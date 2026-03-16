Essex Women vs Somerset Women Match Prediction ESS 55 % Chance of Winning SOM 45 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.85 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Batery 1.83 Bet Welcome bonus: 200% up to INR 25,000 Essex Women and Somerset Women will go head-to-head in their second Vitality Blast Women encounter of the season, meeting on June 1, 2025. Their clash is going to be held at County Ground, Chelmsford, and the game is set to begin at 4:30 P.M IST.

Facts: Essex Women’s Lauren Winfield-Hill is the second highest run scorer of the Vitality Blast Women with 69 runs in one innings.

Ellie Anderson and Olivia Barnes are tied as Somerset Women’s top bowlers with one wicket apiece in one game.

Essex Women vs Somerset Women Chances of Winning

Essex Women’s bowlers were a tad lax in the first game against Hampshire Women where the latter were able to secure a 215-run stand. This was a mammoth task for the batters and they came as close as they possibly could; opener Lauren Winfield-Hill laid down the foundation with a 69-run half-century while the others from the top and middle order made scant contributions. Madeline Penna was the only other noteworthy batter with 38 runs but they lost seven wickets in their attempt to chase it down and fell short as they ran out of time.

Somerset Women, too, had a challenging outing as they took on Surrey Women for the first encounter. Batting first, the Taunton-based team found themselves restricted to a measly 131-run total. Alex Griffiths’ unbeaten 36 was the only major contribution from the team and the bowlers stood no chance of defending this score. They managed to take two wickets but ultimately failed to hold off the opposition’s advance.

Essex Women chance of winning - 55%

Somerset Women chance of winning - 45%

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Essex Women vs Somerset Women Betting Tips

Essex Women to score over 21.5 before first dismissal @ 1.85 (Parimatch)

Skipper Grace Scrivens has been the recurring opener for Essex Women across all formats and she opened with Alice Macleod during the Women’s One-Day Cup. The pair were prolific together and their scores of 22, 62 and 47 runs in the last three games were rather promising. Moreover, Scrivens had a stellar average of 56.00 in the tournament and her present opening partner, Lauren Winfield-Hill, is a new addition to the side. The latter was a part of Yorkshire’s squad in the T20 Women’s County Cup with an average of 44.00, and they are expected to build on their 37-run stand against Surrey Women and do better in the next game.

Match Prediction Best Odds Essex Women Opening Partnership to be Over 21.5 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Somerset Women Opening Partnership to be Over 16.5 1.85 Bet on Parimatch

Essex Women vs Somerset Women Toss Prediction

County Ground in Chelmsford is primarily a fielding track and out of 13 T20I matches held at the venue, the teams chasing have the advantage with eight victories while those batting first bagged the remaining five wins. The average first innings total is 137 which is not nearly enough to defend, making chasing the sought-after option.

Weather Report

Overcast skies will prevail at Chelmsford but the chance of rain is a negligible 10% on the day of the game with the temperature going up to 20 degrees Celsius.

Essex Women Player List

Grace Scrivens (c), Alice Macleod, Bella Johnson, Cordelia Griffith, Florence Miller, Joanne Gardner, Maddie Blinkhorn-Jones, May Louisa Drinkell, Jodi Grewcock, Kelly Castle, Amara Carr, Ariana Dowse, Abtaha Maqsood, Esmae MacGregor, Eva Gray, Kate Coppack, Sophia Smale, Sophie Munro, Lauren Winfield-Hill, Madeline Penna.

Predicted Playing XI

Grace Scrivens (C) All-rounder Lauren Winfield-Hill Batter Alice Macleod Batter Cordelia Griffith Batter Madeline Penna Batter Joanne Gardner Batter Sophia Smale Bowler Amara Carr Wicket-keeper Eva Gray Bowler Kate Coppack Bowler Esmae MacGregor Bowler

Essex Women Team Form

Essex Women have a powerful top order batting lineup with the likes of Lauren Winfield-Hill, Grace Scrivens and Alice Macleod. Since they have had the chance to settle in, they will be in a position to challenge Somerset Women.

Somerset Women Player List

Sophie Luff (c), Emma Corney, Fran Wilson, Heather Knight, Jess Hazell, Rebecca Odgers, Alex Griffiths, Amanda-Jade Wellington, Charlie Dean, Danielle Gibson, Erin Vukusic, Lola Harris, Niamh Holland, Olivia Barnes, Amelie Munday, Katie Jones, Chloe Skelton, Ellie Anderson, Laura Jackson, Mollie Robbins.

Predicted Playing XI

Rebecca Odgers Wicket-keeper Amelie Munday Batter Emma Corney Batter Fran Wilson Batter Sophie Luff (C) Batter Alex Griffiths All-rounder Amanda-Jade Wellington All-rounder Chloe Skelton Bowler Ellie Anderson Bowler Mollie Robbins Bowler Olivia Barnes Bowler

Somerset Women Team Form

Somerset Women’s batting has been off the mark for a while with absolutely no signs of redemption in sight.

Essex Women vs Somerset Women Head-to-Head

Essex Women and Somerset Women are yet to establish a head-to-head record since they are meeting for the first time in the tournament.

Essex Women vs Somerset Women Betting Odds

Essex Women to have a better opening partnership than Somerset Women @ 1.67 (Parimatch)

Rebecca Odgers and AC Munday opened for Somerset Women in the last match against Surrey Women but their partnership did not succeed, having scored 39 runs together. The latter played the fourth T20 match of her career last time around and her ability to bring about a drastic improvement is a tad suspect. Although Essex Women’s Lauren Winfield-Hill and Grace Scrivens were slightly worse with a 37-run stand in the last game versus Hampshire Women, they are both more reliable in this regard which makes them the superior first wicket in the upcoming game.

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Essex Women vs Somerset Women Best Batters

Lauren Winfield-Hill to be Essex Women’s Best Batter

Lauren Winfield-Hill top-scored for Essex Women in the previous game against Hampshire Women where he notched up an impressive half-century with 69 runs. She played for Yorkshire Women in the T20 Women’s County Cup where she emerged as their top batter with 176 runs in four innings, including two half-centuries. Her average of 44.00 was brilliant and she remains the leading contender for the next game.

Rebecca Odgers to be Somerset Women’s Best Batter

Rebecca Odgers was the second highest run scorer for Somerset Women in the last game against Surrey Women, having scored 27 runs. She played two innings during the Women’s One-Day Cup and amassed 110 runs which included two half-centuries. Considering the form she is in, the opener is anticipated to be their standout batter.

Essex Women vs Somerset Women Best Bowlers

Esmae MacGregor to be Essex Women’s Best Bowler

In the last outing versus Hampshire Women, Esmae MacGregor was the team’s leading wicket-taker with two wickets in four overs and an economy rate of 10.50. She was also the leading bowler for Essex Women in the T20 Women’s County Cup where she bagged two wickets in a single innings with an average of 12.50. She is expected to come out on top in the next fixture as well.

Amanda-Jade Wellington to be Somerset Women’s Best Bowler

Amanda-Jade Wellington went wicketless in the previous encounter against Surrey Women where her three-over spell yielded an economy rate of 8.66. However, she was their leading bowler in the Women’s One-Day Cup, having bagged 14 wickets in eight innings and an average of 25.42. She is the top choice for the upcoming match.