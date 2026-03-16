Facts: The two teams have faced each other only once in the last 10 years.

Vidarbha are the only team, alongside Gujarat, to remain undefeated in the tournament so far.

Vidarbha vs Rajasthan Match Prediction

The second quarter-final of the 2024/25 Vijay Hazare Trophy sees Rajasthan take on Vidarbha in Vadodara. The match is scheduled to be played at 9:00 AM IST on Sunday, 12th January at the Moti Bagh Stadium.

Vidarbha vs Rajasthan Chance of Winning

Vidarbha are one of only two teams left in the tournament who are undefeated so far this season. They won all six of their group stage games and come into the quarter-final clash with Rajasthan in sensational form. The team are looking for their first final appearance of the Vijay Hazare Trophy.

Rajasthan, on the other hand, had a longer route to this stage. They finished second in Group B with 5 wins in 7 games and had to overcome a tough opponent in Tamil Nadu in the preliminary quarter-final.

Vidarbha Chance of Winning - 52%

Rajasthan Chance of Winning - 48%

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Vidarbha vs Rajasthan Prediction & Betting Tips 2024

The second-highest run scorer of the tournament, Karun Nair, set a new List A record this season. The 33-year-old top order batsman now holds the record of scoring the most runs - 542 - without getting dismissed. He got an unplanned rest against Mizoram as the team registered a 10-wicket win. We’re backing him to pick up where he left off when facing Rajasthan in the quarters.

Rajasthan’s captain Mahipal Lomror is in good touch with a hundred and a fifty in the last three games. He is the team’s top scorer in the tournament so far and will be expected to be among the runs once again. The 25-year-old scored 81 runs the last time the two sides faced and we expect him to go big once again.

Vidarbha vs Rajasthan Match Toss Prediction

Vidarbha have fielded first in all games so far and ended up on the winning side. In the group stage, Rajasthan lost both the matches where they batted first and won the five when they chased the target. The preliminary quarter-final, however, was an exception when Rajasthan managed to defend the total against Tamil Nadu. Despite that anomaly, we’re expecting the teams to play to their strengths and bowl first after winning the toss.

Weather Report

Teams are in for a windy day in Vadodara with a breeze of 13 km per hour expected during the match. The mercury is expected to hover between 16 and 27 degrees celsius.

Vidarbha News & Player List

Vidarbha Player List

Karun Nair (c), Shubham Dubey, Aman Mokhade, Yash Rathod, Jitesh Sharma, Dhruv Shorey, Akshay Wadkar, Apoorv Wankhade, Nachiket Bhute, Harsh Dubey, Atharva Taide, Darshan Nalkande, Aditya Thakare, Yash Thakur, Praful Hinge, Yash Kadam, Parth Rekhade

Predicted Playing XI

Dhruv Shorey Batter Yash Rathod Batter Karun Nair Batter Jitesh Sharma Wicketkeeper Shubham Dubey Batter Darshan Nalkande Bowler Apoorv Wankhade Batter Yash Kadam Allrounder Harsh Dubey Allrounder Yash Thakur Bowler Nachiket Bhute Allrounder

Vidarbha Team Form

A perfect run for Vidarbha saw them top Group D with 6 wins in as many matches to finish ahead of the most successful team in the tournament - Tamil Nadu. They are in a great run of form and are well poised to qualify for the final for the first time in their history.

Rajasthan News & Player List

Rajasthan Player List

Mahipal Lomror (c), Shubham Garhwal, Sumit Godara, Kartik Sharma, Abhijeet Tomar, Manav Suthar, Deepak Hooda, K Ajay Singh, Rahul Chahar, Deepak Chahar, Aniket Choudhary, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Rajat Choudhary, RM Chouhan, Mohit Jain, Rajveer Rathore, Rajkumar Saini, Samarpit Joshi, Aman Shekhawat, Zubair Ali, Khaleel Ahmed

Predicted Playing XI

Ram Chouhan Batter Shubham Garhwal Batter Mahipal Lomror Allrounder Deepak Hooda Allrounder Kartik Sharma Batter Samarpit Joshi Wicketkeeper Kukna Ajay Singh Bowler Manav Suthar Allrounder Deepak Chahar Bowler Aniket Choudhary Bowler Khaleel Ahmed Bowler

Rajasthan Team Form

The team comes into the match on the back of a morale-boosting win over 5-time champions Tamil Nadu. The group stage, however, was a mixed bag of results for Rajasthan as they suffered two losses in seven games to finish behind Maharashtra in Group B.

Vidarbha vs Rajasthan Head to Head

Vidarbha vs Rajasthan was one of the most played fixtures till 2014 with 21 games between the two sides. Since then, however, they’ve just played once - in 2022 when Rajasthan emerged victorious. In all, the head-to-head record between the two teams is perfectly poised with 11 wins each.

Head to Head

Vidarbha: 11

Rajasthan: 11

Draw: 0

Vidarbha vs Rajasthan Betting Odds

Vidarbha to have a better start than Rajasthan

Rajasthan have relied primarily on their bowling to get them over the line. While their batting line-up has performed admirably, they are notoriously slow starters. In the first 10 overs, they have lost 15 wickets in eight games, an average of almost two per match. In contrast, Vidarbha have lost just 5 wickets in their six games. In a match as crucial as the quarter-final, the start to the innings could be pivotal in how the match goes and we’re backing Vidarbha to have a much better first powerplay with both - the bat and the ball.

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Vidarbha vs Rajasthan Top Batters

Karun Nair to be Vidarbha’s top batsman

Vidarbha’s captain Karun Nair has scored 542 runs so far in the tournament and is yet to lose his wicket. In the five innings that he has batted in, the 33-year-old has scored 4 centuries and is batting at a strike rate of 117. While Rajasthan will pose a tough challenge, Nair is in the form of his life and we’re backing him to be the team’s best batsman in the match.

Mahipal Lomror to be Rajasthan’s top batsman

Allrounder Mahipal Lomror is the team’s top scorer in the 2024/25 Vijay Hazare Trophy. The 25-year-old scored two hundreds in the group stage and has already proven his mettle in Vadodara with a crucial 60-run knock against Tamil Nadu in the preliminary quarter-final.

Vidarbha vs Rajasthan Top Bowlers

Nachiket Bhute to be Vidarbha’s top bowler

25-year-old medium pacer Nachiket Bhute has taken 11 wickets in 5 games in the tournament so far. He was afforded a rest against Mizoram after a 4-wicket haul against Uttar Pradesh. We’re backing him to pick up where he left off and trouble Rajasthan’s batting line-up at the Moti Bagh stadium.

Aniket Choudhary to be Rajasthan’s top bowler

Aniket Choudhary is Rajasthan’s highest wicket-taker in the tournament so far, having taken 14 wickets in six games. He started the season strongly with two 4-wicket hauls in the first three games. He could only get a wicket each in his next two matches, but took two crucial wickets against Tamil Nadu in the previous game to help his team qualify for the quarters.

Our Prediction Favorites to win Vidarbha Vidarbha to Win - 1.75 (Parimatch)

Rajasthan to Win - 1.93 (Parimatch) Vidarbha are slight favourites with the bookmakers to beat Rajasthan in Vadodara. With the form the team is in, it would be foolish to bet against them from qualifying for the next stage. Parimatch 5.0 ★★★★★ Bet Now!





