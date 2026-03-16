Facts: Essex Women’s Esmae MacGregor continues to be the top bowler of the Vitality Blast Women with 11 wickets in five innings.

Surrey Women’s Danni Wyatt-Hodge is the second leading batter of the tournament with 274 runs in five innings.

Essex Women vs Surrey Women Chances of Winning

Essex Women found themselves on the losing side once again as they took on Hampshire Women in the last match and allowed the latter to rack in 195 runs. The total was a tough one to chase down and, naturally, the batters had a tough time. Essex Women’s batting order came crumbling down rather quickly and all the batters made substandard contributions with no one bringing in stability to anchor the innings. By the end of 20 overs, they were 158/8 and ended up in a 42-run deficit.

Surrey Women lost their previous game against The Blaze Women but it was quite an aberration considering the fact that it was their first defeat of the season. The latter scored 169 runs while batting first and the target was not out of reach by any means. Surrey Women came close in their chase but a lack of resolve from the batters thwarted their chances of winning - opener Danni Wyatt-Hodge was the only one who made a worthwhile contribution with 60 runs and the others did virtually nothing to support her. This resulted in a close 17-run loss for the Bryony Smith-led side.

Essex Women chance of winning - 33%

Surrey Women chance of winning - 67%

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Essex Women vs Surrey Women Betting Tips

Surrey Women to score high before first dismissal

Bryony Smith and Danni Wyatt-Hodge have been incredibly consistent together in the tournament so far and despite their occasional mishaps, the pair have grown to be a dependable top order for Surrey Women. In the last five matches, they secured totals of 0, 94, 38, 73 and 7 runs, and another big total is on the cards for the duo.

Essex Women vs Surrey Women Toss Prediction

County Ground in Chelmsford is a favorite for the bowlers who enjoy curtailing the runs but this has not been the case in the tournament so far. In all three matches played here, the toss winners elected to field first but those batting first won on all occasions. The average first innings score of 166 is being defended with ease which will make batting first the toss winner’s choice for the next game.

Weather Report

Scattered showers are reported at Chelmsford with a 25% likelihood of a downpour, and the temperature is predicted to hover around 22 degrees Celsius.

Essex Women Player List

Grace Scrivens (c), Alice Macleod, Bella Johnson, Cordelia Griffith, Florence Miller, Joanne Gardner, Maddie Blinkhorn-Jones, May Louisa Drinkell, Jodi Grewcock, Kelly Castle, Amara Carr, Ariana Dowse, Abtaha Maqsood, Esmae MacGregor, Eva Gray, Kate Coppack, Sophia Smale, Sophie Munro, Lauren Winfield-Hill, Madeline Penna.

Predicted Playing XI

Grace Scrivens (C) All-rounder Lauren Winfield-Hill Batter Alice Macleod Batter Cordelia Griffith Batter Madeline Penna Batter Joanne Gardner Batter Sophia Smale Bowler Amara Carr Wicket-keeper Eva Gray Bowler Kate Coppack Bowler Esmae MacGregor Bowler

Essex Women Team Form

Essex Women enter this match with a two-match losing streak and their batting displays have the potential to turn it into a hat trick of defeats.

Surrey Women Player List

Bryony Smith (c), Alice Capsey, Alice Clarke, Aylish Cranstone, Danni Wyatt-Hodge, Emma Jones, Paige Scholfield, Priyanaz Chatterji, Sophia Dunkley, Alice Davidson-Richards, Alice Monaghan, Kalea Moore, Phoebe Franklin, Tash Farrant, Amy Hunter, Jemima Spence, Kira Chathli, Alexa Stonehouse, Bethan Miles, Charlotte Lambert, Danielle Gregory, Ryana Macdonald-Gay, Tilly Corteen-Coleman, Grace Harris.

Predicted Playing XI

Bryony Smith (C) Batter Danni Wyatt-Hodge Batter Paige Scholfield Batter Grace Harris All-rounder Kira Chathli Wicket-keeper Phoebe Franklin Batter Kalea Moore Bowler Tash Farrant Bowler Alexa Stonehouse Bowler Danielle Gregory Bowler Tilly Corteen-Coleman Bowler

Surrey Women Team Form

Surrey Women are expected to recover and come back stronger, especially since Essex Women are vulnerable at the moment.

Essex Women vs Surrey Women Head-to-Head

Essex Women and Surrey Women do not have a head-to-head record yet since this is their first clash in the tournament.

Essex Women vs Surrey Women Betting Odds

Surrey Women to have a better opening partnership than Essex Women

Essex Women’s Lauren Winfield-Hill and Grace Scrivens have maintained impressive consistency at the front but on an individual front, their scores have been a tad disappointing. In the last three matches, they added 47, 1 and 55 runs to the first wicket, and while the stability they bring to the opening order is laudable, they are still no match for Surrey Women’s openers. Although Bryony Smith and Danni Wyatt-Hodge put on an uncharacteristic showing of a zero-run partnership in the last match, they scored 94 and 38 runs together in the two matches prior to that. The latter are the favorite opening pair for the upcoming game.

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Essex Women vs Surrey Women Best Batters

Lauren Winfield-Hill to be Essex Women’s Best Batter

Lauren Winfield-Hill has been experiencing a slight downtrend in performance considering she was out for a measly 18 runs in the previous match against Hampshire Women. She remains the top run scorer for Essex Women with 150 runs in five innings so far, and her average of 30.00 makes her the favorite for the next match.

Danni Wyatt-Hodge to be Surrey Women’s Best Batter

As predicted for the last game, Danni Wyatt-Hodge emerged as the leading run-getter for Surrey Women with a fourth half-century this season, having scored 60 runs against The Blaze Women. She has a massive lead over the other batters from the team with a whopping 274 runs in five innings and an average of 91.33, making her the leading contender against Essex Women as well.

Essex Women vs Surrey Women Best Bowlers

Esmae MacGregor to be Essex Women’s Best Bowler

Esmae MacGregor went wicketless in the previous game against Hampshire Women which was rather unseemly for her, given that she leads Essex Women’s bowling attack with 11 wickets in five innings so far. Moreover, she has an impressive average of 13.36 and will be expected to lead the charge in the upcoming fixture.

Ryana MacDonald-Gay to be Surrey Women’s Best Bowler

Ryana MacDonald-Gay delivered a three-over spell against The Blaze Women last time out and was the second leading bowler for the team with one wicket and an excellent economy rate of 7.33. She is the joint leading wicket-taker overall with five wickets in four innings and an average of 14.80, and she is anticipated to be their top bowler in the next game.