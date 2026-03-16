Facts: Durham Women’s opener, Suzie Bates, is the third leading run scorer of the Vitality Blast Women with 279 runs in seven innings.

Essex Women’s Esmae MacGregor has extended her lead as the tournament’s top bowler with 16 wickets in seven innings.

Durham Women vs Essex Women Chances of Winning

Durham Women experienced a surprise victory in the last outing against Somerset Women after a dry run in the tournament so far. The latter were restricted to 138 runs, and Durham Women’s bowlers were absolutely on the money. This gave the batters a solid chance to bring it home, and opener Suzie Bates led from the front with a well-crafted 49-run knock. Even though they lost six wickets in the process of chasing down the total, Durham Women managed to clinch their second victory of the season.

Essex Women extended their losing streak as they suffered another defeat at the hands of Warwickshire Women in the last match. The former did not put on a particularly convincing total as they posted 150 runs on the board - Cordelia Griffith and Madeline Penna were the top scorers and they both remained unbeaten on 47 and 41 runs, respectively. However, this target was not a challenge for Warwickshire Women to chase down who took victory by a margin of two wickets.

Durham Women chance of winning - 61%

Essex Women chance of winning - 39%

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Durham Women vs Essex Women Betting Tips

Essex Women to have a better opening partnership than Durham Women

Lauren Winfield-Hill and Grace Scrivens are a force to be reckoned with this season and their partnerships have set the team up for success. In the five matches prior to this fixture, the openers set up remarkable totals of 44, 75, 47, 1 and 55 before the fall of the first wicket. Seeing as their collaboration failed to bring about results just once so far, they are expected to continue on their rampage and lay down a solid foundation for the team.

Durham Women vs Essex Women Toss Prediction

Two out of three matches held at Riverside Ground went in favor of those fielding first and the toss winners also opted to chase twice so far. The average first innings total of 164 this season is quite competitive but not safe on this surface, making fielding first the top choice for the upcoming game.

Weather Report

Chester-le-Street is set to experience light rain and the chance of rainfall is 25% on match day, and the temperature is going to reach 27 degrees Celsius.

Durham Women Player List

Hollie Armitage (c), Emily Windsor, Emma Marlow, Leah Dobson, Suzie Bates, Katherine Fraser, Mady Villiers, Trudy Johnson, Bess Heath, Mia Rogers, Abigail Glen, Grace Thompson, Harriet Robson, Katie Levick, Lauren Filer, Lizzie Scott, Phoebe Turner, Sophia Turner.

Predicted Playing XI

Suzie Bates Batter Leah Dobson Batter Mady Villiers All-rounder Hollie Armitage (C) All-rounder Mia Rogers Batter Katherine Fraser All-rounder Bess Heath Wicket-keeper Phoebe Turner Bowler Sophia Turner Bowler Katie Levick Bowler Lauren Filer Bowler

Durham Women Team Form

Durham Women have depth in their batting which gives them the edge over Essex Women. Moreover, the bowlers tend to pull their weight.

Essex Women Player List

Grace Scrivens (c), Alice Macleod, Bella Johnson, Cordelia Griffith, Florence Miller, Joanne Gardner, Maddie Blinkhorn-Jones, May Louisa Drinkell, Jodi Grewcock, Kelly Castle, Amara Carr, Ariana Dowse, Abtaha Maqsood, Esmae MacGregor, Eva Gray, Kate Coppack, Sophia Smale, Sophie Munro, Lauren Winfield-Hill, Madeline Penna.

Predicted Playing XI

Grace Scrivens (C) All-rounder Lauren Winfield-Hill Batter Alice Macleod Batter Cordelia Griffith Batter Madeline Penna Batter Joanne Gardner Batter Sophia Smale Bowler Amara Carr Wicket-keeper Eva Gray Bowler Kate Coppack Bowler Esmae MacGregor Bowler

Essex Women Team Form

Essex Women’s batting relies heavily on the top order and the bowlers depend on Esmae MacGregor to do the bulk of the work. The team as a whole do not have the capacity to beat Durham Women.

Durham Women vs Essex Women Head-to-Head

Durham Women and Essex Women are meeting for the first time in the competition and are yet to establish a head-to-head record.

Durham Women vs Essex Women Betting Odds

Essex Women to have a better opening partnership than Durham Women

Suzie Bates and Leah Dobson have introduced steady improvements to Durham Women’s first wicket. In the last three matches of the tournament, they secured totals of 38, 7 and 0 runs before losing a wicket. However, they pale in comparison to Essex Women’s openers who are an absolute powerhouse this season. Lauren Winfield-Hill and Grace Scrivens have added 44, 75 and 47 runs to the first wicket in the previous three encounters. Since they are clearly in a league of their own, Essex Women’s opening partnership is favored to outperform Durham Women’s opening wicket in the upcoming clash.

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Durham Women vs Essex Women Best Batters

Suzie Bates to be Durham Women’s Best Batter

The prediction for the last match panned out as expected considering opener Suzie Bates top-scored for Durham Women, having missed out on a third half-century this season with 49 runs against Somerset Women. She has extended her lead as their top batter with 279 runs in seven innings and an average of 39.85, making her the leading contender for the next match as well.

Lauren Winfield-Hill to be Essex Women’s Best Batter

In the last encounter versus Warwickshire Women, Lauren Winfield-Hill scored 30 runs and was not the top scorer for the team but furthered her lead overall with 216 runs in seven innings. Her average of 30.85, though far from ideal, is the best of the team at the moment and she is anticipated to lead the charge in the upcoming fixture despite her dry spell.

Durham Women vs Essex Women Best Bowlers

Katie Levick to be Durham Women’s Best Bowler

Katie Levick was the second highest wicket-taker for Durham Women in the last outing against Somerset Women where her four-over spell yielded one wicket and an economy rate of 6.50. She continues to be the team’s leading bowler overall with seven wickets in seven innings, and although her average of 28.57 could be improved, she is expected to come out on top.

Esmae MacGregor to be Essex Women’s Best Bowler

Esmae MacGregor emerged as the joint leading bowler for Essex Women during their last encounter against Warwickshire Women as she captured two wickets in four overs and achieved an economy rate of 6.00. She is the only one from the team to have surpassed the ten-wicket threshold in the tournament, and with 16 wickets in seven innings, she is their top wicket-taker. Averaging at an impressive 12.75, she is the top choice against Durham Women.