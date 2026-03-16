Facts: Katie Levick is now the leading bowler for Durham Women with five wickets in five innings.

Georgia Elwiss, The Blaze Women’s opener, has taken the top spot among the team’s batters with 166 runs in four innings.

Durham Women vs The Blaze Women Chances of Winning

Durham Women’s woes continue to plague them as they lost to Warwickshire Women in the last outing, having batted first and scored 162 runs. Mady Villiers did half the work singlehandedly as she notched up an unbeaten 85, and the rest of the order made scant contributions. The bowlers found it difficult to defend the target which allowed Warwickshire Women to get past it with ease, taking a seven-wicket victory in the end.

The Blaze Women, on the other hand, have enjoyed a successful run in the tournament as the only team that has remained undefeated. They batted first during their previous game against Surrey Women and piled on 169 runs; the openers, Georgia Elwiss and Marie Kelly, set up the innings with impressive scores of 61 and 46 runs, respectively. Although Surrey Women got close during their chase, the bowlers thwarted their hopes of victory by edging out a 17-run triumph.

Durham Women chance of winning - 42%

The Blaze Women chance of winning - 58%

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Durham Women vs The Blaze Women Betting Tips

The Blaze Women to score high before first dismissal

In the four matches that The Blaze Women have played so far, Marie Kelly and Georgia Elwiss have had their share of ups and downs. Together, they collaborated for totals of 92, 2, 101 and 15 runs before the fall of the first wicket. Despite their slightly erratic performance until now, they have what it takes to overhaul Durham Women’s bowlers.

Match Prediction Best Odds Durham Women Opening Partnership to be Under 18.5 1.87 Bet on Batery The Blaze Women Opening Partnership to be Over 17.5 1.87 Bet on Batery

Durham Women vs The Blaze Women Toss Prediction

The two matches held at Riverside Ground in the tournament this season have produced varied results, and the teams batting and fielding first took one win apiece. However, chasing remains the advantage here with an average score of 151 while batting first. It will be the toss winner’s preferred option for the next game as well.

Weather Report

Light rain is forecast at Chester-le-Street but the chance of rain is a negligible 10% on match day. The temperature is going to peak at 23 degrees Celsius.

Durham Women Player List

Hollie Armitage (c), Emily Windsor, Emma Marlow, Leah Dobson, Suzie Bates, Katherine Fraser, Mady Villiers, Trudy Johnson, Bess Heath, Mia Rogers, Abigail Glen, Grace Thompson, Harriet Robson, Katie Levick, Lauren Filer, Lizzie Scott, Phoebe Turner, Sophia Turner.

Predicted Playing XI

Suzie Bates Batter Mady Villiers All-rounder Hollie Armitage (C) All-rounder Mia Rogers Batter Katherine Fraser All-rounder Bess Heath Wicket-keeper Abigail Glen All-rounder Phoebe Turner Bowler Trudy Johnson Bowler Katie Levick Bowler Grace Thompson Bowler

Durham Women Team Form

In five matches until now, Durham Women are not on the money with the bat at all and that is going to be a detriment to their side.

The Blaze Women Player List

Kirstie Gordon (c), Ella Claridge, Georgie Boyce, Maddy Green, Marie Kelly, Michaela Kirk, Prisha Thanawala, Tammy Beaumont, Georgia Elwiss, Heather Graham, Kathryn Bryce, Lara Shaw, Natalie Sciver-Brunt, Orla Prendergast, Amy Jones, Sarah Bryce, Scarlett Hughes, Amy Wheeler, Cassidy McCarthy, Charley Phillips, Grace Ballinger, Josie Groves, Lucy Higham, Olivia Baker, Sarah Glenn.

Predicted Playing XI

Marie Kelly Batter Georgia Elwiss Batter Kathryn Bryce All-rounder Sarah Bryce Wicket-keeper Maddy Green Batter Ella Claridge Batter Michaela Kirk All-rounder Sarah Glenn Bowler Kirstie Gordon (C) All-rounder Cassidy McCarthy Bowler Grace Ballinger Bowler

The Blaze Women Team Form

The Blaze Women are undefeated in the competition and their dominant batting makes them a formidable team to take on.

Durham Women vs The Blaze Women Head-to-Head

This meeting marks the first encounter between Durham Women and The Blaze Women in the tournament, and there is no established head-to-head record between the teams.

Durham Women vs The Blaze Women Betting Odds

The Blaze Women to have a better opening partnership than Durham Women

Durham Women have been experimenting with their opening combinations in the tournament so far, and Suzie Bates has led the pack with three different opening partners. Having opened with Leah Dobson, Mady Villiers and Katherine Fraser, the pairs added 0, 9 and 24 runs to the first wicket. This inconsistency makes them inferior to The Blaze Women’s openers, considering Marie Kelly and Georgia Elwiss have secured impressive totals of 92, 2 and 101 runs in the previous three outings. They are, evidently, much further ahead in this regard which gives them the upper hand against Durham Women’s openers.

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Durham Women vs The Blaze Women Best Batters

Suzie Bates to be Durham Women’s Best Batter

Suzie Bates had a disappointing day in office once again as she found herself dismissed on a duck in the previous match against Warwickshire Women. Despite having suffered a dry spell, her lead at the top of Durham Women’s run charts remains intact with 153 runs in five innings. With an average of 30.60, she is the top pick for the upcoming game.

Kathryn Bryce to be The Blaze Women’s Best Batter

Kathryn Bryce experienced a slight setback in the last encounter against Surrey Women where she scored two runs before losing her wicket. She was not out on 51, 49 and 60 runs in the previous three matches, and she is the second leading batter for The Blaze Women with 162 runs in four innings. She is on course to return stronger against Durham Women.

Durham Women vs The Blaze Women Best Bowlers

Katie Levick to be Durham Women’s Best Bowler

Katie Levick has overtaken the others for the top spot among Durham Women’s bowlers with five wickets in five innings and an average of 26.40. In the previous game against Warwickshire Women, she delivered four wickets, bagged two wickets and achieved an economy rate of 7.50. She is expected to keep this momentum up in the next match as well.

Kirstie Gordon to be The Blaze Women’s Best Bowler

Kirstie Gordon has claimed first place in The Blaze Women’s bowling unit with six wickets in four innings so far. Her best performance was during the last fixture versus Surrey Women as she claimed a remarkable three-wicket haul in four overs with an economy rate of 8.75. She has an excellent bowling average of 18.16 which makes her the top choice for the next encounter.