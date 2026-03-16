Facts: Lauren Winfield-Hill leads Essex Women’s run charts this season with 334 runs in 13 innings.

Lauren Winfield-Hill leads Essex Women’s run charts this season with 334 runs in 13 innings. Durham Women’s Suzie Bates remains the leading batter of the Vitality Blast Women with 394 runs in 12 innings.

Essex Women have a 1-0 lead over Durham Women in their head-to-head tally so far.

Essex Women vs Durham Women Chances of Winning

Essex Women extended their losing streakas they went up against Lancashire Women in the previous outing and batted first. The Chelmsford-based team piled on a measly total of 107 runs with Alice Macleod’s 23 and Madeline Penna’s 22 as the top scores of the innings. There was absolutely no way the bowlers could defend the total and although they did the best they could by taking six wickets, they had no option but to concede defeat.

Durham Women have improved a great deal in the tournament but they have been thwarted by circumstances outside their control as the rain disrupted their chances against Surrey Women. Their previous match was abandoned and they won both matches prior to that.Their batting has improved over the course of the season, and they have the firepower to give Essex Women a challenge.

Essex Women chance of winning - 37%

Durham Women chance of winning - 63%

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Essex Women vs Durham Women Betting Tips

Essex Women to score over 18.5 before first dismissal @ 1.83 (Parimatch)

Lauren Winfield-Hill and Grace Scrivens have opened for Essex Women in the last three matches, prior to which the former Alice Macleod opened in place of the latter. Essex Women’s first wicket was struggling and they are not completely out of it yet as they have posted subpar totals leading up to this game.The pair added 0, 4, 30, 6 and 14 runs to the first wicketin the last five matches but the bookmakers are confident they will return stronger in the next match.

Match Prediction Best Odds Essex Women Opening Partnership to be Over 18.5 1.83 Bet on Parimatch Durham Women Opening Partnership to be Under 17.5 1.83 Bet on Parimatch

Essex Women vs Durham Women Toss Prediction

After six matches held at County Ground in Chelmsford this season,the teams batting first have the upper hand with four wins in six fixtures. The average first innings total of 149 is not necessarily a safe score but since defending has been easier at this venue, it will be the top option in the upcoming game as well.

Weather Report

A 25% likelihood of rain is predicted at Chelmsfordwith light rain and a maximum temperature of 28 degrees Celsius.

Essex Women Player List

Grace Scrivens (c), Eva Gray, Alice Macleod, Bella Johnson, Cordelia Griffith, Florence Miller, Joanne Gardner, Maddie Blinkhorn-Jones, May Louisa Drinkell, Jodi Grewcock, Kelly Castle, Amara Carr, Ariana Dowse, Abtaha Maqsood, Esmae MacGregor, Kate Coppack, Sophia Smale, Sophie Munro, Lauren Winfield-Hill, Madeline Penna.

Predicted Playing XI

Lauren Winfield-Hill Wicket-keeper Grace Scrivens (C) Batter Cordelia Griffith Batter Jodi Grewcock Batter Madeline Penna Batter Alice Macleod Batter Joanne Gardner Batter Sophia Smale Bowler Eva Gray Bowler Kate Coppack Bowler Abtaha Maqsood Bowler

Essex Women Team Form

Essex Women’s batting lineup is severely underperforming this season and there are no signs of improvement whatsoever.

Durham Women Player List

Eleanor Threlkeld (c), Alice Clarke, Danielle Collins, Emma Lamb, Eve Jones, Katie Mack, Liberty Heap, Darcey Carter, Fi Morris, Grace Johnson, Sophie Ecclestone, Tilly Kesteven, Ailsa Lister, Seren Smale, Alana King, Grace Potts, Hannah Jones, Kate Cross, Mahika Gaur, Olivia Bell, Phoebe Graham, Sophie Morris, Tara Norris.

Predicted Playing XI

Eve Jones Batter Emma Lamb Batter Seren Smale Batter Ailsa Lister Batter Eleanor Threlkeld (C) Wicket-keeper Alana King All-rounder Tara Norris Bowler Darcey Carter Bowler Kate Cross Bowler Phoebe Graham Bowler Sophie Morris Bowler

Durham Women Team Form

Durham Women have certainly gotten better with the bat and they will give Essex Women a run for their money.

Essex Women vs Durham Women Head-to-Head

In the last encounter between Essex Women and Durham Women,the former emerged victorious by a margin of six wickets.

T20 Head-to-Head Record

Total - 1

Essex Women - 1

Durham Women - 0

Essex Women vs Durham Women Betting Odds

Essex Women to have a better opening partnership than Durham Women @ 1.77 (Parimatch)

Suzie Bates and Emma Marlow have posted mediocre first partnerships for Durham Women this season and the latter has been a weak link for the side. In the last three matches,the pair added 41, 19 and 14 runs to the first wicket. On the other hand, Essex Women’s Lauren Winfield-Hill and Grace Scrivens have had declining totals with scores of 0, 4 and 30 in the last three games and despite this downtrend, the bookmakers expect them to bounce back and put on a better stand than their rivals at Durham Women.

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Essex Women vs Durham Women Best Batters

Lauren Winfield-Hill to be Essex Women’s Best Batter

Lauren Winfield-Hill faced an unfortunate golden duck dismissal in the previous outing versus Lancashire Women butshe remains Essex Women’s leading run scorer overall with 334 runs in 13 innings. She has a brilliant average of 25.69 which makes her the top choice against Durham Women.

Suzie Bates to be Durham Women’s Best Batter

In the last completed game against Lancashire Women, Suzie Bates emerged as the second highest run scorer for Durham Women with a 33-run knock. However,she has been dominant all season and she is their top run-getter so far with 394 runs in 12 innings. She has an average of 32.83, making her the top pick for the next game.

Essex Women vs Durham Women Best Bowlers

Eva Gray to be Essex Women’s Best Bowler

Eva Gray was the second leading bowler during the previous match against Lancashire Women and she was tied for the spot as she bagged one wicket in four overs along with an economy rate of 3.50. She is also the second highest wicket-taker for the team overall,having captured 14 wickets in 13 innings with a stellar average of 19.07. She is expected to come out on top in the upcoming fixture.

Sophia Turner to be Durham Women’s Best Bowler

Sophia Turner was Durham Women’s top bowler versus Lancashire Women in the last outing, having claimed a three-wicket haul in four overs with an economy rate of 6.75.She is among the top wicket-takers for the team with nine wickets in six inningsand an average of 16.77 which is the best of the team. She is anticipated to be their premier bowler against Essex Women.