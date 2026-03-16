Facts: Essex Women’s opener, Lauren Winfield-Hill, is the second leading batter of the tournament with 111 runs in two innings.

Esmae MacGregor of Essex Women is the tournament’s top bowler, having picked six wickets in two innings so far.

Davina Perrin leads Warwickshire Women’s run charts with 99 runs in two games.

Essex Women vs Warwickshire Women Chances of Winning

Essex Women turned their form on its head with a commanding victory against a struggling Somerset Women, and they were able to achieve this result while batting first on a fielding friendly surface. They racked in 149 runs in the first innings; their opener and wicket-keeper batter Lauren Winfield-Hill was the only big scorer with 42 runs and the others made minimum contributions. Even though the bowlers did not have much to work with, they were able to bundle out Somerset Women for a mere 84 runs. Despite their mishaps with the bat, Essex Women took home a remarkable 65-run victory.

Warwickshire Women made a mediocre start to the season with a tie against The Blaze Women but put themselves out of reach against Durham Women in the last encounter. The former, having chosen to bat first, secured a total of 193 runs - opener Davina Perrin is largely credited for their success as she scored 87 runs while Laura Harris notched up 55 runs. Durham Women struggled during their chase and they eventually found themselves all out for 151, handing the Birmingham-rooted team victory by a margin of 42 runs.

Essex Women chance of winning - 43%

Warwickshire Women chance of winning - 57%

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Essex Women vs Warwickshire Women Betting Tips

Essex Women to score over 21.5 before first dismissal @ 1.85 (Parimatch)

Essex Women’s Lauren Winfield-Hill is currently the anchor for the team’s first wicket, and she narrowly missed out on two consecutive half-centuries. However, their opening partnership is weighed down by Grace Scrivens who is experiencing a slump at the moment. They have scored 6 and 37 runs together so far which is not nearly enough to make them a competitive pair but Scrivens was averaging at 56.00 in the Women’s One Day Cup. They have the potential to come good in the upcoming fixture.

Match Prediction Best Odds Essex Women Opening Partnership to be Over 21.5 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Warwickshire Women Opening Partnership to be Over 18.5 1.85 Bet on Parimatch

Essex Women vs Warwickshire Women Toss Prediction

In the previous match held at County Ground in Chelmsford, Somerset Women elected to field first against Essex Women and although the former were unsuccessful, the first innings total of 149 was not a particularly great score. The track is a fielding-friendly one with eight wins out of 13 T20I matches for those chasing, making it the preferred option for the next game as well in spite of the previous result.

Weather Report

The threat of rain is low at Chelmsford since the likelihood of precipitation is 20%, and the conditions will remain mostly cloudy. The temperature is expected to reach 18 degrees Celsius.

Essex Women Player List

Grace Scrivens (c), Alice Macleod, Bella Johnson, Cordelia Griffith, Florence Miller, Joanne Gardner, Maddie Blinkhorn-Jones, May Louisa Drinkell, Jodi Grewcock, Kelly Castle, Amara Carr, Ariana Dowse, Abtaha Maqsood, Esmae MacGregor, Eva Gray, Kate Coppack, Sophia Smale, Sophie Munro, Lauren Winfield-Hill, Madeline Penna.

Predicted Playing XI

Grace Scrivens (C) All-rounder Lauren Winfield-Hill Batter Alice Macleod Batter Cordelia Griffith Batter Madeline Penna Batter Joanne Gardner Batter Sophia Smale Bowler Amara Carr Wicket-keeper Eva Gray Bowler Kate Coppack Bowler Esmae MacGregor Bowler

Essex Women Team Form

Essex Women’s bowlers improved significantly after they conceded too many runs to Hampshire Women in the first match. However, they are still no match for a superior Warwickshire.

Warwickshire Women Player List

Georgia Davis (c), Chloe Brewer, Meg Austin, Amuruthaa Surenkumar, Bethan Ellis, Davina Perrin, Abbey Freeborn, Natasha Wraith, Charis Pavely, Emily Arlott, Hannah Baker, Hannah Hardwick, Issy Wong, Katie George, Millie Taylor, Hannah Rainey, Laura Harris, Sterre Kalis.

Predicted Playing XI

Abbey Freeborn Wicket-keeper Davina Perrin All-rounder Laura Harris Batter Sterre Kalis Batter Charis Pavely All-rounder Issy Wong All-rounder Katie George Bowler Hannah Baker Bowler Georgia Davis (C) Bowler Amuruthaa Surenkumar Bowler Millie Taylor Bowler

Warwickshire Women Team Form

Warwickshire Women’s batting was outstanding in the previous fixture and they are expected to continue putting in strong performances.

Essex Women vs Warwickshire Women Head-to-Head

This meeting between Essex Women and Warwickshire Women marks their first head-to-head match, and there is no record yet between the teams.

Essex Women vs Warwickshire Women Betting Odds

Essex Women to have a better opening partnership than Warwickshire Women @ 1.75 (Parimatch)

Davina Perrin and Abigail Freeborn made a substandard start to Warwickshire Women’s campaign with a 17-run partnership in the first match but went on to score a whopping 70 runs together in the following game. On the other hand, Essex Women’s opening wicket has been quite stagnant with scores of 6 and 37 runs in the last two matches. Despite this, the bookmakers expect the latter to achieve a better result than Warwickshire Women’s first wicket in the upcoming game, particularly because Lauren Winfield-Hill is an absolute power hitter.

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Essex Women vs Warwickshire Women Best Batters

Lauren Winfield-Hill to be Essex Women’s Best Batter

Lauren Winfield-Hill emerged as Essex Women’s top run-getter in the last game against Somerset Women, as predicted. She missed out on what could have been a second half-century in a row, having been dismissed for 42 runs. She surpassed the 100-run milestone, and she is the only one from the team to have done that with 111 runs. Averaging at 55.50, she is the top pick once more.

Davina Perrin to be Warwickshire Women’s Best Batter

In the previous game versus Durham Women, Davina Perrin top-scored for Warwickshire Women with an 87-run knock. She scored a mere 12 runs in the first match against The Blaze Women but she now leads the team’s run charts with 99 runs in two innings. Her average of 49.50 is brilliant and she is anticipated to lead the charge against Essex Women as well.

Essex Women vs Warwickshire Women Best Bowlers

Esmae MacGregor to be Essex Women’s Best Bowler

The prediction for the last match panned out as expected considering Esmae MacGregor was the leading wicket-taker for Essex Women with a phenomenal four-wicket haul. Her 3.2-over spell also included a stellar economy rate of 2.40 and she has extended her lead at the top with six wickets in two innings. With an average of 8.33, she is expected to come out on top again.

Georgia Davis to be Warwickshire Women’s Best Bowler

As predicted, Georgia Davis was Warwickshire Women’s leading wicket-taker in the previous outing against Durham Women. In her four-over spell, she picked three wickets and achieved an excellent economy rate of 6.75. She is their joint leading bowler overall with three wickets in two innings and an average of 20.00, making her the leading choice for the next match, too.