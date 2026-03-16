Facts: Essex Women’s Esmae MacGregor remains the leading wicket-taker of the Vitality Blast Women with 21 wickets in 11 innings.

Emma Lamb, Lancashire Women’s opener, is the top run scorer for the team with 336 runs in eight innings.

Lancashire Women have a 1-0 lead over Essex Women in their head-to-head tally so far.

Essex Women vs Lancashire Women Chances of Winning

Essex Women fumbled an easy chase in the previous match against The Blaze Women and they let victory slip from their grasp. After the bowlers did a brilliant job of keeping their rivals down to a total of 139, the batters absolutely squandered the opportunity to add another win to their tally. Jodi Grewcock and Madeline Penna were the top scorers with 33 and 26 runs, respectively, and nearly everyone else found themselves dismissed for single digit scores.The Chelmsford-based team were limited to 104 and they lost by 35 runs.

Lancashire Women, too, found themselves on the losing side as they took on Durham Women in the previous encounter. The former, having batted first, piled on 148 runs which was not enough for the bowlers to defend. Emma Lamb’s 74 was the only noteworthy contribution and they had their work cut out while defending. Although the bowlers did the best they could by toppling eight wickets, the score was too easy to attain and Lancashire Women could do nothing as they lost the match.

Essex Women chance of winning - 38%

Lancashire Women chance of winning - 62%

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Essex Women vs Lancashire Women Betting Tips

Lancashire Women to score high before first dismissal

Eve Jones and Emma Lamb made a midseason entrance to the tournament and they absolutely transformed Lancashire Women’s first wicket. Although they made a slow start, they quickly picked up pace and posted totals of 32, 65, 45, 29 and 25 runs in the previous five games. Since they have been mighty consistent, another big total is expected of the pair in the next match.

Essex Women vs Lancashire Women Toss Prediction

A total of five games have been held at County Ground in Chelmsford this season and the surface has favored the teams batting first who have taken four victories. Even though the average first innings score of 157 is not particularly big, it has been difficult to chase it down and the toss winner will prefer to set the target in the next game.

Weather Report

Chelmsford will experience mostly cloudy conditions on match day and the chance of precipitation stands at 20%. The temperature is set to go up to 24 degrees Celsius.

Essex Women Player List

Grace Scrivens (c), Eva Gray, Alice Macleod, Bella Johnson, Cordelia Griffith, Florence Miller, Joanne Gardner, Maddie Blinkhorn-Jones, May Louisa Drinkell, Jodi Grewcock, Kelly Castle, Amara Carr, Ariana Dowse, Abtaha Maqsood, Esmae MacGregor, Kate Coppack, Sophia Smale, Sophie Munro, Lauren Winfield-Hill, Madeline Penna.

Predicted Playing XI

Lauren Winfield-Hill Wicket-keeper Grace Scrivens (C) Batter Cordelia Griffith Batter Jodi Grewcock Batter Madeline Penna Batter Joanne Gardner Batter Sophia Smale Bowler Eva Gray Bowler Kate Coppack Bowler Abtaha Maqsood Bowler Esmae MacGregor Bowler

Essex Women Team Form

Essex Women’s batters are hapless and their top order, in particular, is not able to deliver. This puts them in a precarious position ahead of the next game.

Lancashire Women Player List

Eleanor Threlkeld (c), Alice Clarke, Danielle Collins, Emma Lamb, Eve Jones, Katie Mack, Liberty Heap, Darcey Carter, Fi Morris, Grace Johnson, Sophie Ecclestone, Tilly Kesteven, Ailsa Lister, Seren Smale, Alana King, Grace Potts, Hannah Jones, Kate Cross, Mahika Gaur, Olivia Bell, Phoebe Graham, Sophie Morris, Tara Norris.

Predicted Playing XI

Eve Jones Batter Emma Lamb Batter Seren Smale Batter Ailsa Lister Batter Eleanor Threlkeld (C) Wicket-keeper Alana King All-rounder Tara Norris Bowler Darcey Carter Bowler Mahika Gaur Bowler Phoebe Graham Bowler Sophie Morris Bowler

Lancashire Women Team Form

Lancashire Women’s batting is heavily reliant on opener Emma Lamb and the others need to start contributing in order to see results.

Essex Women vs Lancashire Women Head-to-Head

Lancashire Women beat Essex Women by eight wickets in their first and only encounter this season.

T20 Head-to-Head Record

Total - 1

Essex Women - 0

Lancashire Women - 1

Essex Women vs Lancashire Women Betting Odds

Lancashire Women to have a better opening partnership than Essex Women

Lauren Winfield-Hill and Grace Scrivens have been linchpins for Essex Women’s first wicket this season but despite having opened nearly every match together, they do not seem to have any synergy. In the last three games, they secured stands of 4, 30 and 6 runs which does not inspire confidence. On the other hand, Lancashire Women’s Eve Jones and Emma Lamb have been consistent and dependable, having added 32, 65 and 45 runs to the first wicket in the previous three matches. Naturally, the bookmakers expect the latter to achieve a better first partnership than Essex Women’s openers.

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Essex Women vs Lancashire Women Best Batters

Lauren Winfield-Hill to be Essex Women’s Best Batter

Lauren Winfield-Hill scored a mere eight runs in the last outing against The Blaze Women but she is still dominant at the top, having amassed a total of 334 runs in 12 innings. Although she was not the top scorer last time out, she has an average of 27.83 and will be expected to come good in the upcoming fixture.

Emma Lamb to be Lancashire Women’s Best Batter

The prediction for the previous game turned out as expected considering Emma Lamb top-scored for Lancashire Women with a 74-run half-century, marking her fourth of the season. She has 338 runs in eight innings along with a brilliant average of 56.00, and she is undoubtedly the top choice against Essex Women as well.

Essex Women vs Lancashire Women Best Bowlers

Esmae MacGregor to be Essex Women’s Best Bowler

Esmae MacGregor did not participate in the last match but she is expected to return in the next game and dominate the opposition. She has 21 wickets in 11 innings so far, and her exceptional bowling average of 13.38 is the best of the team. She is the top pick to be their premier bowler in the next match.

Alana King to be Lancashire Women’s Best Bowler

In the previous outing against Essex Women, Alana King emerged as the top wicket-taker for the team with three wickets in four overs and an economy rate of 6.00. She is now the joint leading bowler for Lancashire Women with 13 wickets in nine innings and an average of 17.23, the best of the lot, which makes her the top contender for the upcoming game.