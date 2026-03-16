Facts: Rebecca Tyson is the top wicket-taker for Hampshire Women thus far, having bagged 16 wickets in 11 innings.

The Blaze Women’s Kathryn Bryce is the third leading bowler of the Vitality Blast Women with 16 wickets in ten innings.

The Blaze Women lead their head-to-head tally against Hampshire Women by a scoreline of 1-0.

Hampshire Women vs The Blaze Women Chances of Winning

Hampshire Women lost their third game on the trotas they faced Warwickshire Women in the last match. The latter, having batted first, piled on 165 runs and although the target was not particularly formidable, Hampshire Women had trouble chasing it down. Opener Ellyse Perry top-scored with 58 runs but she did not receive enough support from the other end, and the team ended up losing a total of six wickets. The batters did not post enough runs on the board and they suffered their eighth defeat of the season.

The Blaze Women are the most unlucky team in the tournament asthey had yet another match abandoned, having faced Essex Women last time out. In the last five matches, they have two wins, one defeat and two games without results. Overall, they have been great with the bat and they are on course to give Hampshire Women a run for their money.

Hampshire Women chance of winning - 38%

The Blaze Women chance of winning - 62%

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Hampshire Women vs The Blaze Women Betting Tips

Hampshire Women to score over 24.5 before first dismissal @ 1.83 (Parimatch)

Rhianna Southby and Ellyse Perry have opened the last five matches together and although they have had their ups and downs, they are a reliable opening pair for Hampshire Women.They have secured totals of 75, 38, 2, 70 and 23 runsand that makes them rather formidable going into the next match.

Match Prediction Best Odds Hampshire Women Opening Partnership to be Over 24.5 1.83 Bet on Parimatch The Blaze Women Opening Partnership to be Over 18.5 1.83 Bet on Parimatch

Hampshire Women vs The Blaze Women Toss Prediction

The Rose Bowl has hosted four matches so far andthe record is shared between those batting and fielding first with a 2-2 scoreline. The average first innings score of 172 is quite daunting and since the total is defendable, batting first will be the toss winner’s top choice in the next match.

Weather Report

Southampton will experience a gloomy outlookbut the chance of rain is a low 10%. The temperature is expected to touch 26 degrees Celsius.

Hampshire Women Player List

Georgia Adams (c), Abigale Norgrove, Daisy Mullan, Ella McCaughan, Maia Bouchier, Poppy Tulloch, Ava Lee, Charli Knott, Freya Kemp, Mary Taylor, Naomi Dattani, Rhianna Southby, Daisy Gibb, Freya Davies, Lauren Bell, Linsey Smith, Megan Sturge, Nancy Harman, Rebecca Tyson, Ellyse Perry.

Predicted Playing XI

Rhianna Southby Wicket-keeper Ellyse Perry All-rounder Freya Kemp Batter Georgia Adams (C) Batter Naomi Dattani All-rounder Abigale Norgrove Batter Mary Taylor Bowler Megan Sturge Bowler Freya Davies Bowler Daisy Gibb Bowler Rebecca Tyson Bowler

Hampshire Women Team Form

Hampshire Women’s batting displays have been terrible, and the batters lack the consistency to give the team a chance at victory.

The Blaze Women Player List

Kirstie Gordon (c), Ella Claridge, Georgie Boyce, Maddy Green, Marie Kelly, Michaela Kirk, Prisha Thanawala, Tammy Beaumont, Georgia Elwiss, Heather Graham, Kathryn Bryce, Lara Shaw, Natalie Sciver-Brunt, Orla Prendergast, Amy Jones, Sarah Bryce, Scarlett Hughes, Amy Wheeler, Cassidy McCarthy, Charley Phillips, Grace Ballinger, Josie Groves, Lucy Higham, Olivia Baker, Sarah Glenn.

Predicted Playing XI

Michaela Kirk All-rounder Georgia Elwiss Batter Kathryn Bryce All-rounder Sarah Bryce Wicket-keeper Heather Graham All-rounder Ella Claridge Batter Josie Groves Bowler Sarah Glenn Bowler Kirstie Gordon (C) All-rounder Cassidy McCarthy Bowler Lucy Higham Bowler

The Blaze Women Team Form

The Blaze Women are a powerful side with a dominant batting lineup, and they have the firepower to overcome Hampshire Women.

Hampshire Women vs The Blaze Women Head-to-Head

In the sole encounter between the sides,The Blaze Women overcame Hampshire Women by a 37-run margin.

T20 Head-to-Head Record

Total - 1

Hampshire Women - 0

The Blaze Women - 1

Hampshire Women vs The Blaze Women Betting Odds

Hampshire Women to have a better opening partnership than The Blaze Women @ 1.61 (Parimatch)

Georgia Elwiss and Michaela Kirk’s collaboration has yielded middling opening stands for The Blaze Women so far, andtheir scores of 5, 28 and 20 runs in the previous three outings have not been entirely convincing. However, Hampshire Women’s Rhianna Southby and Ellyse Perry have progressed massively in the last three matches, having set up totals of 75, 38 and 2 runs. In the upcoming match, Hampshire Women’s openers are backed to outdo The Blaze Women’s first wicket.

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Hampshire Women vs The Blaze Women Best Batters

Ellyse Perry to be Hampshire Women’s Best Batter

As predicted for the previous match,Ellyse Perry emerged as the top scorer for Hampshire Women with 58 runs. This marks her first half-century of the tournament and she now has 134 runs in five innings with an average of 26.80. Now that she has found her feet, she is expected to keep this momentum going forward.

Kathryn Bryce to be The Blaze Women’s Best Batter

Kathryn Bryce was The Blaze Women’s second highest run scorer in the last encounter versus Essex Women, having scored 33 runs.She is the top run-getter for the team this season with 333 runs in 11 innings, and her average of 47.57 is the best of the lot which makes her the leading contender for the upcoming match as well.

Hampshire Women vs The Blaze Women Best Bowlers

Rebecca Tyson to be Hampshire Women’s Best Bowler

Rebecca Tyson was the leading wicket-taker for Hampshire Women in the previous outing against Warwickshire Women, having captured a three-wicket haul in four overs with a remarkable average of 6.75.She is the team’s top bowler overall with 16 wickets in 11 inningsand an average of 20.43, making her the top choice against The Blaze Women, too.

Kathryn Bryce to be The Blaze Women’s Best Bowler

Kathryn Bryce was not among the top bowlers during the previous game against Essex Women where she delivered four overs, claimed a single wicket and achieved an economy rate of 5.25.She is the joint leading wicket-taker overall with 16 wickets in ten inningsand an average of 14.06 which makes her the favorite against Hampshire Women.