Durham Women vs Hampshire Women Match Prediction
DUR
34%
Chance of Winning
HAM
66%
T20
Riverside Ground
Facts:
- Durham Women’s Suzie Bates is the second leading batter of the Vitality Blast Women with 336 runs in ten innings.
- Freya Davies leads Hampshire Women’s bowling attack with 13 wickets in nine innings.
- Durham Women lead their head-to-head tally against Hampshire Women by a scoreline of 1-0.
Durham Women vs Hampshire Women Chances of Winning
Durham Women got unlucky with the weather as they headed for a no-result in the last game against The Blaze Women. Their campaign has been filled with highs and lows, and they are particularly accustomed to the lows considering they have faced six defeats. They havethree wins under their belt this seasonbut the inconsistency from their batters and bowlers alike has put them on the backfoot in the competition.
Hampshire Women suffered another defeat as they took on Lancashire Women in the previous encounter, and the former batted first to put on a competitive total of 173. After the openers failed to make a valuable contribution, Freya Kemp and Abi Norgrove anchored the innings as they scored half-centuries each with 63 and 54 runs, respectively. In spite of their efforts, the bowlers wereunable to hold Lancashire Women off and wound up conceding defeatby a huge margin of eight wickets.
- Durham Women chance of winning - 34%
- Hampshire Women chance of winning - 66%
Durham Women vs Hampshire Women Betting Tips
Hampshire Women to score over 24.5 before first dismissal @ 1.83 (Parimatch)
Rhianna Southby and Ellyse Perry have been handed over the baton from Maia Bouchier and Charli Knott, and they are doing rather well to keep up with their preceding opening duo. In the last five games, theteam has enjoyed competitive stands of 2, 70, 23, 80 and 57 runs. Despite their meager total in the previous game, the bookmakers anticipate a return to form in the next game from both explosive batters.
Match Prediction Best Odds
Durham Women Opening Partnership to be Over 17.5
Hampshire Women Opening Partnership to be Over 24.5
Durham Women vs Hampshire Women Toss Prediction
The teams fielding first have a 3-2 record at Riverside Groundand the track is much more conducive to those chasing. The average stand of 149 is not a promising target, and a total as high as 188 was not safe this season. Naturally, the toss winners will vie to field first in the upcoming fixture.
Weather Report
Sunny skies are on the cards at Chester-le-Streetand there is no threat of rain whatsoever. The temperature is expected to touch 25 degrees Celsius.
Durham Women Player List
Hollie Armitage (c), Emily Windsor, Emma Marlow, Leah Dobson, Suzie Bates, Katherine Fraser, Mady Villiers, Trudy Johnson, Bess Heath, Mia Rogers, Abigail Glen, Grace Thompson, Harriet Robson, Katie Levick, Lauren Filer, Lizzie Scott, Phoebe Turner, Sophia Turner.
Predicted Playing XI
|
Suzie Bates
|
Batter
|
Emma Marlow
|
Batter
|
Mady Villiers
|
All-rounder
|
Hollie Armitage (C)
|
All-rounder
|
Emily Windsor
|
Batter
|
Mia Rogers
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Leah Dobson
|
All-rounder
|
Phoebe Turner
|
Bowler
|
Sophia Turner
|
Bowler
|
Katie Levick
|
Bowler
|
Grace Thompson
|
Bowler
Durham Women Team Form
Durham Women have been very inconsistent and erratic in the tournament until now, and their batting order has rarely put up stable performances.
Hampshire Women Player List
Georgia Adams (c), Abigale Norgrove, Daisy Mullan, Ella McCaughan, Maia Bouchier, Poppy Tulloch, Ava Lee, Charli Knott, Freya Kemp, Mary Taylor, Naomi Dattani, Rhianna Southby, Daisy Gibb, Freya Davies, Lauren Bell, Linsey Smith, Megan Sturge, Nancy Harman, Rebecca Tyson, Ellyse Perry.
Predicted Playing XI
|
Rhianna Southby
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Ellyse Perry
|
All-rounder
|
Freya Kemp
|
Batter
|
Georgia Adams (C)
|
Batter
|
Naomi Dattani
|
All-rounder
|
Abigale Norgrove
|
Batter
|
Mary Taylor
|
Bowler
|
Megan Sturge
|
Bowler
|
Freya Davies
|
Bowler
|
Daisy Gibb
|
Bowler
|
Rebecca Tyson
|
Bowler
Hampshire Women Team Form
Hampshire Women have also been wildly inconsistent, oscillating between winning and losing matches. However, they have a more powerful batting lineup than Durham Women.
Durham Women vs Hampshire Women Head-to-Head
In the only T20 encounter between the sides in the first leg of the tournament,Durham Women beat Hampshire Womenby the skin of their teeth by a single run.
T20 Head-to-Head Record
Total - 1
Durham Women - 1
Hampshire Women - 0
Durham Women vs Hampshire Women Betting Odds
Hampshire Women to have a better opening partnership than Durham Women @ 1.57 (Parimatch)
Both sides have had their ups and downs in the tournament in terms of their first wicket stands but Durham Women have had three different opening batters with Suzie Bates, Leah Dobson and Emma Marlow. They added 50, 5 and 38 runs to the first wicket in the last three games, and their lack of stability has not convinced the bookmakers. Although Hampshire Women have been in similar form, Rhianna Southby and Ellyse Perry have started to bed in with totals of 2, 70 and 23 runs in the previous three encounters.The bookmakers place their faith in Hampshire Women’s openers for the next game, particularly owing to their experience.
Durham Women vs Hampshire Women
T20
Riverside Ground, null
Durham Women vs Hampshire Women Best Batters
Suzie Bates to be Durham Women’s Best Batter
As predicted for the last match,Suzie Bates emerged as the top batter for Durham Women against Somerset Women with 48 runs, missing out on a third half-century this season. She is out of reach at the moment with 336 runs in ten innings and an average of 33.60, and will be anticipated to emerge as their standout batter once more.
Ellyse Perry to be Hampshire Women’s Best Batter
Ellyse Perry was run out after scoring a single run in the last game against Lancashire Women but she has a total of 53 runs in three innings.She has an impressive average of 31.04 in her T20I careerso far, and although she is yet to find her feet in the competition, she is expected to come out on top in the next game.
Durham Women vs Hampshire Women Best Bowlers
Katie Levick to be Durham Women’s Best Bowler
Katie Levick has been a highly consistent wicket-taker for Durham Women and she was tied for second place in the last match versus Somerset Women, having taken one wicket in four overs with an economy rate of 6.50.With nine wickets in nine innings and an average of 26.88, she is their top bowleroverall and remains the top pick against Hampshire Women.
Ellyse Perry to be Hampshire Women’s Best Batter
Ellyse Perry was not impactful with the ball in the last match where she went wicketless after delivering two overs. She hastwo wickets in three innings in the seasonuntil now, and a stellar career bowling average of 18.92. Despite her form, she is expected to come into her own in the upcoming match.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win
Hampshire Women
- Durham Women to win @ 2.38 (Parimatch)
- Hampshire Women to win @ 1.51 (Parimatch)
Parimatch
Comments
Sign up or log in to your account to leave comments and reactions
0 Comments