Facts: If Karnataka win the final, they will become the joint most successful side in the history of Vijay Hazare, alongside Tamil Nadu, with 5 trophies.

Karun Nair is 78 runs behind Narayan Jagadeesan’s record of scoring the most runs in a single Vijay Hazare Trophy season.

Vidarbha vs Karnataka Chance of Winning

The battle of the giants of the Vijay Hazare Trophy will be witnessed in the final with Vidarbha and Karnataka going head-to-head.

Vidarbha are looking for their first win of the tournament and have set a perfect base with 8 wins in as many matches. They pipped 5-time champions Tamil Nadu to top Group D with 6 wins before sweeping aside Rajasthan and Maharashtra in the quarter-final and semi-final respectively. Karun Nair led from the front and created a few records to lead his team to the promised land.

Karnataka, on the other hand, suffered a loss to Railways in the group stage yet still topped their group with 24 points through 6 wins. They won a closely-fought quarter-final against Baroda, defending their total of 281 by 3 runs before defeating defending champions Haryana with 5 wickets to spare. Mayank Agarawal and Shreyas Gopal have been impressive for the team while Devdutt Padikkal has joined the squad at the right time. They are chasing a record 5th title that will see them tie with Tamil Nadu as the most successful side in the tournament, but face their toughest task yet.

Vidarbha Chance of Winning - 42%

Karnataka Chance of Winning - 58%

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Match Prediction Best Odds Karnataka’s openers to score more than 39.5 runs 1.87 Bet on Batery A hundred to be scored 1.83 Bet on Batery Vidarbha to hit more fours 2.13 Bet on Batery

Vidarbha vs Karnataka Prediction & Betting Tips 2024

The Kotambi Stadium had seen support for both batters and bowlers till Vidarbha threw their averages out of the window with a mammoth score of 380. Even Karnataka were impressive with the bat in their only match at the venue when they chased down Haryana’s target of 238 with 5 wickets and 16 balls to spare. We’re backing both teams to post a good score with the teams’ top order batsmen coming to the fore.

Devdutt Padikkal has shone ever since joining the Karnataka squad in the play-off stage with a score of 102 and 86 in Vadodara. We’re backing him to go big in the final as well. The player of the tournament so far, in our opinion, Karun Nair is our next bet to shine with the bat once again. He has scored four centuries and a fifty in the last five games to lead the run-scoring charts for the tournament with 752 runs, 133 ahead of the second best. He is an automatic choice to go big once again.

Vidarbha vs Karnataka Match Toss Prediction

The Kotambi stadium has seen captains opt to field first in all five matches that the venue has hosted this season. While teams batting first have won thrice and lost twice, we’re still backing the captain that wins the toss to bowl first.

Weather Report

The temperature in Vadodara during the match is expected to hover between the mid 20s to early thirties. It is expected to be a sunny and windy day in Vadodara but with the skies remaining clear, fans will witness a full game to end the tournament.

Vidarbha News & Player List

Vidarbha Player List

Karun Nair (c), Shubham Dubey, Aman Mokhade, Yash Rathod, Jitesh Sharma, Dhruv Shorey, Akshay Wadkar, Apoorv Wankhade, Nachiket Bhute, Harsh Dubey, Atharva Taide, Darshan Nalkande, Aditya Thakare, Yash Thakur, Praful Hinge, Yash Kadam, Parth Rekhade

Predicted Playing XI

Dhruv Shorey Batter Yash Rathod Batter Karun Nair Batter Jitesh Sharma Wicketkeeper Shubham Dubey Batter Apoorv Wankhade Batter Darshan Nalkande Bowler Parth Rekhade Bowler Harsh Dubey Allrounder Yash Thakur Bowler Nachiket Bhute Allrounder

Vidarbha Team Form

Vidarbha are the only team in the tournament to have a 100% record so far. In 8 games that they have played, they have won 8 matches and have barely broken a sweat. They registered a 9-wicket win over Rajasthan in the quarters before vanquishing Maharashtra by 69 runs in the semi-final.

Karnataka News & Player List

Karnataka Player List

Mayank Agarawal (c), KV Aneesh, Nikin Jose, KL Shrijith, Luvnith Sisodia, R Smaran, Shreyas Gopal, Manoj Bhandage, Abhinav Manohar, Abhilash Shetty, Praveen Dubey, Vasuki Koushik, Vidyadhar Patil, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Kishan Bedare, Hardik Raj, Devdutt Padikkal, Prasidh Krishna

Predicted Playing XI

Devdutt Padikkal Batter Mayank Agarawal Batter KV Aneesh Batter R Smaran Batter KL Shrijith Wicketkeeper Abhinav Manohar Allrounder Shreyas Gopal Allrounder Hardik Raj Bowler Prasidh Krishna Bowler Vasuki Koushik Bowler Abhilash Shetty Bowler

Karnataka Team Form

Group C table toppers Karnataka come into the match in great form, having lost just once in nine matches this season. After getting the better off Baroda in the quarter-final, they made quick work of Karnataka in the semi-final.

Vidarbha vs Karnataka Head to Head

Vidarbha are winless in List A matches against Karnataka, losing on all three occasions the two sides have met. They will probably never be in a better run of form to end this record against the 4-time champions.

Head to Head

Vidarbha: 0

Karnataka: 3

Draw: 0

Vidarbha vs Karnataka Betting Odds

Expect a batting masterclass in the powerplay overs

Both teams’ batting units have excelled in the powerplay overs. Karnataka have the dangerous Devdutt Padikkal partnering the consistent Mayank Agarawal with KV Aneesh and R Smaran following up. Vidarbha have the semi-final centurions Dhruv Shorey and Yash Rathod starting proceedings with Karun Nair following up, who has lost his wicket just once so far in the tournament. We are not expecting many wickets to fall in the first 10 overs and are backing both teams to score more than 50 runs in that period.

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Vidarbha vs Karnataka Top Batters

Karun Nair to be Vidarbha’s top batsman

The leading run scorer of the tournament is our pick to be the best batsman from Vidarbha. With 5 hundreds and remaining unbeaten on 88 and 44 in his other two innings, Karun Nair is the most in-form player in the world right now. Unless the law of averages catch up, there’s no logic we can find that doesn’t see him come out as the team’s best batsman in the game.

Devdutt Padikkal to be Karnataka’s top batsman

While Mayank Agarawal has been unable to shine in the play-off stage, his opening partner Devdutt Padikkal has held the fort for his team. He scored 102 and 86 in the two games he has played to help keep Karnataka’s run alive as they aim to join Tamil Nadu as the most successful side in the tournament’s history.

Vidarbha vs Karnataka Top Bowlers

Nachiket Bhute to be Vidarbha’s top bowler

The medium pacer is Vidarbha’s top wicket-taker in the tournament with 15 wickets in just 7 games, He comes into the final on the back of a 3-wicket haul in the semi-final against Maharashtra. He is yet to return empty handed in any match that he has played this season and will be eager to end the season on a high.

Shreyas Gopal to be Karnataka’s top bowler

Leg spinner Shreyas Gopal is two wickets away from Arshdeep Singh at the top of the list of the highest wicket-takers in the tournament. He comes into the match after taking 12 wickets in his last four games and two each in his last two. While the fast bowlers will face Vidarbha’s top 3, Shreyas Gopal could be up against their middle order which hasn’t been tested much.

Our Prediction Favorites to win Karnataka Vidarbha to Win - 2.00 (Parimatch)

Karnataka to Win - 1.72 (Parimatch) Vidarbha are the only undefeated team left in the tournament, but Karnataka are the bookmakers’ favourites to win the trophy for the fifth time in their history. We, however, have a different view and believe Vidarbha will get the better of Karnataka in Vadodara. Parimatch 5.0 ★★★★★ Bet Now!





