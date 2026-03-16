Essex Women vs Hampshire Women Match Prediction
ESS
35%
Chance of Winning
HAM
65%
T20
County Ground
Facts:
- Essex Women’s Esmae MacGregor is now the leading wicket-taker of the tournament with 11 wickets in four innings.
- Hampshire Women’s Ella McCaughan stands as the top run-getter of the Vitality Blast Women with 221 runs in four innings.
Essex Women vs Hampshire Women Chances of Winning
Essex Women just about began recovering from their defeat in the opening game against Hampshire Women as they faced The Blaze Women in the last game. The former’s batting performance was a disaster from start to finish, and they ended up scoring 104 runs by the end of the innings. There was absolutely no noteworthy contribution from the team and the match was a lost cause at this point. They watched with folded arms as their opposition surpassed the target with seven wickets to spare.
Hampshire Women’s campaign has come a cropper as they enter this match on the back of two consecutive defeats, and they lost to Durham Women in the previous encounter. The latter notched up a measly total of 119 runs but the second innings was interrupted by poor weather conditions. By the end of six overs, Hampshire Women were two wickets down with 33 runs on the board but since they could not keep up with the DLS method, they lost by a single run.
- Essex Women chance of winning - 35%
- Hampshire Women chance of winning - 65%
Essex Women vs Hampshire Women Betting Tips
Essex Women to score low before first dismissal
Essex Women’s Lauren Winfield-Hill and Grace Scrivens are quite inconsistent in the competition so far, and their scores have been up and down. On an individual front, the former’s performance has taken a hit over time while the skipper has been unpredictable. In the four matches they have played until now, they have added 1, 55, 6 and 37 runs to the first wicket. Despite the fact that they showed the capability to hit big, their partnership is expected to suffer against Hampshire Women.
Essex Women vs Hampshire Women Toss Prediction
County Ground in Chelmsford is more favorable to those chasing and in the last two matches, the toss winners preferred to field first. However, it did not work out on either of the occasions as those batting first bagged wins by convincing margins. One match was reduced due to the rain but the average first innings score of 152 in the tournament so far has been easy to defend, making batting first the top strategy for the next game.
Weather Report
A 45% threat of rain is predicted at Chelmsford and scattered showers will disrupt the game. The temperature is set to touch 24 degrees Celsius.
Essex Women Player List
Grace Scrivens (c), Alice Macleod, Bella Johnson, Cordelia Griffith, Florence Miller, Joanne Gardner, Maddie Blinkhorn-Jones, May Louisa Drinkell, Jodi Grewcock, Kelly Castle, Amara Carr, Ariana Dowse, Abtaha Maqsood, Esmae MacGregor, Eva Gray, Kate Coppack, Sophia Smale, Sophie Munro, Lauren Winfield-Hill, Madeline Penna.
Predicted Playing XI
|
Grace Scrivens (C)
|
All-rounder
|
Lauren Winfield-Hill
|
Batter
|
Alice Macleod
|
Batter
|
Cordelia Griffith
|
Batter
|
Madeline Penna
|
Batter
|
Joanne Gardner
|
Batter
|
Sophia Smale
|
Bowler
|
Amara Carr
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Eva Gray
|
Bowler
|
Kate Coppack
|
Bowler
|
Esmae MacGregor
|
Bowler
Essex Women Team Form
Essex Women’s batting has been going downhill since the start of the season, and opener Lauren Winfield-Hill was the only one anchoring their lineup.
Hampshire Women Player List
Georgia Adams (c), Abigale Norgrove, Daisy Mullan, Ella McCaughan, Maia Bouchier, Poppy Tulloch, Ava Lee, Charli Knott, Freya Kemp, Mary Taylor, Naomi Dattani, Rhianna Southby, Daisy Gibb, Freya Davies, Lauren Bell, Linsey Smith, Megan Sturge, Nancy Harman, Rebecca Tyson.
Predicted Playing XI
|
Ella McCaughan
|
Batter
|
Maia Bouchier
|
Batter
|
Freya Kemp
|
Batter
|
Georgia Adams (C)
|
Batter
|
Rhianna Southby
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Abigale Norgrove
|
Batter
|
Mary Taylor
|
Bowler
|
Freya Davies
|
Bowler
|
Daisy Gibb
|
Bowler
|
Ava Lee
|
Bowler
|
Rebecca Tyson
|
Bowler
Hampshire Women Team Form
Hampshire Women are experiencing a slump at the moment but they are expected to come good, especially with Essex Women’s batting having hit a snag.
Essex Women vs Hampshire Women Head-to-Head
Hampshire Women and Essex Women locked horns in the opening game of the tournament where the former won by 25 runs.
T20 Head-to-Head Record
Total - 1
Essex Women - 0
Hampshire Women - 1
Essex Women vs Hampshire Women Betting Odds
Hampshire Women to have a better opening partnership than Essex Women @ 1.74 (Parimatch)
Lauren Winfield-Hill and Grace Scrivens have had erratic partnerships in the tournament so far, and their scores of 1, 55 and 6 runs in Essex Women’s last three games are not entirely compelling since they could not sustain their form. On the other hand, Hampshire Women’s openers saw a decline in performance as Maia Bouchier and Ella McCaughan scored 8, 16 and 30 runs in the last three matches. However, the bookmakers are convinced the latter have the potential to come back stronger in the upcoming game and outdo Essex Women’s first partnership.
Essex Women vs Hampshire Women
T20
County Ground, null
Essex Women vs Hampshire Women Best Batters
Lauren Winfield-Hill to be Essex Women’s Best Batter
Lauren Winfield-Hill’s five-ball duck in the last game against The Blaze Women was an unseemly performance from the opener who is Essex Women’s most consistent batter. She is their leading run scorer by quite a margin, having amassed 132 runs in four innings so far. Her average of 33.00, which is the best of the team, makes her the favorite against Hampshire Women.
Ella McCaughan to be Hampshire Women’s Best Batter
Ella McCaughan has been mighty consistent in the tournament so far, having scored three back-to-back half-centuries in the first three games, before losing her momentum in the previous match where she scored four runs. She has 221 runs with an exceptional average of 73.66, and she is expected to come out on top in the upcoming fixture.
Essex Women vs Hampshire Women Best Bowlers
Esmae MacGregor to be Essex Women’s Best Bowler
Esmae MacGregor, as predicted for the last game, emerged as the leading wicket-taker for Essex Women with two wickets in three overs and an economy rate of 9.33. She has been absolutely on the money with a grand total of 11 wickets in four innings, and her bowling average of 10.00 is outstanding which makes her the top pick for the next game as well.
Rebecca Tyson to be Hampshire Women’s Best Bowler
Rebecca Tyson was the joint highest wicket-taker in Hampshire Women’s previous encounter against Durham Women, having claimed two wickets in four overs with an economy rate of 7.00. She leads their bowling attack with eight wickets in four innings and an average of 16.25, making her the top contender against Essex Women.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win
Hampshire Women
- Essex Women to win @ 2.28 (Parimatch)
- Hampshire Women to win @ 1.55 (Parimatch)
Parimatch
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