Facts: Durham Women’s Suzie Bates is the second leading batter of the Vitality Blast Women with 336 runs in ten innings.

Freya Davies leads Hampshire Women’s bowling attack with 13 wickets in nine innings.

Durham Women lead their head-to-head tally against Hampshire Women by a scoreline of 1-0.

Durham Women vs Hampshire Women Chances of Winning

Durham Women got unlucky with the weather as they headed for a no-result in the last game against The Blaze Women. Their campaign has been filled with highs and lows, and they are particularly accustomed to the lows considering they have faced six defeats. They havethree wins under their belt this seasonbut the inconsistency from their batters and bowlers alike has put them on the backfoot in the competition.

Hampshire Women suffered another defeat as they took on Lancashire Women in the previous encounter, and the former batted first to put on a competitive total of 173. After the openers failed to make a valuable contribution, Freya Kemp and Abi Norgrove anchored the innings as they scored half-centuries each with 63 and 54 runs, respectively. In spite of their efforts, the bowlers wereunable to hold Lancashire Women off and wound up conceding defeatby a huge margin of eight wickets.

Durham Women chance of winning - 34%

Hampshire Women chance of winning - 66%

#1 Stake.com 5 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 200% up to ₹100,000 Promo code SPORTSCAFE Claim Review #2 4rabet 4.9 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 700% up to ₹20,000 Promo code SCAFE230 Claim Review #3 Mostbet 4.8 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 125% up to ₹100,000 + 250 FS Promo code MOSTIN Claim Review

Durham Women vs Hampshire Women Betting Tips

Hampshire Women to score over 24.5 before first dismissal @ 1.83 (Parimatch)

Rhianna Southby and Ellyse Perry have been handed over the baton from Maia Bouchier and Charli Knott, and they are doing rather well to keep up with their preceding opening duo. In the last five games, theteam has enjoyed competitive stands of 2, 70, 23, 80 and 57 runs. Despite their meager total in the previous game, the bookmakers anticipate a return to form in the next game from both explosive batters.

Match Prediction Best Odds Durham Women Opening Partnership to be Over 17.5 1.83 Bet on Parimatch Hampshire Women Opening Partnership to be Over 24.5 1.83 Bet on Parimatch

Durham Women vs Hampshire Women Toss Prediction

The teams fielding first have a 3-2 record at Riverside Groundand the track is much more conducive to those chasing. The average stand of 149 is not a promising target, and a total as high as 188 was not safe this season. Naturally, the toss winners will vie to field first in the upcoming fixture.

Weather Report

Sunny skies are on the cards at Chester-le-Streetand there is no threat of rain whatsoever. The temperature is expected to touch 25 degrees Celsius.

Durham Women Player List

Hollie Armitage (c), Emily Windsor, Emma Marlow, Leah Dobson, Suzie Bates, Katherine Fraser, Mady Villiers, Trudy Johnson, Bess Heath, Mia Rogers, Abigail Glen, Grace Thompson, Harriet Robson, Katie Levick, Lauren Filer, Lizzie Scott, Phoebe Turner, Sophia Turner.

Predicted Playing XI

Suzie Bates Batter Emma Marlow Batter Mady Villiers All-rounder Hollie Armitage (C) All-rounder Emily Windsor Batter Mia Rogers Wicket-keeper Leah Dobson All-rounder Phoebe Turner Bowler Sophia Turner Bowler Katie Levick Bowler Grace Thompson Bowler

Durham Women Team Form

Durham Women have been very inconsistent and erratic in the tournament until now, and their batting order has rarely put up stable performances.

Hampshire Women Player List

Georgia Adams (c), Abigale Norgrove, Daisy Mullan, Ella McCaughan, Maia Bouchier, Poppy Tulloch, Ava Lee, Charli Knott, Freya Kemp, Mary Taylor, Naomi Dattani, Rhianna Southby, Daisy Gibb, Freya Davies, Lauren Bell, Linsey Smith, Megan Sturge, Nancy Harman, Rebecca Tyson, Ellyse Perry.

Predicted Playing XI

Rhianna Southby Wicket-keeper Ellyse Perry All-rounder Freya Kemp Batter Georgia Adams (C) Batter Naomi Dattani All-rounder Abigale Norgrove Batter Mary Taylor Bowler Megan Sturge Bowler Freya Davies Bowler Daisy Gibb Bowler Rebecca Tyson Bowler

Hampshire Women Team Form

Hampshire Women have also been wildly inconsistent, oscillating between winning and losing matches. However, they have a more powerful batting lineup than Durham Women.

Durham Women vs Hampshire Women Head-to-Head

In the only T20 encounter between the sides in the first leg of the tournament,Durham Women beat Hampshire Womenby the skin of their teeth by a single run.

T20 Head-to-Head Record

Total - 1

Durham Women - 1

Hampshire Women - 0

Durham Women vs Hampshire Women Betting Odds

Hampshire Women to have a better opening partnership than Durham Women @ 1.57 (Parimatch)

Both sides have had their ups and downs in the tournament in terms of their first wicket stands but Durham Women have had three different opening batters with Suzie Bates, Leah Dobson and Emma Marlow. They added 50, 5 and 38 runs to the first wicket in the last three games, and their lack of stability has not convinced the bookmakers. Although Hampshire Women have been in similar form, Rhianna Southby and Ellyse Perry have started to bed in with totals of 2, 70 and 23 runs in the previous three encounters.The bookmakers place their faith in Hampshire Women’s openers for the next game, particularly owing to their experience.

Durham Women vs Hampshire Women T20 Riverside Ground, null Durham Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.51 Bet Now! Hampshire Welcome bonus: 200% up to INR 25,000 2.53 Bet Now!

Durham Women vs Hampshire Women Best Batters

Suzie Bates to be Durham Women’s Best Batter

As predicted for the last match,Suzie Bates emerged as the top batter for Durham Women against Somerset Women with 48 runs, missing out on a third half-century this season. She is out of reach at the moment with 336 runs in ten innings and an average of 33.60, and will be anticipated to emerge as their standout batter once more.

Ellyse Perry to be Hampshire Women’s Best Batter

Ellyse Perry was run out after scoring a single run in the last game against Lancashire Women but she has a total of 53 runs in three innings.She has an impressive average of 31.04 in her T20I careerso far, and although she is yet to find her feet in the competition, she is expected to come out on top in the next game.

Durham Women vs Hampshire Women Best Bowlers

Katie Levick to be Durham Women’s Best Bowler

Katie Levick has been a highly consistent wicket-taker for Durham Women and she was tied for second place in the last match versus Somerset Women, having taken one wicket in four overs with an economy rate of 6.50.With nine wickets in nine innings and an average of 26.88, she is their top bowleroverall and remains the top pick against Hampshire Women.

Ellyse Perry to be Hampshire Women’s Best Batter

Ellyse Perry was not impactful with the ball in the last match where she went wicketless after delivering two overs. She hastwo wickets in three innings in the seasonuntil now, and a stellar career bowling average of 18.92. Despite her form, she is expected to come into her own in the upcoming match.