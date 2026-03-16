Facts: Haryana’s only loss in the last 18 games of the Vijay Hazare Trophy came against Gujarat at the start of the season.

Gujarat are one of only two teams left in the tournament with a 100% record so far.

Gujarat vs Haryana Chance of Winning

Gujarat have been the toast of the tournament so far with 7 wins on the trot including an opening day victory over the defending champions. Out of the teams that have played 7 games, they have conceded the least amount of runs. While they have shined with the ball, the batsmen have also performed admirably, helping them qualify for the knockout stages undefeated.

Haryana suffered a setback in the opening match, losing to Gujarat, but quickly found their stride. They won the next six games to qualify for the preliminary quarter-final, where they made quick work of Bengal to reach the quarters. While they are in familiar territory again, they have not been as dominating as they were last season.

Gujarat Chance of Winning - 70%

Haryana Chance of Winning - 30%

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Match Prediction Best Odds Hundred to be scored in the match 2.20 Bet on Batery Gujarat to hit more fours 1.55 Bet on Batery Haryana to score over 20.5 runs for the opening wicket 1.87 Bet on Batery

Gujarat vs Haryana Match Toss Prediction

The only game that has been played at the venue saw Rajasthan beat Tamil Nadu after batting first. However, both Gujarat and Haryana have been more successful when bowling first. With it being a knockout game, we expect the captain that wins the toss to field first and chase the target down.

Weather Report

With no rain expected and temperature between 16 and 27 degrees, fans can expect a full game. Steady winds at 13 km per hour will be blowing during the match, keeping the players cool in the afternoon sun.

Gujarat News & Player List

Gujarat Player List

Chintan Gaja (c), Aarya Desai, Saurav Chauhan, Kshitij Patel, Urvil Patel, Axar Patel, Arzan Nagwaswalla, Ravi Bishnoi, Abhishek Desai, Siddharth Desai, Priyajitsing Jadeja, Umang Kumar, Jayveer Parmar, Jaymeet Patel, Hemang Patel, Dhrushant Soni, Vishal Jayswal

Predicted Playing XI

Urvil Patel Wicketkeeper Aarya Desai Batter Axar Patel Allrounder Hemang Patel Allrounder Saurav Chauhan Batter Umang Kumar Batter Vishal Jayswal Allrounder Chintan Gaja Bowler Arzan Nagwaswalla Bowler Ravi Bishnoi Bowler Priyajitsing Jadeja Bowler

Gujarat Team Form

Gujarat are one of just two teams left in the tournament with an unbeaten record. They come into the match on the back of 7 wins in a row, including a 7-wicket victory over Haryana.

Haryana News & Player List

Haryana Player List

Ankit Kumar (c), Dinesh Bana, Himanshu Rana, Yuvraj Singh, Anshul Kamboj, Ashok Menaria, Nishant Sindhu, Sumit Kumar, Harshal Patel, Dheeru Singh, Kapil Hooda, Aman Kumar, Amit Rajak, Parth Vats, Rahul Tewatia

Predicted Playing XI

Himanshu Rana Batter Ankit Kumar Batter Nishant Sindhu Allrounder Dinesh Bana Wicketkeeper Rahul Tewatia Allrounder Parth Vats Allrounder Sumit Kumar Allrounder Aditya Kumar Bowler Arsh Ranga Batter Amit Rana Bowler Anshul Kamboj Allrounder

Haryana Team Form

Haryana are on a 7-match winning run in the 2024/25 Vijay Hazare Trophy. Their last loss was on opening day when they lost to Gujarat, who finished at the top of Group A.

Gujarat vs Haryana Head to Head

Gujarat have won three games against Haryana in the history of List A cricket. Haryana, on the other hand, have won once - in 2018.

Head to Head

Gujarat: 3

Haryana: 1

Draw: 0

Gujarat vs Haryana Betting Odds

Expect a high-scoring encounter

While Gujarat’s biggest strength is their bowling, they have performed well with the bat, too. When playing their full quota of overs, the side has crossed 250 each time. Haryana have been more impressive with the bat than the Group A table toppers so far in the tournament. Five of their eight games have seen them cross the 250-run mark while the other three games were either rain-affected or saw them successfully chase down a sub-250 score. We feel that the total runs scored in the match could go above 550.

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Gujarat vs Haryana Top Batters

Urvil Patel to be Gujarat’s top batsman

Urvil Patel has scored 310 runs for Gujarat in 7 games, batting at an average of over 50. He has scored one hundred and one fifty so far with the century coming against Haryana in the tournament opener. We’re backing the wicketkeeper-batsman to be the team’s best batter against the defending champions.

Ankit Kumar to be Haryana’s top batsman

Batting at an average of 57 this season, Ankit Kumar has been a figure of consistency for his side. He has scored three fifties and a hundred to take his tally for the tournament to 399 runs in 8 games. The 27-year-old comes into the game on the back of two fifties in his last three games.

Gujarat vs Haryana Top Bowlers

Chintan Gaja to be Gujarat’s top bowler

The team captain has led from the front, helping the team qualify for the quarter-final undefeated. With 16 wickets in 7 games, the 30-year-old is third in the list of the highest wicket-takers this season. With the form he is in, we’re expecting the medium pacer to be among the wickets in Vadodara.

Anshul Kamboj to be Haryana’s top bowler

24-year-old Anshul Kamboj blanked against Gujarat in the opening match and will be eager to make amends in the quarter-final. The medium pacer has since taken 14 wickets in the next 7 games and emerged as the team’s leading wicket-taker. In his last game, he was a thorn in the Bengal side, returning with figures of 2/25 in the preliminary quarter-final.

Our Prediction Favorites to win Gujarat Gujarat to Win - 1.43 (Parimatch)

Haryana to Win - 2.56 (Parimatch) While Haryana are the defending champions, Gujarat showed in the group stage that they are a notch above them in current form. We’re going with the bookmakers and backing Gujarat to qualify for the semi-final. Parimatch 5.0 ★★★★★ Bet Now!







