Durham Women vs Surrey Women Match Prediction
DUR
27%
Chance of Winning
SUR
73%
Parimatch
T20
Riverside Ground
Facts:
- Durham Women’s Suzie Bates is now the leading run scorer of the Vitality Blast Women with 394 runs in 12 innings.
- Ryana MacDonald-Gay remains the top wicket-taker for Surrey Women with 14 wickets in ten innings so far.
- Surrey Women have a 2-0 lead over Durham Women in the T20 format, including one victory in the present tournament.
Durham Women vs Surrey Women Chances of Winning
Durham Women managed to take another victory and it came as a surprise as they beat Lancashire Women in the last match. The latter posted 148 runs on the board and Durham Women’s batters were able to chase down the score. Although they lost eight wickets in the process of a rather straightforward chase, they made it over the line with the help of Bess Heath’s 43 and Suzie Bates’ 33. The others scored just enough to keep the team afloat and since the target was quite low,they bagged their fifth win of the season.
Surrey Women achieved a mighty dominant victory against an inferior Somerset Women in the previous outing. The former, having batted first, notched up 175 runs and their entire batting lineup pitched in to help put on a competitive stand. Alice Monaghan was particularly prolific as she scored an unbeaten 57. The bowlers pulled off an absolutely stellar job asthey bowled out Somerset Women for 107 runs and trumped their rivals by 68 runs.
- Durham Women chance of winning - 27%
- Surrey Women chance of winning - 73%
Durham Women vs Surrey Women Betting Tips
Surrey Women to score low before first dismissal
In the last five matches, Bryony Smith has opened with five different openers and their scores have, naturally, been quite erratic.The opening batters added 24, 44, 1, 25 and 4 runs to the first wicketand there is no consistency whatsoever. Since their opening wicket has been off the mark, they are expected to put on a low score in the next match.
Durham Women vs Surrey Women Toss Prediction
Riverside Ground has hosted six games in the tournament andthe chasing sides have four wins. The average first innings score of 141 is quite low and since those fielding first have the advantage at this venue, the toss winning skipper of the next match will also want to chase.
Weather Report
There is a 45% chance of precipitation at Chester-le-Street andrain is expected to put a damper on the game. The temperature is expected to reach 17 degrees Celsius.
Durham Women Player List
Eleanor Threlkeld (c), Alice Clarke, Danielle Collins, Emma Lamb, Eve Jones, Katie Mack, Liberty Heap, Darcey Carter, Fi Morris, Grace Johnson, Sophie Ecclestone, Tilly Kesteven, Ailsa Lister, Seren Smale, Alana King, Grace Potts, Hannah Jones, Kate Cross, Mahika Gaur, Olivia Bell, Phoebe Graham, Sophie Morris, Tara Norris.
Predicted Playing XI
|
Eve Jones
|
Batter
|
Emma Lamb
|
Batter
|
Seren Smale
|
Batter
|
Ailsa Lister
|
Batter
|
Eleanor Threlkeld (C)
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Alana King
|
All-rounder
|
Tara Norris
|
Bowler
|
Darcey Carter
|
Bowler
|
Kate Cross
|
Bowler
|
Phoebe Graham
|
Bowler
|
Sophie Morris
|
Bowler
Durham Women Team Form
Durham Women have improved significantly as they now have three wins in the last five matches but they do not have enough firepower to take on Surrey Women.
Surrey Women Player List
Bryony Smith (c), Alice Capsey, Alice Clarke, Aylish Cranstone, Danni Wyatt-Hodge, Emma Jones, Paige Scholfield, Priyanaz Chatterji, Sophia Dunkley, Alice Davidson-Richards, Alice Monaghan, Kalea Moore, Phoebe Franklin, Tash Farrant, Amy Hunter, Jemima Spence, Kira Chathli, Alexa Stonehouse, Bethan Miles, Charlotte Lambert, Danielle Gregory, Ryana Macdonald-Gay, Tilly Corteen-Coleman, Grace Harris, Rachel King, Emily Burke.
Predicted Playing XI
|
Bryony Smith (C)
|
Batter
|
Alice Capsey
|
Batter
|
Grace Harris
|
All-rounder
|
Alice Monaghan
|
Batter
|
Emma Jones
|
Batter
|
Kira Chathli
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Phoebe Franklin
|
Batter
|
Kalea Moore
|
Bowler
|
Ryana Macdonald-Gay
|
Bowler
|
Alexa Stonehouse
|
Bowler
|
Danielle Gregory
|
Bowler
Surrey Women Team Form
Surrey Women are the team to beat at the moment, and they have a brilliant balance between the batters and bowlers.
Durham Women vs Surrey Women Head-to-Head
In both T20 encounters between Durham Women and Surrey Women,the latter emerged victorious by dominant margins.
T20 Head-to-Head Record
Total - 2
Durham Women - 0
Surrey Women - 2
Durham Women vs Surrey Women Betting Odds
Durham Women to have a better opening partnership than Surrey Women
Surrey Women’s inconsistent opening scores have been a detriment to the team and it is largely a result of their changing opening batters. While opener and skipper Bryony Smith has been their mainstay, she has opened alongside Alice Capsey, Alice Davidson-Richards and Alice Monaghan in the last three games with totals of 24, 44 and 1. Although Durham Women’sSuzie Bates and Emma Marlow have not been that much more powerful as they added 41, 19 and 14 runs to the first wicket, they are certainly more dependable than Surrey Women’s openers.
Durham Women vs Surrey Women
T20
Riverside Ground, null
Durham Women vs Surrey Women Best Batters
Suzie Bates to be Durham Women’s Best Batter
Suzie Bates emerged as the second leading batter for Durham Women during the last match where she scored 33 runs, andshe has furthered her lead at the top with 394 runs in 12 innings. She has two half-centuries under her belt along with a stellar average of 32.83, making her the top choice for the upcoming game as well.
Grace Harris to be Surrey Women’s Best Batter
Grace Harris was not a major contributor during the previous match against Somerset Women where she was dismissed for 12 runs. However,she still remains the leading run scorer for Surrey Women with 238 runs in 12 inningsand an average of 23.80. She is anticipated to be their standout batter against Durham Women next time around.
Durham Women vs Surrey Women Best Bowlers
Sophia Turner to be Durham Women’s Best Bowler
Sophia Turner was the leading wicket-taker for Durham Women in the last match versus Lancashire Women, having taken three wickets in four overs and an economy rate of 6.75.She is among the top bowlers for the team despite having taken part in fewer inningswith nine wickets in six innings. Averaging at 16.77, she is expected to come out on top once more.
Ryana MacDonald-Gay to be Surrey Women’s Best Bowler
Ryana MacDonald-Gay was the second highest wicket-taker in Surrey Women’s previous encounter with Somerset Women as she captured two wickets in three overs and achieved an economy rate of 9.33.She is the top bowler overall with 14 wickets in ten innings, and her impressive average of 14.92 makes her the favorite for the next match, too.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win
Surrey Women
- Durham Women to win @ 2.85 (Parimatch)
- Surrey Women to win @ 1.37 (Parimatch)
Parimatch
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