesh Women to Win - 1.17 (Parimatch) Bangladesh are a better well rounded side than West Indies and we feel they should be able to win. The bookmakers, too, back the South Asian nation to heap further misery on the team from the Caribbean islands. Parimatch 5.0 ★★★★★ Bet Now!





