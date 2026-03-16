Durham Women vs Somerset Women Match Prediction
DUR
62%
Chance of Winning
SOM
38%
Parimatch
T20
Riverside Ground
Facts:
- Suzie Bates leads Durham Women’s run charts with 281 runs in eight innings so far.
- Charlie Dean and Mollie Robbins are the joint leading bowlers for Somerset Women with seven wickets apiece in the tournament.
Durham Women vs Somerset Women Chances of Winning
Durham Women returned to losing ways after taking on Essex Women in the last game where the former were tasked with batting first on home soil. They notched up a meager total of 101 runs and skipper Hollie Armitage was the only one who played a consequential innings with an unbeaten 47 and the others lent no support whatsoever. Naturally, this gave the bowlers virtually nothing to work with and they ended up losing by a margin of six wickets.
Somerset Women, too, saw no respite from their losing streak and they were thrashed by Hampshire Women in the previous match. The latter scored 169 runs and Somerset Women’s batters were on course to complete the chase. Opener Niamh Holland’s 60 got the team into a comfortable position but with the other end falling apart, the team fell short by a mere five runs in the end.
- Durham Women chance of winning - 62%
- Somerset Women chance of winning - 38%
Durham Women vs Somerset Women Betting Tips
Somerset Women to score under 17.5 before first dismissal @ 1.83 (Parimatch)
Rebecca Odgers and AC Munday opened for Somerset Women for a major part of the season and their partnership was not a success in the slightest. In four out of the last five games, the pair secured terrible totals of 5, 6, 15 and 7 runs before the first dismissal, and the fact that they had a double digit score just once is awful. Moreover, the latter was replaced by Niamh Holland for the previous match but it did not help much since the openers set up a measly stand of three runs. There is no sign of improvement whatsoever and the first wicket is not expected to succeed in the upcoming fixture.
Match Prediction Best Odds
Durham Women Opening Partnership to be Over 17.5
Somerset Women Opening Partnership to be Under 17.5
Durham Women vs Somerset Women Toss Prediction
Durham Women, the home favorites at Riverside Ground, have played four games at the venue this season wherein those chasing have a 3-1 record against those batting first. The average first innings score of 148 is achievable, and the toss winners have favored fielding first three times out of four so far for this reason which makes it the fancied strategy for this game as well.
Weather Report
A high 40% chance of disruptions are predicted at Chester-le-Street, accompanied by overcast skies and a maximum temperature of 17 degrees Celsius.
Durham Women Player List
Hollie Armitage (c), Emily Windsor, Emma Marlow, Leah Dobson, Suzie Bates, Katherine Fraser, Mady Villiers, Trudy Johnson, Bess Heath, Mia Rogers, Abigail Glen, Grace Thompson, Harriet Robson, Katie Levick, Lauren Filer, Lizzie Scott, Phoebe Turner, Sophia Turner.
Predicted Playing XI
|
Suzie Bates
|
Batter
|
Leah Dobson
|
Batter
|
Mady Villiers
|
All-rounder
|
Hollie Armitage (C)
|
All-rounder
|
Mia Rogers
|
Batter
|
Katherine Fraser
|
All-rounder
|
Bess Heath
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Phoebe Turner
|
Bowler
|
Sophia Turner
|
Bowler
|
Katie Levick
|
Bowler
|
Lauren Filer
|
Bowler
Durham Women Team Form
Durham Women’s batting performance in the last match was not entirely convincing but they have what it takes to bounce back and outdo Somerset Women.
Somerset Women Player List
Sophie Luff (c), Emma Corney, Fran Wilson, Heather Knight, Jess Hazell, Rebecca Odgers, Alex Griffiths, Amanda-Jade Wellington, Charlie Dean, Danielle Gibson, Erin Vukusic, Lola Harris, Niamh Holland, Olivia Barnes, Amelie Munday, Katie Jones, Chloe Skelton, Ellie Anderson, Laura Jackson, Mollie Robbins.
Predicted Playing XI
|
Rebecca Odgers
|
Batter
|
Niamh Holland
|
Batter
|
Fran Wilson
|
Batter
|
Sophie Luff (C)
|
Batter
|
Charlie Dean
|
All-rounder
|
Alex Griffiths
|
All-rounder
|
Amanda-Jade Wellington
|
All-rounder
|
Jess Hazell
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Chloe Skelton
|
Bowler
|
Ellie Anderson
|
Bowler
|
Mollie Robbins
|
Bowler
Somerset Women Team Form
Somerset Women’s batters have been awful all season and they are not expected to get any better going forward.
Durham Women vs Somerset Women Head-to-Head
Durham Women have a single victory in their two head-to-head matches against Somerset Women, and the remaining fixture was tied.
T20 Head-to-Head Record
Total - 2
Durham Women - 1
Somerset Women - 0
Tie - 1
Durham Women vs Somerset Women Betting Odds
Durham Women to have a better opening partnership than Somerset Women
Somerset Women’s first wicket was underperforming a great deal with Rebecca Odgers and AC Munday opening for the team, especially since the latter was entirely out of form. Although she was replaced by Niamh Holland in the last game, it did not help much and the team has ended up with single digit partnerships in the last three games with scores of 3, 5 and 6 runs. Durham Women have not been significantly better as Suzie Bates and Leah Dobson secured totals of 5, 38 and 7 runs in the previous three fixtures, but since they have showcased the potential to put on a competitive stand, they are the favorite opening duo in the next game.
Durham Women vs Somerset Women
T20
Riverside Ground, null
Durham Women vs Somerset Women Best Batters
Suzie Bates to be Durham Women’s Best Batter
Suzie Bates was not an active contributor in the last game against Essex Women where she scored two runs before losing her wicket. Her performance did not derail her overall standing, considering she remains Durham Women’s leading run scorer with 281 runs in eight innings. With an average of 35.12, she is expected to be their standout batter in the next game.
Niamh Holland to be Somerset Women’s Best Batter
Niamh Holland emerged as Somerset Women’s leading run-getter in the previous match versus Hampshire Women, having bagged a half-century with precisely 60 runs. She has already made her way to second place among the batters with 101 runs in three innings and an average of 33.66. She is the top pick to be the team’s top batter in the next fixture.
Durham Women vs Somerset Women Best Bowlers
Katie Levick to be Durham Women’s Best Bowler
In the previous match against Essex Women, Katie Levick was tied for second place among the bowlers with one wicket in four overs along with an economy rate of 4.00. However, she maintains her position at the top with eight wickets in eight innings and an average of 27.00, and she is anticipated to be their premier bowler against Somerset Women.
Charlie Dean to be Somerset Women’s Best Bowler
As predicted for the last game, Charlie Dean emerged as the top bowler for Somerset Women against Hampshire Women as she captured three wickets in four overs and achieved an economy rate of 6.25. She is the joint leading bowler overall with seven wickets in three innings and an average of 7.71, making her the favorite against Durham Women.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win
Durham Women
- Durham Women to win @ 1.61 (Parimatch)
- Somerset Women to win @ 2.17 (Parimatch)
Parimatch
Comments
Sign up or log in to your account to leave comments and reactions
0 Comments