Facts: Durham Women’s Hollie Armitage is the third leading batter of the ECB Women’s One-Day Cup with 366 runs in eight innings.

Lancashire Women’s Seren Smale was the third highest run-getter of the T20 Women’s County Cup, having scored 135 runs in four innings.

Durham Women vs Lancashire Women Chances of Winning

Durham Women and Lancashire Women’s last One-Day Cup encounter was against each other and the latter absolutely annihilated Durham Women. The Manchester-based side piled on a meager 239 runs while batting first and found themselves bundled out in the final over of the innings. Emma Lamb’s 84 was their only saving grace and the bowlers certainly had their work cut out. Durham Women’s Suzie Bates and Hollie Armitage helped kickstart the innings with knocks of 63 and 47, respectively. However, they were let down by the rest of their batting lineup and wicket-keeper batter Bess Heath was the only one who was able to offer some stability, having scored 45 runs. In the end, though, their efforts went in vain as they lost by a margin of 35 runs.

While Durham Women have faced a tumultuous run in every tournament they have taken part in, Lancashire Women have been the opposite considering they have vanquished every single opponent across several formats. They come into this series as the reigning champions of the T20 Women’s County Cup and their 32-run victory over Surrey Women for the title makes them a formidable team to take on.

Durham Women chance of winning - 45%

Lancashire Women chance of winning - 55%

#1 Stake.com 5 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 200% up to ₹100,000 Promo code SPORTSCAFE Claim Review #2 4rabet 4.9 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 700% up to ₹20,000 Promo code SCAFE230 Claim Review #3 Mostbet 4.8 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 125% up to ₹100,000 + 250 FS Promo code MOSTIN Claim Review

Durham Women vs Lancashire Women Betting Tips

Lancashire Women to score high before first dismissal

Emma Lamb and Eve Jones’ first partnership was half the reason for Lancashire Women’s success in the Women’s One-Day Cup since their totals were unmatched. Together, they were nearly invincible as they added 72, 3, 88, 53 and 106 runs to the first wicket in the last five matches of the season. Their trajectory is promising and they are expected to carry that momentum into the present tournament.

Durham Women vs Lancashire Women Toss Prediction

A total of seven matches were held at Riverside Ground in the previous season of the Vitality Blast Men, out of which the teams batting first were successful five times. The toss winners favored fielding first on four occasions since the average first innings score was a modest 153 in the season but it did not yield the desired results, making batting first the top preference in the next game.

Weather Report

Showers are expected to put a damper on the game at Chester-le-Street with a 35% likelihood of a washout. The temperature will hover around 17 degrees Celsius.

Durham Women Player List

Emily Windsor, Emma Marlow, Hollie Armitage, Leah Dobson, Suzie Bates, Katherine Fraser, Mady Villiers, Trudy Johnson, Bess Heath, Mia Rogers, Abigail Glen, Grace Thompson, Harriet Robson, Katie Levick, Lauren Filer, Lizzie Scott, Phoebe Turner, Sophia Turner.

Predicted Playing XI

Emma Marlow Batter Suzie Bates Batter Hollie Armitage All-rounder Mady Villiers All-rounder Mia Rogers Batter Bess Heath Wicket-keeper Phoebe Turner Bowler Katherine Fraser All-rounder Sophia Turner Bowler Katie Levick Bowler Grace Thompson Bowler

Durham Women Team Form

Durham Women’s batting lacks depth and the top order has not been able to consolidate the innings very well.

Lancashire Women Player List

Alice Clarke, Danielle Collins, Emma Lamb, Eve Jones, Katie Mack, Liberty Heap, Darcey Carter, Fi Morris, Grace Johnson, Sophie Ecclestone, Tilly Kesteven, Ailsa Lister, Eleanor Threlkeld, Seren Smale, Alana King, Grace Potts, Hannah Jones, Kate Cross, Mahika Gaur, Olivia Bell, Phoebe Graham, Sophie Morris, Tara Norris.

Predicted Playing XI

Eve Jones All-rounder Emma Lamb Batter Katie Mack Batter Seren Smale Batter Fi Morris Bowler Sophie Ecclestone All-rounder Danielle Collins Batter Kate Cross Bowler Eleanor Threlkeld Wicket-keeper Hannah Jones Bowler Sophie Morris Bowler

Lancashire Women Team Form

Lancashire Women have the most daunting opening partnership and their batting overall has been outstanding.

Durham Women vs Lancashire Women Head-to-Head

There is no head-to-head record between Durham Women and Lancashire Women, and this game will mark their first clash in the competition.

Durham Women vs Lancashire Women Betting Odds

Lancashire Women to have a better opening partnership than Durham Women

Emma Marlow and Suzie Bates were not doing nearly enough for Durham Women’s first wicket in the Women’s One-Day Cup where their partnerships declined over the course of the season. This was evident in the last three outings where they scored 0, 6 and 24 runs before the first dismissal. They pale in comparison to Lancashire Women’s Emma Lamb and Eve Jones who notched up outstanding totals of 72, 3 and 88 runs in their previous three encounters. It is quite clear that the latter have the upper hand in this clash and will be favored to achieve a better result than Durham Women.

Durham Women vs Lancashire Women Best Batters

Hollie Armitage to be Durham Women’s Best Bowler

Hollie Armitage made a blazing start to the One-Day Cup where she amassed 366 runs in eight innings. Although her performance declined over the course of the season, she was still out of reach at the top and will be expected to return to form. She also had three half-centuries in the campaign, and her average of 52.28 makes her the favorite for the next game as well.

Emma Lamb to be Lancashire Women’s Best Batter

Emma Lamb was out of reach in the Women’s One-Day Cup with a whopping 577 runs in eight innings which included five half-centuries, a century and an average of 82.42. In the T20 Women’s County Cup, she was the second leading batter for the team with 120 runs in four innings. Given her present form, she is expected to lead the charge against Durham Women in the next encounter.

Durham Women vs Lancashire Women Best Bowlers

Katie Levick to be Durham Women’s Best Bowler

In the Women’s One-Day Cup, Katie Levick emerged as Durham Women’s second highest wicket-taker with 12 wickets in eight innings. She went on to improve in the T20 Women’s County Cup where she claimed four wickets in two innings, and her average of 9.50 was remarkable. This makes her a dependable choice for the upcoming fixture, too.

Sophie Ecclestone to be Lancashire Women’s Best Bowler

Sophie Ecclestone was prolific in the T20 Women’s County Cup, aiding her team in their title victory with an excellent four-wicket haul in the final. She was exceptional throughout the season and ended up with 11 wickets in the bag in four innings. Averaging at 5.27, she remains the top contender for this matchup.