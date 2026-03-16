Gujarat vs Haryana Match Prediction
GUJ
70%
Chance of Winning
HAR
30%
India
Facts:
- Haryana’s only loss in the last 18 games of the Vijay Hazare Trophy came against Gujarat at the start of the season.
- Gujarat are one of only two teams left in the tournament with a 100% record so far.
Gujarat vs Haryana Chance of Winning
Gujarat have been the toast of the tournament so far with 7 wins on the trot including an opening day victory over the defending champions. Out of the teams that have played 7 games, they have conceded the least amount of runs. While they have shined with the ball, the batsmen have also performed admirably, helping them qualify for the knockout stages undefeated.
Haryana suffered a setback in the opening match, losing to Gujarat, but quickly found their stride. They won the next six games to qualify for the preliminary quarter-final, where they made quick work of Bengal to reach the quarters. While they are in familiar territory again, they have not been as dominating as they were last season.
- Gujarat Chance of Winning - 70%
- Haryana Chance of Winning - 30%
Match Prediction Best Odds
Hundred to be scored in the match
Gujarat to hit more fours
Haryana to score over 20.5 runs for the opening wicket
Gujarat vs Haryana Match Toss Prediction
The only game that has been played at the venue saw Rajasthan beat Tamil Nadu after batting first. However, both Gujarat and Haryana have been more successful when bowling first. With it being a knockout game, we expect the captain that wins the toss to field first and chase the target down.
Weather Report
With no rain expected and temperature between 16 and 27 degrees, fans can expect a full game. Steady winds at 13 km per hour will be blowing during the match, keeping the players cool in the afternoon sun.
Gujarat News & Player List
Gujarat Player List
Chintan Gaja (c), Aarya Desai, Saurav Chauhan, Kshitij Patel, Urvil Patel, Axar Patel, Arzan Nagwaswalla, Ravi Bishnoi, Abhishek Desai, Siddharth Desai, Priyajitsing Jadeja, Umang Kumar, Jayveer Parmar, Jaymeet Patel, Hemang Patel, Dhrushant Soni, Vishal Jayswal
Predicted Playing XI
|
Urvil Patel
|
Wicketkeeper
|
Aarya Desai
|
Batter
|
Axar Patel
|
Allrounder
|
Hemang Patel
|
Allrounder
|
Saurav Chauhan
|
Batter
|
Umang Kumar
|
Batter
|
Vishal Jayswal
|
Allrounder
|
Chintan Gaja
|
Bowler
|
Arzan Nagwaswalla
|
Bowler
|
Ravi Bishnoi
|
Bowler
|
Priyajitsing Jadeja
|
Bowler
Gujarat Team Form
Gujarat are one of just two teams left in the tournament with an unbeaten record. They come into the match on the back of 7 wins in a row, including a 7-wicket victory over Haryana.
Haryana News & Player List
Haryana Player List
Ankit Kumar (c), Dinesh Bana, Himanshu Rana, Yuvraj Singh, Anshul Kamboj, Ashok Menaria, Nishant Sindhu, Sumit Kumar, Harshal Patel, Dheeru Singh, Kapil Hooda, Aman Kumar, Amit Rajak, Parth Vats, Rahul Tewatia
Predicted Playing XI
|
Himanshu Rana
|
Batter
|
Ankit Kumar
|
Batter
|
Nishant Sindhu
|
Allrounder
|
Dinesh Bana
|
Wicketkeeper
|
Rahul Tewatia
|
Allrounder
|
Parth Vats
|
Allrounder
|
Sumit Kumar
|
Allrounder
|
Aditya Kumar
|
Bowler
|
Arsh Ranga
|
Batter
|
Amit Rana
|
Bowler
|
Anshul Kamboj
|
Allrounder
Haryana Team Form
Haryana are on a 7-match winning run in the 2024/25 Vijay Hazare Trophy. Their last loss was on opening day when they lost to Gujarat, who finished at the top of Group A.
Gujarat vs Haryana Head to Head
Gujarat have won three games against Haryana in the history of List A cricket. Haryana, on the other hand, have won once - in 2018.
Head to Head
Gujarat: 3
Haryana: 1
Draw: 0
Gujarat vs Haryana Betting Odds
Expect a high-scoring encounter
While Gujarat’s biggest strength is their bowling, they have performed well with the bat, too. When playing their full quota of overs, the side has crossed 250 each time. Haryana have been more impressive with the bat than the Group A table toppers so far in the tournament. Five of their eight games have seen them cross the 250-run mark while the other three games were either rain-affected or saw them successfully chase down a sub-250 score. We feel that the total runs scored in the match could go above 550.
Gujarat vs Haryana
India
null, null
Gujarat vs Haryana Top Batters
Urvil Patel to be Gujarat’s top batsman
Urvil Patel has scored 310 runs for Gujarat in 7 games, batting at an average of over 50. He has scored one hundred and one fifty so far with the century coming against Haryana in the tournament opener. We’re backing the wicketkeeper-batsman to be the team’s best batter against the defending champions.
Ankit Kumar to be Haryana’s top batsman
Batting at an average of 57 this season, Ankit Kumar has been a figure of consistency for his side. He has scored three fifties and a hundred to take his tally for the tournament to 399 runs in 8 games. The 27-year-old comes into the game on the back of two fifties in his last three games.
Gujarat vs Haryana Top Bowlers
Chintan Gaja to be Gujarat’s top bowler
The team captain has led from the front, helping the team qualify for the quarter-final undefeated. With 16 wickets in 7 games, the 30-year-old is third in the list of the highest wicket-takers this season. With the form he is in, we’re expecting the medium pacer to be among the wickets in Vadodara.
Anshul Kamboj to be Haryana’s top bowler
24-year-old Anshul Kamboj blanked against Gujarat in the opening match and will be eager to make amends in the quarter-final. The medium pacer has since taken 14 wickets in the next 7 games and emerged as the team’s leading wicket-taker. In his last game, he was a thorn in the Bengal side, returning with figures of 2/25 in the preliminary quarter-final.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win
Gujarat
- Gujarat to Win - 1.43 (Parimatch)
- Haryana to Win - 2.56 (Parimatch)
Parimatch
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