Durham Women vs Warwickshire Women Match Prediction DUR 35 % Chance of Winning WAR 65 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.55 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Durham Women and Warwickshire Women are slated to meet for the second time in the Vitality Blast Women this season on June 11, 2025, and their match will be held at Riverside Ground, Chester-le-Street. The game is set to kick off at 7:00 P.M IST.

Facts: Suzie Bates remains Durham Women’s leading batter with 153 runs in four innings so far.

Warwickshire Women’s Millie Taylor stands as the second highest wicket-taker of the tournament with eight wickets in five innings.

Warwickshire Women overcame Durham Women during their last head-to-head game this season.

Durham Women vs Warwickshire Women Chances of Winning

Durham Women returned to losing ways as they lost to Surrey Women in their last outing, and the former batted first to score 141 runs. The total was not particularly compelling and their skipper, Hollie Armitage, was the only batter who made a valuable contribution with an unbeaten 50 and the others were of virtually no help. They gave the bowlers nothing to work with and that handed the team a whopping nine-wicket defeat.

Warwickshire Women have had an inconsistent campaign in the tournament so far, and their previous defeat at the hands of Lancashire Women pushed them down the order. The latter, having batted first, posted an attainable total of 162 runs on the board. However, Warwickshire Women’s batters were rendered useless as they collapsed rather quickly. Wicket-keeper batter Natasha Wraith was their only saving grace as she remained not out on 58 but with the other end falling apart, the team fell short of five runs in the end.

Durham Women chance of winning - 35%

Warwickshire Women chance of winning - 65%

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Durham Women vs Warwickshire Women Betting Tips

Durham Women to score low before first dismissal

Suzie Bates and Katherine Fraser opened the first three matches of the season and they had one competitive stand together, having set up partnerships of 1, 61 and 24 runs. Since their collaboration has not resulted in a great yield, Mady Villiers replaced the latter in the last match but it did not help much as they scored nine runs together. Since the team is unable to find an opening duo which produces sustainable totals, they are expected to struggle in the next game as well.

Durham Women vs Warwickshire Women Toss Prediction

Chasing is more advantageous at Riverside Ground since they have five wins in six T20I matches so far. Even though Durham Women elected to field first in the last game against Lancashire Women, they ended up losing which was largely down to their own batting failures. For the next game, too, fielding first will continue to be the top choice.

Weather Report

Chester-le-Street will be partially cloudy on match day with a negligible 10% chance of rain, and the temperature is going to hover around 19 degrees Celsius.

Durham Women Player List

Hollie Armitage (c), Emily Windsor, Emma Marlow, Leah Dobson, Suzie Bates, Katherine Fraser, Mady Villiers, Trudy Johnson, Bess Heath, Mia Rogers, Abigail Glen, Grace Thompson, Harriet Robson, Katie Levick, Lauren Filer, Lizzie Scott, Phoebe Turner, Sophia Turner.

Predicted Playing XI

Suzie Bates Batter Mady Villiers All-rounder Hollie Armitage (C) All-rounder Mia Rogers Batter Katherine Fraser All-rounder Bess Heath Wicket-keeper Abigail Glen All-rounder Phoebe Turner Bowler Trudy Johnson Bowler Katie Levick Bowler Grace Thompson Bowler

Durham Women Team Form

Durham Women were let down by their batters once again in the last match and the team seems to have no respite whatsoever.

Warwickshire Women Player List

Georgia Davis (c), Chloe Brewer, Meg Austin, Amuruthaa Surenkumar, Bethan Ellis, Davina Perrin, Abbey Freeborn, Natasha Wraith, Charis Pavely, Emily Arlott, Hannah Baker, Hannah Hardwick, Issy Wong, Katie George, Millie Taylor, Hannah Rainey, Laura Harris, Sterre Kalis.

Predicted Playing XI

Abbey Freeborn Wicket-keeper Davina Perrin All-rounder Laura Harris Batter Sterre Kalis Batter Charis Pavely All-rounder Issy Wong All-rounder Katie George Bowler Hannah Baker Bowler Georgia Davis (C) Bowler Amuruthaa Surenkumar Bowler Millie Taylor Bowler

Warwickshire Women Team Form

Warwickshire Women, too, have an unstable batting order but they have superior firepower which gives them the edge over Durham Women.

Durham Women vs Warwickshire Women Head-to-Head

Durham Women and Warwickshire Women locked horns earlier in the tournament where the latter claimed victory by a margin of 42 runs.

T20 Head-to-Head Record

Total - 1

Durham Women - 0

Warwickshire Women - 1

Durham Women vs Warwickshire Women Betting Odds

Warwickshire Women to have a better opening partnership than Durham Women

For Durham Women’s last match against Surrey Women, Mady Villiers replaced Katherine Fraser at the top while Suzie Bates remains their mainstay opener in the hopes that their first wicket will see some improvement. However, it did not help much and furthered their downward trend as their openers added 9, 24 and 61 runs to the first wicket in the last three matches. Warwickshire Women’s Davina Perrin and Abigail Freeborn, although a tad inconsistent, have put on better shows together with scores of 43, 9 and 33 runs in the previous three outings. They are a reliable pair and will be endorsed to secure a better stand than their rivals in the upcoming game.

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Durham Women vs Warwickshire Women Best Batters

Suzie Bates to be Durham Women’s Best Batter

Suzie Bates has had a bit of a dry spell as she scored a mere five runs in the previous game against Surrey Women. The opener is still the leading batter for Durham Women with an impressive 153 runs in four innings. Her average of 38.25 is the best of the team and she is expected to bounce back in the upcoming game.

Davina Perrin to be Warwickshire Women’s Best Batter

Davina Perrin was the second highest run scorer for Warwickshire Women in the last game where they faced Lancashire Women, having scored 34 runs before her dismissal. However, she continues to stand as their leading batter overall with 176 runs in five innings and an average of 35.20. She is expected to lead the charge against Durham Women.

Durham Women vs Warwickshire Women Best Bowlers

Suzie Bates to be Durham Women’s Best Bowler

Suzie Bates delivered a 1.5-over spell during the previous match against Surrey Women where she failed to capture any wickets but ended up with a brilliant economy rate of 6.54. Her position as the team’s top bowler remains unchallenged with four wickets in three innings and an average of 14.00, and she continues to be the top choice for the next fixture.

Millie Taylor to be Warwickshire Women’s Best Bowler

In the previous encounter versus Lancashire Women, Millie Taylor emerged as Warwickshire Women’s top wicket-taker as she captured two wickets in three overs with an economy rate of 8.33. She is also their leading bowler overall with eight wickets in five innings, and with an exceptional bowling average of 12.37, she is anticipated to come out on top once again.