Facts: Only Saurashtra (1989) have allowed their opponents to score more runs than Karnataka (1823) this season.

There’s a 314-run difference between both teams’ leading run scorers - Mayank Agarawal (613) vs Vishnu Solanki (299).

Karnataka vs Baroda Chance of Winning

Karnataka started their campaign with a statement win over Mumbai before going on to beat Puducherry, Punjab, and Arunachal Pradesh. A surprise loss to Hyderabad was swiftly put aside with wins over Saurashtra and Nagaland to top the table with 24 points. Semi-finalists in the last two seasons, Karnataka will be hoping to do at least one better this time around but will have an impressive Baroda side to deal with first.

Baroda finished last season fourth in the group, failing to qualify for the knockout stages. This season, however, they finished top of the table in a group containing Bengal and Madhya Pradesh. With 5 wins in six games, Baroda ended with 20 points and a direct qualification to the quarters.

Karnataka Chance of Winning - 70%

Baroda Chance of Winning - 30%

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Karnataka vs Baroda Prediction & Betting Tips 2024

The tournament’s leading run scorer Mayank Agarawal will be in action in Vadodara. He comes into the game on the back of four centuries and one fifty in his last five games. Despite playing against the home side, we’re backing him to go big once again.

Karnataka’s bowling attack has leaked runs this season with only Saurashtra conceding more out of all the 38 teams participating. While Prasidh Krishna’s return will be a welcome addition to the squad, we’re expecting Baroda’s batsmen to shine. We’re backing Shashwat Rawat to perform well. The opener looks to be in a decent run of form, scoring 147 runs in the last three games. With home comforts in store, he could go big in the match.

Match Prediction Best Odds Baroda’s opening pair to score over 21.5 runs 1.87 Bet on Batery Karnataka to score more fours 1.50 Bet on Batery A century not to be scored 1.60 Bet on Batery

Karnataka vs Baroda Match Toss Prediction

Karnataka have a better record while bowling first, winning all five matches when they fielded first while losing one of two matches when they batted first. Baroda, on the other hand, like to bat first. They have won four out of five games when they have batted first while they’ve only bowled first once, where they ended up on the winning side. With it being a relatively new venue, we’re expecting the teams to stick to their strengths with Karnataka opting to bowl first and Baroda choosing to bat first if they win the toss.

Weather Report

With temperature between 17 and 27 degrees celsius and no rain forecast in Vadodara, the conditions are ideal for a game of cricket.

Karnataka News & Player List

Karnataka Player List

Mayank Agarawal (c), KV Aneesh, Nikin Jose, KL Shrijith, Luvnith Sisodia, R Smaran, Shreyas Gopal, Manoj Bhandage, Abhinav Manohar, Abhilash Shetty, Praveen Dubey, Vasuki Koushik, Vidyadhar Patil, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Kishan Bedare, Hardik Raj, Devdutt Padikkal, Prasidh Krishna

Predicted Playing XI

Devdutt Padikkal Batter Mayank Agarawal Batter KV Aneesh Batter R Smaran Batter KL Shrijith Wicketkeeper Abhinav Manohar Allrounder Shreyas Gopal Allrounder Praveen Dubey Bowler Prasidh Krishna Bowler Vasuki Koushik Bowler Vidyadhar Patil Bowler

Karnataka Team Form

Karnataka have won six of their seven games in the group stage and come into the match in great form. In the last 25 games in the Vijay Hazare Trophy, they’ve won 20 games and qualified for the semis in the previous two seasons.

Baroda News & Player List

Baroda Player List

Krunal Pandya (c), Vishnu Solanki, Shivalik Sharma, Hardik Pandya, Atit Sheth, Akash Singh, Bhargav Bhatt, Raj Limbani, Lukman Meriwala, Jyotsnil Singh, Parth Kohli, Bhanu Pania, Amit Passi, Babashafi Pathan, Mahesh Pithiya, Ninad Rathva, Shashwat Rawat, Lakshit Toksiya

Predicted Playing XI

Shashwat Rawat Batter Ninad Rathva Allrounder Atit Sheth Allrounder Shivalik Sharma Batter Krunal Pandya Allrounder Vishnu Solanki Wicketkeeper Mahesh Pithiya Allrounder Hardik Pandya Allrounder Bhargav Bhatt Bowler Lukman Meriwala Bowler Bhanu Pania Bowler

Baroda Team Form

Like their opponents, Baroda come into the quarter-final match with just 1 loss in the group stage. They, however, have suffered four losses in their last 12 games in the tournament.

Karnataka vs Baroda Head to Head

Nothing separates the two sides in the head-to-head record in List A cricket. Baroda and Karnataka have faced each other four times with both sides emerging victorious on two occasions each. Their most recent match was over three years ago when Karnataka won a rain-affected tie by 6 wickets.

Head to Head

Karnataka: 2

Baroda: 2

Draw: 0

Karnataka vs Baroda Betting Odds

Karnataka’s openers to outshine Baroda’s opening pair

Devdutt Padikkal’s return to the Karnataka squad from India’s tour of Australia couldn’t have been timed better. The swashbuckling batsman could replace an off-colour Nikin Jose at the top of the order to support the high-flying Mayank Agarawal. The only time Karnataka scored more than 50 runs for the opening wicket was when Nikin Jose was pushed down the order. With Padikkal partnering Agarawal, we’re backing the duo to outscore Baroda’s opening pair, who have averaged less than 35 runs in their six games.

Karnataka vs Baroda India null, null Karnataka Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.43 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1.402 Bet Now! Baroda Welcome bonus: 200% up to INR 25,000 2.90 Bet Now!

Karnataka vs Baroda Top Batters

Mayank Agarawal to be Karnataka’s top batsman

Team Karnataka’s captain is the man of the hour, having raced to the top of the charts with 613 runs in seven matches. After a relatively slow start with scores of 47 and 18, Mayank Agarawal smashed four hundreds and one fifty in his next five games. He is expected to score the bulk of his team’s runs against Baroda.

Shashwat Rawat to be Baroda’s top batsman

Baroda’s opening batsman Shashwat Rawat is our pick to be the team’s best batter in the game. Having scored just 20 runs in the first two games, Rawat scored 242 in the next four. He has a knack of performing in the big matches, having notched 95 and 82 against Bengal and Madhya Pradesh, respectively.

Karnataka vs Baroda Top Bowlers

Shreyas Gopal to be Karnataka’s top bowler

Shreyas Gopal is the third-highest wicket-taker of the tournament with 14 wickets in 7 games. The allrounder has taken wickets in each match so far this season and comes into the crucial quarter-final game having taken 8 wickets in his last two games.

Krunal Pandya to be Baroda’s top bowler

With 10 wickets in 6 games, Krunal Pandya is the team’s second-highest wicket-taker in the tournament. The 33-year-old has taken wickets in all but one match this tournament. With 5 wickets in his last 2 games, the captain comes into the match in form and we expect the hometown boy to excel in Baroda.

Our Prediction Favorites to win Karnataka Karnataka to Win - 1.43 (Parimatch)

Baroda to Win - 2.56 (Parimatch) While Baroda needs to be commended for topping the table, we can’t shake off the feeling that there was a luck factor involved as Bengal’s opening game was washed out. Nevertheless, they now face an imposing outfit in Karnataka, who look in brilliant form. The bookmakers are backing Karnataka to qualify and we believe that is how the quarter-final will play out despite Baroda playing at home. Parimatch 5.0 ★★★★★ Bet Now!







