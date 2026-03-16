Facts: Essex Women’s Esmae MacGregor has extended her lead as the top bowler of the Vitality Blast Women with 21 wickets in 11 innings.

The Blaze Women’s Kathryn Bryce is the third leading bowler of the tournament with 15 wickets in nine innings.

Essex Women vs The Blaze Women Chances of Winning

Essex Women have had a mixed bag of results leading up to this game and they faced a defeat against Somerset Women in the previous game. The former, having batted first, scored 155 runs and Jodi Grewcock led the innings with 45 runs. However, the bowlers could not defend this score asthey allowed Somerset Women to surpass the target with four wicketsto spare.

The Blaze Women, too, suffered an uncharacteristic defeat against Surrey Women in the previous match where the latter piled on a measly 132 runs. Even though the bowlers gave the batters a chance to attain an easy win, they squandered the opportunity by being kept down to 122/5 by the end of the match.The Kirstie Gordon-led side lost by a close margin of ten runs.

Essex Women chance of winning - 32%

The Blaze Women chance of winning - 68%

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Essex Women vs The Blaze Women Betting Tips

Essex Women to score low before first dismissal

Lauren Winfield-Hill, Grace Scrivens and Alice Macleod have all opened for Essex Women in the last five matches but their partnerships have not been entirely convincing.They added 30, 6, 14, 8 and 44 runs to the first wicketin the last five matches, and their lack of consistency puts them on the backfoot against The Blaze Women’s bowlers.

Essex Women vs The Blaze Women Toss Prediction

County Ground inChelmsford has been more favorable for those batting first since they have a 3-1 recordout of four matches held here so far this season. The average first innings total of 162 runs in the tournament is a competitive score, and the toss winning skipper will be inclined to bat first in the upcoming fixture.

Weather Report

The conditions will be mostly cloudy at Chelmsfordand there is a 20% likelihood of precipitation with the temperature reaching 27 degrees Celsius.

Essex Women Player List

Grace Scrivens (c), Eva Gray, Alice Macleod, Bella Johnson, Cordelia Griffith, Florence Miller, Joanne Gardner, Maddie Blinkhorn-Jones, May Louisa Drinkell, Jodi Grewcock, Kelly Castle, Amara Carr, Ariana Dowse, Abtaha Maqsood, Esmae MacGregor, Kate Coppack, Sophia Smale, Sophie Munro, Lauren Winfield-Hill, Madeline Penna.

Predicted Playing XI

Lauren Winfield-Hill Wicket-keeper Grace Scrivens (C) Batter Cordelia Griffith Batter Jodi Grewcock Batter Madeline Penna Batter Joanne Gardner Batter Sophia Smale Bowler Eva Gray Bowler Kate Coppack Bowler Abtaha Maqsood Bowler Esmae MacGregor Bowler

Essex Women Team Form

Essex Women have faced seven defeats in the tournament and they are not powerful enough to give The Blaze Women a run for their money.

The Blaze Women Player List

Bryony Smith (c), Alice Capsey, Alice Clarke, Aylish Cranstone, Danni Wyatt-Hodge, Emma Jones, Paige Scholfield, Priyanaz Chatterji, Sophia Dunkley, Alice Davidson-Richards, Alice Monaghan, Kalea Moore, Phoebe Franklin, Tash Farrant, Amy Hunter, Jemima Spence, Kira Chathli, Alexa Stonehouse, Bethan Miles, Charlotte Lambert, Danielle Gregory, Ryana Macdonald-Gay, Tilly Corteen-Coleman, Grace Harris, Rachel King, Emily Burke.

Predicted Playing XI

Bryony Smith (C) Batter Alice Monaghan Batter Grace Harris All-rounder Emma Jones Batter Kira Chathli Wicket-keeper Alice Davidson-Richards All-rounder Phoebe Franklin Batter Kalea Moore Bowler Emily Burke Bowler Priyanaz Chatterji Bowler Danielle Gregory Bowler

The Blaze Women Team Form

The Blaze Women have had their ups and downs in the competition but they are very much in the running for the title.

Essex Women vs The Blaze Women Head-to-Head

The Blaze Women won by seven wicketsin their previous outing against Essex Women which was held earlier in the season.

T20 Head-to-Head Record

Total - 1

Essex Women - 0

The Blaze Women - 1

Essex Women vs The Blaze Women Betting Odds

The Blaze Women to have a better opening partnership than Essex Women

Essex Women’s Lauren Winfield-Hill has been a reliable opener for the team but her partnerships with Grace Scrivens and Alice Macleod have been quite erratic in the tournament so far. They have set up totals of 30, 6 and 14 runs in the last three games whiletheir counterparts at The Blaze Women have been far more consistent. Although Marie Kelly and Georgia Elwiss are not a particularly explosive pair, they proved to be dependable with scores of 28, 20 and 22 runs in the previous three encounters. Since they are more predictable, The Blaze Women’s openers will be favored over that of Essex Women.

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Essex Women vs The Blaze Women Best Batters

Lauren Winfield-Hill to be Essex Women’s Best Batter

Lauren Winfield-Hill was not the top batter for Essex Women in the last game considering she scored a mere 19 runs before her dismissal. However,she retains her lead as their leading run scorer overall with 326 runs in 11 inningsand an average of 29.63. Despite her performance in the previous match, she is expected to return stronger in the upcoming game.

Kathryn Bryce to be The Blaze Women’s Best Batter

Kathryn Bryce was the only major contributor in the previous outing versus Surrey Women, having remained not out on 53. She is theleading run scorer for The Blaze Women in the tournament with 292 runs in nine inningsand an average of 58.40 which is the best of the team. She is anticipated to lead the charge once again.

Essex Women vs The Blaze Women Best Bowlers

Esmae MacGregor to be Essex Women’s Best Bowler

As predicted for the last encounter, Esmae MacGregor emerged as the leading wicket-taker for Essex Women with a three-wicket haul in four overs along with an economy rate of 4.75.She has a massive lead over the others with 21 wickets in 11 inningsso far. Averaging at a remarkable 13.38, she is the top choice for the next match as well.

Kathryn Bryce to be The Blaze Women’s Best Bowler

Kathryn Bryce added one more wicket to her tally in the last game where she delivered three overs against Surrey Women and achieved an economy rate of 9.33. She is still thetop wicket-taker for the team with 15 wickets in nine innings, and her average of 13.60 is rather impressive which makes her the favorite against Essex Women, too.