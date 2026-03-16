Facts: Hampshire Women’s Ella McCaughan is the leading batter of the Vitality Blast Women with 217 runs in three innings.

Suzie Bates, Durham Women’s opening batter, is their top run scorer so far with 114 runs in two innings.

Hampshire Women vs Durham Women Chances of Winning

Hampshire Women were experiencing a purple patch before suffering their first defeat of the season at the hands of Surrey Women in the last game. Although the former had the advantage of choosing their strategy, they allowed Surrey Women to secure a 213-run total. Hampshire Women were under a great deal of pressure and their batters did the best they could to reach the target; opener Ella McCaughan was their standout batter once again with 81 runs and the others were not nearly as helpful with their scores. In the end, they were 32 runs short.

On the other hand, Durham Women lost their second game in a row as they went up against Lancashire Women in the previous outing. The bowlers gave the team the best chance they had at victory as they restricted Lancashire Women to 140 runs but the batters did not follow through. Their opener, Suzie Bates, was the only valuable contributor with 49 runs and the others did virtually nothing. Durham Women eventually found themselves bundled out for 122 runs in the 19th over and they conceded defeat by 18 runs.

Hampshire Women chance of winning - 66%

Durham Women chance of winning - 34%

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Hampshire Women vs Durham Women Betting Tips

Hampshire Women to score over 21.5 before first dismissal @ 1.83 (Parimatch)

Maia Bouchier and Ella McCaughan started off in a league of their own as they added a whopping 158 runs to Hampshire Women’s first wicket. After this explosive performance, they experienced a downhill slope with scores of 30 and 16 runs in the next two matches. However, the bookmakers are confident that they will find their feet and wreak havoc in the upcoming match.

Match Prediction Best Odds Hampshire Women Opening Partnership to be Over 21.5 1.83 Bet on Parimatch Durham Women Opening Partnership to be Over 18.5 1.83 Bet on Parimatch

Hampshire Women vs Durham Women Toss Prediction

A single T20I match has been played at Arundel Castle Cricket Club Ground where the chasing side emerged victorious after hunting down a total of 139. The score while batting first was rather low and with limited data to go by, the teams will want to be on the safe side by fielding first.

Weather Report

A 40% chance of rain is predicted at Arundel and light rain is expected to interfere with the match. The temperature will go up to 17 degrees Celsius.

Hampshire Women Player List

Georgia Adams (c), Abigale Norgrove, Daisy Mullan, Ella McCaughan, Maia Bouchier, Poppy Tulloch, Ava Lee, Charli Knott, Freya Kemp, Mary Taylor, Naomi Dattani, Rhianna Southby, Daisy Gibb, Freya Davies, Lauren Bell, Linsey Smith, Megan Sturge, Nancy Harman, Rebecca Tyson.

Predicted Playing XI

Ella McCaughan Batter Maia Bouchier Batter Freya Kemp Batter Georgia Adams (C) Batter Rhianna Southby Wicket-keeper Abigale Norgrove Batter Mary Taylor Bowler Freya Davies Bowler Daisy Gibb Bowler Ava Lee Bowler Rebecca Tyson Bowler

Hampshire Women Team Form

In the three matches Hampshire Women have played so far, the batters have put on strong performances and will be expected to continue with the positive momentum.

Durham Women Player List

Hollie Armitage (c), Emily Windsor, Emma Marlow, Leah Dobson, Suzie Bates, Katherine Fraser, Mady Villiers, Trudy Johnson, Bess Heath, Mia Rogers, Abigail Glen, Grace Thompson, Harriet Robson, Katie Levick, Lauren Filer, Lizzie Scott, Phoebe Turner, Sophia Turner.

Predicted Playing XI

Suzie Bates Batter Katherine Fraser All-rounder Hollie Armitage (C) All-rounder Mady Villiers All-rounder Mia Rogers Batter Bess Heath Wicket-keeper Abigail Glen All-rounder Phoebe Turner Bowler Trudy Johnson Bowler Katie Levick Bowler Grace Thompson Bowler

Durham Women Team Form

Durham Women need to up the ante with the bat since it is weighing them down completely this season.

Hampshire Women vs Durham Women Head-to-Head

Hampshire Women and Durham Women will take on each other for the first time in the tournament and there is no record yet.

Hampshire Women vs Durham Women Betting Odds

Hampshire Women to have a better opening partnership than Durham Women @ 1.70 (Parimatch)

Maia Bouchier has been a weak link for Hampshire Women’s first wicket and after a half-century in the first game, her performance took a sharp decline. Her partner, Ella McCaughan, has been much more consistent with the bat but the team’s opening order have secured totals of 16, 30 and 158 runs in the last three games. Durham Women’s Suzie Bates and Katherine Fraser have been a tad more stable together with scores of 61, 1 and 61 runs in the previous three outings. The bookmakers, though, expect the Southampton-rooted team to come good and achieve a better first result than their rivals at Durham.

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Hampshire Women vs Durham Women Best Batters

Ella McCaughan to be Hampshire Women’s Best Batter

Ella McCaughan emerged as Hampshire Women’s top batter with her third half-century of the season, having scored 81 runs in the previous game against Surrey Women. She has the lead over the other batters with 217 runs in three innings so far, and her average of 108.50 is commendable. Her present form makes her the top choice against Durham Women.

Suzie Bates to be Durham Women’s Best Batter

Suzie Bates fell short of a half-century in the last outing versus Lancashire Women, having been dismissed for 49 runs, and she was the team’s top batter during the match. She is also the leading run scorer for Durham Women with 114 runs in two innings, and her average of 57.00 makes her the favorite against Hampshire Women as well.

Hampshire Women vs Durham Women Best Bowlers

Rebecca Tyson to be Hampshire Women’s Best Bowler

Rebecca Tyson went wicketless in the last game against Surrey Women where her three-over spell yielded a rather high economy rate of 11.66. In spite of that, she leads Hampshire Women’s bowling attack with six wickets in three innings and her average of 17.00 is remarkable. She is expected to come out on top in the upcoming game.

Suzie Bates to be Durham Women’s Best Bowler

Suzie Bates is an exceptional all-rounder for the team, and she is the leading bowler for the team as well with four wickets in two innings. She was tied for the top spot in the last match against Lancashire Women with two wickets in two overs and an economy rate of 10.50. Averaging at 11.00, she is anticipated to be their premier bowler once again.