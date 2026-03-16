Facts: Hampshire Women’s Rebecca Tyson is the third leading bowler of the tournament with nine wickets in six innings.

Surrey Women’s opener, Danni Wyatt-Hodge, is the second highest run scorer of the Vitality Blast Women with 295 runs in six innings.

Surrey Women have a 2-0 scoreline against Hampshire Women in their T20 head-to-head encounters.

Hampshire Women vs Surrey Women Chances of Winning

Hampshire Women’s campaign is trailing off with time and their defeat at the hands of Warwickshire Women last time around pushed them further down the order. The latter, having batted first, posted 178 runs on the board which was not an entirely daunting target. However, during Hampshire Women’s chase, their openers collapsed early which landed them in a world of trouble. The rest of their order came crashing down and although they came quite close with 165 runs, they lost by a close margin of 13 runs.

Surrey Women, contrarily, bounced back from their sole defeat as they went up against Essex Women and emerged victorious by a comfortable margin. The Chelmsford-based team chose to set the target but their total of 148 was not good enough to keep Surrey Women at bay. The latter’s batting order pulled their weight and made valuable contributions which allowed the team to bag a five-wicket win.

Hampshire Women chance of winning - 35%

Surrey Women chance of winning - 65%

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Hampshire Women vs Surrey Women Betting Tips

Surrey Women to score over 22.5 before first dismissal @ 1.83 (Parimatch)

Surrey Women have one of the most powerful opening lineups in the entire competition so far, and their squad is headed by their skipper, Bryony Smith, and Danni Wyatt-Hodge. In the last five matches, their scores have been competitive more often than not with totals of 31, 0, 94, 38 and 73. They are, undeniably, a strong pair and will be expected to put on a big score against Hampshire Women as well.

Match Prediction Best Odds Hampshire Women Opening Partnership to be Under 21.5 1.83 Bet on Parimatch Surrey Women Opening Partnership to be Over 22.5 1.83 Bet on Parimatch

Hampshire Women vs Surrey Women Toss Prediction

In the tournament so far, a single match has been hosted at The Rose Bowl and it was the opening game between Hampshire Women and Essex Women. The latter chose to field first but after conceding a 200+ target, they found it difficult to chase it down. However, they put up a strong fight and the toss winner of the next match will want to follow the same strategy.

Weather Report

Southampton is set to experience overcast conditions but the chance of rainfall is a negligible 10%, and the temperature is expected to touch 23 degrees Celsius.

Hampshire Women Player List

Georgia Adams (c), Abigale Norgrove, Daisy Mullan, Ella McCaughan, Maia Bouchier, Poppy Tulloch, Ava Lee, Charli Knott, Freya Kemp, Mary Taylor, Naomi Dattani, Rhianna Southby, Daisy Gibb, Freya Davies, Lauren Bell, Linsey Smith, Megan Sturge, Nancy Harman, Rebecca Tyson.

Predicted Playing XI

Charli Knott Batter Maia Bouchier Batter Freya Kemp Batter Georgia Adams (C) Batter Rhianna Southby Wicket-keeper Naomi Dattani All-rounder Abigale Norgrove Batter Mary Taylor Bowler Freya Davies Bowler Daisy Gibb Bowler Rebecca Tyson Bowler

Hampshire Women Team Form

Hampshire Women were just shy of the mark in terms of their batting performance last time around which makes them inferior to Surrey Women’s batters.

Surrey Women Player List

Bryony Smith (c), Alice Capsey, Alice Clarke, Aylish Cranstone, Danni Wyatt-Hodge, Emma Jones, Paige Scholfield, Priyanaz Chatterji, Sophia Dunkley, Alice Davidson-Richards, Alice Monaghan, Kalea Moore, Phoebe Franklin, Tash Farrant, Amy Hunter, Jemima Spence, Kira Chathli, Alexa Stonehouse, Bethan Miles, Charlotte Lambert, Danielle Gregory, Ryana Macdonald-Gay, Tilly Corteen-Coleman, Grace Harris.

Predicted Playing XI

Bryony Smith (C) Batter Danni Wyatt-Hodge Batter Paige Scholfield Batter Grace Harris All-rounder Kira Chathli Wicket-keeper Phoebe Franklin Batter Kalea Moore Bowler Tash Farrant Bowler Alexa Stonehouse Bowler Danielle Gregory Bowler Tilly Corteen-Coleman Bowler

Surrey Women Team Form

Surrey Women are a top team and they are currently in the running for the top spot since they have showcased dominant performances.

Hampshire Women vs Surrey Women Head-to-Head

Hampshire Women and Surrey Women have squared off twice in the T20 format where the latter have a clean sweep.

T20 Head-to-Head Record

Total - 2

Hampshire Women - 0

Surrey Women - 2

Hampshire Women vs Surrey Women Betting Odds

Surrey Women to have a better opening partnership than Hampshire Women @ 1.78 (Parimatch)

Maia Bouchier and Ella McCaughan were Hampshire Women’s openers for a majority of the season before the latter was replaced by Charli Knott for the previous game. In the last three games, the pair added 20, 15 and 8 runs to the first wicket, and while there has been some improvement, it is not substantial enough to be on par with Surrey Women’s openers. Bryony Smith and Danni Wyatt-Hodge have been a tad inconsistent but their overall form is convincing, considering they secured totals of 31, 0 and 94 runs in the previous three outings. The latter have the upper hand and will be expected to achieve a superior first partnership in the next game.

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Hampshire Women vs Surrey Women Best Batters

Maia Bouchier to be Hampshire Women’s Best Batter

Maia Bouchier is the second leading batter for Hampshire Women at the moment with a total of 166 runs in six innings which includes a half-century with 92 runs. The opener has struggled with consistency and her performance has seen a slight decline since the start of the season, but with an average of 33.20, she is expected to come good against Surrey Women.

Danni Wyatt-Hodge to be Surrey Women’s Best Batter

Danni Wyatt-Hodge was not particularly helpful in the previous game against Essex Women where she scored 21 runs. Despite this, she continues to maintain a solid lead over the others with 295 runs in six innings, including a whopping four half-centuries. Averaging at 73.75, she is the top contender for the next fixture.

Hampshire Women vs Surrey Women Best Bowlers

Rebecca Tyson to be Hampshire Women’s Best Bowler

Rebecca Tyson was not among the top bowlers in the previous match against Warwickshire Women where she picked one wicket in four overs with an economy rate of 8.75. However, she remains the team’s top bowler with nine wickets in six innings and an average of 21.33, and she is anticipated to come back stronger in the upcoming game.

Grace Harris to be Surrey Women’s Best Bowler

Grace Harris was the joint highest wicket-taker for Surrey Women as they went up against Essex Women last time around, having claimed three wickets in four overs with an economy rate of 6.50. She is also tied for the top spot overall with eight wickets in four innings and an average of 10.37 which makes her the favorite against Hampshire Women as well.