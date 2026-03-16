Facts: Anshul Kamboj and Shreyas Gopal top the wicket-taking charts among bowlers that are still left in the tournament.

Karnataka’s top order batter Devdutt Padikkal just needs 23 runs to complete 2000 runs in List A cricket.

Haryana vs Karnataka Chance of Winning

The teams come into the match after nail-biting encounters in their respective quarter-finals. Haryana got revenge on Gujarat for their group stage loss in a low-scoring encounter. They sent the Group A toppers to bat first and restricted them to just 196 runs. The reigning champions started well but a middle order collapse gave Gujarat a sniff. Haryana, however, managed to close out a win with 2 wickets in hand. Karnataka, on the other hand, played against the hosts in a last-over thriller. They set a target of 282 for Baroda, largely thanks to Devdutt Padikkal’s century and KV Aneesh’s 52-run knock. Shashwat Rawat scored 104 in a valiant chase, but none of his teammates managed to support him as Karnataka got one step closer to winning the Vijay Hazare Trophy for a record-equalling 5th time.

Haryana Chance of Winning - 31%

Karnataka Chance of Winning - 69%

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Haryana vs Karnataka Prediction & Betting Tips 2024

Mayank Agarawal is the second highest run scorer in the tournament so far. He comes into the game in great form, having smashed three hundreds and one fifty in the last five matches. While he couldn’t get going against Baroda, we’re expecting him to go big and reclaim his spot as the top run getter of the tournament. Left arm spinner Nishant Sindhu’s fortunes in the tournament changed after the teams shifted base to Vadodara for the knockout stages. In the two games played in the city, he has taken five wickets. Prior to that, he had blanked four times in seven matches. We’re expecting the youngster to trouble the Karnataka batsmen and grab a couple of wickets.

Match Prediction Best Odds Karnataka’s openers to score more than 36.5 runs 1.87 Bet on Batery A hundred to be scored in the matc 2.07 Bet on Batery Haryana to score under 22.5 runs for the opening wicket 1.87 Bet on Batery

Haryana vs Karnataka Match Toss Prediction

The three games played at the Kotambi stadium has seen captains opt to field first on all occasions. Despite that, two of the games were won by the team that batted first with the only exception being Haryana’s successful chase of Gujarat’s sub-200 score. With the way the pitch has behaved, we feel batting first would be a smarter choice and are backing the captain that wins the toss to put a target on the board.

Weather Report

The temperature in Vadodara during the match is expected to be in the mid 20s with the sun out and a gentle breeze blowing. There is a 5% chance of rain in the evening, but fans can expect to see a complete game be played out.

Haryana News & Player List

Haryana Player List

Ankit Kumar (c), Dinesh Bana, Himanshu Rana, Yuvraj Singh, Anshul Kamboj, Ashok Menaria, Nishant Sindhu, Sumit Kumar, Harshal Patel, Dheeru Singh, Kapil Hooda, Aman Kumar, Amit Rajak, Parth Vats, Rahul Tewatia, Arsh Ranga Predicted Playing XI

Himanshu Rana Batter Arsh Ranga Batter Ankit Kumar Batter Nishant Sindhu Allrounder Dinesh Bana Wicketkeeper Rahul Tewatia Allrounder Parth Vats Allrounder Sumit Kumar Allrounder Anuj Thakral Bowler Amit Rana Bowler Anshul Kamboj Allrounder

Haryana Team Form

Haryana bounced back from their opening day loss to Gujarat in style. They are on an 8-match winning run in the 2024/25 Vijay Hazare Trophy and come into the semi-final having vanquished the Group A table toppers in the quarter-final.

Karnataka News & Player List

Karnataka Player List Mayank Agarawal (c), KV Aneesh, Nikin Jose, KL Shrijith, Luvnith Sisodia, R Smaran, Shreyas Gopal, Manoj Bhandage, Abhinav Manohar, Abhilash Shetty, Praveen Dubey, Vasuki Koushik, Vidyadhar Patil, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Kishan Bedare, Hardik Raj, Devdutt Padikkal, Prasidh Krishna Predicted Playing XI

Devdutt Padikkal Batter Mayank Agarawal Batter KV Aneesh Batter R Smaran Batter KL Shrijith Wicketkeeper Abhinav Manohar Allrounder Shreyas Gopal Allrounder Praveen Dubey Bowler Prasidh Krishna Bowler Vasuki Koushik Bowler Vidyadhar Patil Bowler

Karnataka Team Form

Group C table toppers Karnataka have lost just once in the last eight matches. The last match saw them edge out Baroda in a high-scoring match where Devdutt Padikkal scored a century.

Haryana vs Karnataka Head to Head

Karnataka lead the head-to-head record against Haryana 4-1 in List A cricket. Haryana’s only win against Karnataka came last season when they won by 5 wickets in a low-scoring encounter. Head to Head Haryana: 1 Karnataka: 4 Draw: 0 Abandoned: 1

Haryana vs Karnataka Betting Odds

Karnataka’s opening pair to outclass Haryana’s in Vadodara Karnataka possess one of the most dangerous opening pairs in Indian List A cricket in Mayank Agarawal and Devdutt Padikkal. The latter returned in time from international duty to play in the quarter-final and started with a century. Apart from two games in the group stage against Goa and Jharkhand, Haryana’s openers have failed to cross 50 runs in any match in the tournament. We’re backing the Karnataka opening pair to post a higher partnership than their counterparts.

Haryana vs Karnataka India Kotambi stadium in Vadodara, null Haryana Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.45 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1.462 Bet Now! Karnataka Welcome bonus: 200% up to INR 25,000 2.90 Bet Now!

Haryana vs Karnataka Top Batters

Himanshu Rana to be Haryana’s top batsman While Ankit Kumar is Haryana’s leading run scorer this season, Himanshu Rana is the man in form for the team. The opener has scored two fifties in his last three games and has totalled 318 runs so far in 9 matches. The team will need the 26-year-old to be in top form if they are to stand any chance of beating Karnataka. Mayank Agarawal to be Karnataka’s top batsman The team captain may not have been able to post a big score in the quarter-final but we don’t expect him to have two off-days in a row. He will be buoyed by the inclusion of Padikkal as his opening partner and will be able to play freely in the semis. He is in great touch this tournament and with a spot as the leading run scorer up for grabs, will be eager to go big against Haryana.

Haryana vs Karnataka Top Bowlers

Anshul Kamboj to be Haryana’s top bowler The medium pacer is Haryana’s top wicket-taker in the tournament with 16 wickets in 9 games, at least four more than any of his teammates. He has taken two 4-wicket hauls and comes into the match on the back of 4 wickets in two games in Vadodara. Shreyas Gopal to be Karnataka’s top bowler Leg spinner Shreyas Gopal is tied with Kamboj as the third-highest wicket-taker this season. He is peaking at the right moment of the tournament, having taken 10 of his 16 wickets in the last 3 games. Haryana’s batsmen will have to be wary of Gopal’s variations, which have fetched him quite a few wickets this campaign.



