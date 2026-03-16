Facts: Maharashtra’s Siddhesh Veer needs 10 runs in the next game to cross the 500-run mark in List A cricket in his debut season.

Punjab has two representatives in the Top 6 run scorers in the tournament at the end of the group stage.

Maharashtra vs Punjab Chance of Winning

Group B toppers Maharashtra had a nearly flawless tournament till the final game of the group stage. They won six games on the bounce to become the first team alongside Gujarat and Vidarbha to qualify for the knockout stages. With top spot guaranteed, they let their foot off the gas in the final group stage game and suffered a defeat at the hands of Railways. They’ll be eager to get back to winning ways in this crunch quarter-final tie against Punjab.

Punjab qualified directly for the quarter-final after finishing as the best performing second-placed team in the group stage. They were dominant in the group stage, winning six games and losing just once, in a closely-fought encounter against Karnataka. Punjab finished Group C level on points with Karnataka and despite having a better net run rate, had to settle for second spot because of the loss against the table toppers in Ahmedabad.

Maharashtra Chance of Winning - 37%

Punjab Chance of Winning - 63%

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Maharashtra vs Punjab Prediction & Betting Tips 2024

Maharashtra’s batsmen have scored 6 fifties and 4 hundreds in seven games in seven matches so far this tournament. Their opponents in the quarters, Punjab, have performed better, with 10 half-centuries and 5 centuries in the group stage. With the teams’ batting performing well, we believe we’ll see a fifty from both sides in the game.

Punjab became the only team in the tournament to score more than 400 on two occasions in a single Vijay Hazare Trophy season after smashing 426 against Hyderabad in Ahmedabad. We’re expecting their batsmen to shine and are handpicking opener Abhishek Sharma to go big. The left-hander has performed consistently throughout the tournament, scoring 50 or more runs in each of his last four innings.

Match Prediction Best Odds More Match Fours @ Punjab 1.70 Bet on Batery Maharashtra’s Opening Wicket Partnership Score Under 32.5 1.87 Bet on Batery A 100 to be scored 1.80 Bet on Batery

Maharashtra vs Punjab Match Toss Prediction

While both teams have a better record chasing than batting first, three of their combined wins in the last three games have come after batting first. With it being a knock-out tie at the Kotambi Stadium, we’re expecting the team that wins the toss to bat first in order to put their opposition under pressure.

Weather Report

The mercury is expected to hover between a minimum of 17 and and a maximum of 27 degrees celsius during the match. With no rain forecast, fans are likely to witness a full game at the newly built Kotambi Stadium.

Maharashtra News & Player List

Maharashtra Player List

Ruturaj Gaikwad (c), Ankit Bawne, Nikhil Naik, Rahul Tripathi, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Rajneesh Gurbani, Mukesh Choudhary, Prashant Solanki, Satyajeet Bachhav, OM Bhosale, Pradeep Dadhe, Divyang Hinganekar, Azim Kazi, Dhanraj Shinde, Siddhesh Veer, Hitesh Walunj

Predicted Playing XI

OM Bhosale Batter Ruturaj Gaikwad Batter Siddhesh Veer Batter Ankit Bawne Batter Rahul Tripathi Batter Azim Kazi Allrounder Nikhil Naik Wicketkeeper Rajneesh Gurbani Bowler Pradeep Dadhe Bowler Mukesh Choudhary Bowler Satyajeet Bachhav Bowler

Maharashtra Team Form

Maharashtra came into the tournament with vengeance on their minds after a preliminary quarter-final exit last season. With 6 wins in as many matches to start the tournament, they booked their spot in the quarter-final. They, however, suffered a loss in the last group game of the season.

Punjab News & Player List

Punjab Player List

Abhishek Sharma (c), Anmolpreet Singh, Naman Dhir, Prabhsimran Singh, Ramandeep Singh, Nehal Wadhera, Sanvir Singh, Arshdeep Singh, Baltej Singh, Gurnoor Brar, Harpreet Brar, Mayank Markande, Ashwani Kumar, Sohraab Dhaliwal, Prerit Dutta, Jaskaranvir Singh Paul, Jassinder Singh, Kunwar Kuckreja, Anmol Malhotra, Pukhraj Mann, Raghu Sharma

Predicted Playing XI

Prabhsimran Singh Batter Abhishek Sharma Allrounder Anmolpreet Singh Batter Naman Dhir Batter Nehal Wadhera Batter Anmol Malhotra Wicketkeeper Ramandeep Singh Batter Arshdeep Singh Bowler Baltej Singh Bowler Raghu Sharma Bowler Sanvir Singh Allrounder

Punjab Team Form

Punjab had to settle for a 5th-place finish in Group E after just 3 wins in 6 games last season. This season, however, they’ve strengthened in all departments and qualified for the knockout stages as the best second-placed team. With 6 wins in 7 games, they come into the crucial match in great form.

Maharashtra vs Punjab Head to Head

Punjab has faced Maharashtra four times in one-day cricket, emerging victorious on three occasions. Their first game was back in 2007 which Punjab won by 7 wickets. 5 years later, they faced off once again, but Punjab once again ended up victorious. In 2018, however, Maharashtra got their maiden win against the team from the north, but they were handed a heavy defeat the very next year.

Head to Head

Maharashtra: 1

Punjab: 3

Draw: 0

Maharashtra vs Punjab Betting Odds

Punjab to perform better in the powerplay than Maharashtra

Punjab have been a dominant force in the first 10 overs of matches, both with bat and ball. Group C’s second-placed team have taken 13 wickets in the first powerplay of the game when bowling while they’ve only lost 5 wickets in that period. In contrast, Maharashtra have an even 10-10 record, losing 10 wickets and taking as many in the first 10 overs. Going by the historic record, we’re backing Punjab to have a much better start to both innings as compared to Maharashtra.

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Maharashtra vs Punjab Top Batters

Siddhesh Veer to be Maharashtra’s top batsman

23-year-old debutant Siddhesh Veer has turned out to be a stunning pick for Maharashtra. He is the team’s top scorer with 490 runs, trailing just Karun Nair and Mayank Agrawal in the scoring charts. He has been extremely consistent this season with an average of over 122 in seven games.

Prabhsimran Singh to be Punjab’s top batsman

When Prabhsimran gets going, there’s no stopping him. Punjab’s opening batter has smashed three centuries so far to become the tournament’s fourth-highest run getter. All of his hundreds have come in the last four games, highlighting the form he is in. We’re backing him to be the team’s best batsman once again.

Maharashtra vs Punjab Top Bowlers

Pradeep Dadhe to be Maharashtra’s top bowler

30-year-old medium pacer Pradeep Dadhe has picked up 13 wickets in seven games for Maharashtra. He has three 3-wicket hauls so far in the tournament with two of them coming in the last three games. What’s most impressive with his bowling has been the way he restricts the batsmen, bowling at an economy of less than 5.

Arshdeep Singh to be Punjab’s top bowler

Despite missing the first game, Arshdeep Singh is the tournament’s leading wicket-taker with 17 wickets in just 6 games. Each of his last two games has seen him return with 4-wicket hauls to overtake the Gujarat trio at the top of the charts. He is yet to finish a match empty-handed and we’re backing the left-armer to be among the wickets once again.

Our Prediction Favorites to win Punjab Maharashtra to Win - 2.17 (Parimatch)

Punjab to Win - 1.59 (Parimatch) Punjab are firing on all fronts and were unlucky not to finish top of Group C. Maharashtra lost their most recent game against Railways, and while they have a brilliant team on paper, Punjab should have enough to see off a high-flying Maharashtra to qualify for the semi-finals. Parimatch 5.0 ★★★★★ Bet Now!





