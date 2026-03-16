Facts: Freya Davies and Rebecca Tyson are tied as Hampshire Women’s top bowlers with ten wickets in seven innings.

Rebecca Odgers, Somerset Women’s opener, scored her first half-century of the season with 54 runs in the previous game against Durham Women.

Hampshire Women vs Somerset Women Chances of Winning

Hampshire Women added one more defeat to their tally as they went up against The Blaze Women in the previous match. The former, having elected to field first, allowed their rivals to put on 188 runs on the board. This was not the easiest target to attain and the batters certainly had their work cut out; opener and wicket-keeper batter Rhianna Southby laid down the foundation with a solid 64-run knock but the other end offered no support whatsoever, and their entire lineup collapsed after scoring 151 runs. In the end, the Southampton-based team lost by 37 runs.

Somerset Women, too, were unable to dig themselves out of their grave as they lost to Durham Women in the last match. Their campaign remains devoid of victories and in the previous game, the bowlers kept Durham Women to a modest total of 154. During their chase, though, opener Rebecca Odgers’s 54 was the only noteworthy contribution and Jess Hazell’s unbeaten 38 was a close second. The rest were unable to make it over the line and they fell short by a razor thin margin of six runs.

Hampshire Women chance of winning - 76%

Somerset Women chance of winning - 24%

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Hampshire Women vs Somerset Women Betting Tips

Somerset Women to score low before first dismissal

Rebecca Odgers is Somerset Women’s mainstay opener but her inconsistency with the bat has greatly impaired the team’s first wicket in the tournament so far. Having opened with Niamh Holland and AC Munday in the last five games, the openers secured totals of 37, 3, 5, 6 and 15 runs before the fall of the first wicket. Although a slight improvement was seen in the previous match, they do not have the capacity to maintain the positive momentum as they take on Hampshire Women’s bowlers.

Hampshire Women vs Somerset Women Toss Prediction

The Rose Bowl has hosted two matches so far and the results have been mixed with the teams batting and fielding first holding a 1-1 record. Moreover, the toss winners also elected to bat first and field first in the two games. The average first innings total of 185, though, is quite convincing and batting first remains a safe option on this surface.

Weather Report

Light rain is forecast at Southampton with a 25% possibility of precipitation, and the temperature is set to peak at 21 degrees Celsius on match day.

Hampshire Women Player List

Georgia Adams (c), Abigale Norgrove, Daisy Mullan, Ella McCaughan, Maia Bouchier, Poppy Tulloch, Ava Lee, Charli Knott, Freya Kemp, Mary Taylor, Naomi Dattani, Rhianna Southby, Daisy Gibb, Freya Davies, Lauren Bell, Linsey Smith, Megan Sturge, Nancy Harman, Rebecca Tyson, Ellyse Perry.

Predicted Playing XI

Rhianna Southby Wicket-keeper Ellyse Perry All-rounder Freya Kemp Batter Georgia Adams (C) Batter Naomi Dattani All-rounder Abigale Norgrove Batter Mary Taylor Bowler Megan Sturge Bowler Freya Davies Bowler Daisy Gibb Bowler Rebecca Tyson Bowler

Hampshire Women Team Form

Hampshire Women’s batters set up a mediocre score in the last match but now that their mid-season entrants have settled in, they are expected to perform better next time around.

Somerset Women Player List

Sophie Luff (c), Emma Corney, Fran Wilson, Heather Knight, Jess Hazell, Rebecca Odgers, Alex Griffiths, Amanda-Jade Wellington, Charlie Dean, Danielle Gibson, Erin Vukusic, Lola Harris, Niamh Holland, Olivia Barnes, Amelie Munday, Katie Jones, Chloe Skelton, Ellie Anderson, Laura Jackson, Mollie Robbins, Olivia Barnes.

Predicted Playing XI

Rebecca Odgers Batter Niamh Holland Batter Fran Wilson Batter Sophie Luff (C) Batter Jess Hazell Wicket-keeper Alex Griffiths All-rounder Amanda-Jade Wellington All-rounder Chloe Skelton Bowler Mollie Robbins Bowler Olivia Barnes Bowler Erin Vukusic Bowler

Somerset Women Team Form

Somerset Women have been on a losing streak right from the start of their campaign with the exception of one game which was abandoned. They are hopeless at this point and Hampshire Women will wipe the floor with the Taunton-rooted team.

Hampshire Women vs Somerset Women Head-to-Head

Hampshire Women emerged victorious in their only T20 encounter with Somerset Women by five runs earlier in the tournament.

T20 Head-to-Head Record

Total - 1

Hampshire Women - 1

Somerset Women - 0

Hampshire Women vs Somerset Women Betting Odds

Hampshire Women to have a better opening partnership than Somerset Women

Rebecca Odgers and Niamh Holland’s partnership for Somerset Women saw a sudden upswing in the last game where they added 37 runs to the first wicket but their ability to sustain their performance is under fire, especially since they scored three and five runs together in the two matches prior to that. Hampshire Women, on the other hand, experimented with a new opening pair as Rhianna Southby and Ellyse Perry scored 23 runs in the previous match. However, both openers have the potential to be destructive and they are expected to put on a spectacle against Somerset Women.

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Hampshire Women vs Somerset Women Best Batters

Ellyse Perry to be Hampshire Women’s Best Batter

Ellyse Perry scored 12 runs in her first Vitality Blast Women game of the season but now that she has had the time to bed in, she is expected to showcase her explosive potential in the next match. In her T20I career thus far, she has amassed 2173 runs in 111 innings which includes a whopping nine half-centuries. With an average of 31.04, she is expected to come out on top.

Niamh Holland to be Somerset Women’s Best Batter

Niamh Holland had a slight drop-off in performance last time around against Durham Women where she was dismissed after scoring a mere 11 runs. However, she remains among the top scorers overall with 112 runs in four innings and an average of 28.00, the best of the team, and she is the top pick to be Somerset Women’s standout batter in the upcoming match.

Hampshire Women vs Somerset Women Best Bowlers

Ellyse Perry to be Hampshire Women’s Best Bowler

Ellyse Perry is a stellar all-rounder and in her first match versus The Blaze Women, she was the joint leading bowler for the team with two wickets in three overs and an economy rate of 7.66 which was the best of the lot. She has an impressive average of 11.50 in the tournament and will be anticipated to be their premier bowler against Somerset Women as well.

Amanda-Jade Wellington to be Somerset Women’s Best Bowler

Amanda-Jade Wellington was wicketless in the previous game against Durham Women but she is Somerset Women’s second highest wicket-taker overall with six wickets in seven innings. Although her average of 32.66 in the tournament is not convincing in the slightest, she is on course to come good in the next fixture.