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Hampshire Women vs The Blaze Women Match Prediction

HAM

38%

Chance of Winning

BLAZ

62%

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T20

The Rose Bowl

Hampshire Women and The Blaze Women are scheduled to go up against each other on July 18, 2025, for their second Vitality Blast Women encounter of the season. Meeting at The Rose Bowl, Southampton, the sides will clash at 11:00 PM IST.

Facts:

  • Rebecca Tyson is the top wicket-taker for Hampshire Women thus far, having bagged 16 wickets in 11 innings.
  • The Blaze Women’s Kathryn Bryce is the third leading bowler of the Vitality Blast Women with 16 wickets in ten innings.
  • The Blaze Women lead their head-to-head tally against Hampshire Women by a scoreline of 1-0.

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Hampshire Women vs The Blaze Women Chances of Winning

Hampshire Women lost their third game on the trotas they faced Warwickshire Women in the last match. The latter, having batted first, piled on 165 runs and although the target was not particularly formidable, Hampshire Women had trouble chasing it down. Opener Ellyse Perry top-scored with 58 runs but she did not receive enough support from the other end, and the team ended up losing a total of six wickets. The batters did not post enough runs on the board and they suffered their eighth defeat of the season.

The Blaze Women are the most unlucky team in the tournament asthey had yet another match abandoned, having faced Essex Women last time out. In the last five matches, they have two wins, one defeat and two games without results. Overall, they have been great with the bat and they are on course to give Hampshire Women a run for their money.

  • Hampshire Women chance of winning - 38%
  • The Blaze Women chance of winning - 62%

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Hampshire Women vs The Blaze Women Betting Tips

Hampshire Women to score over 24.5 before first dismissal @ 1.83 (Parimatch)

Rhianna Southby and Ellyse Perry have opened the last five matches together and although they have had their ups and downs, they are a reliable opening pair for Hampshire Women.They have secured totals of 75, 38, 2, 70 and 23 runsand that makes them rather formidable going into the next match.

Match Prediction Best Odds

Hampshire Women Opening Partnership to be Over 24.5

1.83
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The Blaze Women Opening Partnership to be Over 18.5

1.83
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Hampshire Women vs The Blaze Women Toss Prediction

The Rose Bowl has hosted four matches so far andthe record is shared between those batting and fielding first with a 2-2 scoreline. The average first innings score of 172 is quite daunting and since the total is defendable, batting first will be the toss winner’s top choice in the next match.

Weather Report

Southampton will experience a gloomy outlookbut the chance of rain is a low 10%. The temperature is expected to touch 26 degrees Celsius.

Hampshire Women Player List

Georgia Adams (c), Abigale Norgrove, Daisy Mullan, Ella McCaughan, Maia Bouchier, Poppy Tulloch, Ava Lee, Charli Knott, Freya Kemp, Mary Taylor, Naomi Dattani, Rhianna Southby, Daisy Gibb, Freya Davies, Lauren Bell, Linsey Smith, Megan Sturge, Nancy Harman, Rebecca Tyson, Ellyse Perry.

Predicted Playing XI

Rhianna Southby

Wicket-keeper

Ellyse Perry

All-rounder

Freya Kemp

Batter

Georgia Adams (C)

Batter

Naomi Dattani

All-rounder

Abigale Norgrove

Batter

Mary Taylor

Bowler

Megan Sturge

Bowler

Freya Davies

Bowler

Daisy Gibb

Bowler

Rebecca Tyson

Bowler

Hampshire Women Team Form

Hampshire Women’s batting displays have been terrible, and the batters lack the consistency to give the team a chance at victory.

The Blaze Women Player List

Kirstie Gordon (c), Ella Claridge, Georgie Boyce, Maddy Green, Marie Kelly, Michaela Kirk, Prisha Thanawala, Tammy Beaumont, Georgia Elwiss, Heather Graham, Kathryn Bryce, Lara Shaw, Natalie Sciver-Brunt, Orla Prendergast, Amy Jones, Sarah Bryce, Scarlett Hughes, Amy Wheeler, Cassidy McCarthy, Charley Phillips, Grace Ballinger, Josie Groves, Lucy Higham, Olivia Baker, Sarah Glenn.

Predicted Playing XI

Michaela Kirk

All-rounder

Georgia Elwiss

Batter

Kathryn Bryce

All-rounder

Sarah Bryce

Wicket-keeper

Heather Graham

All-rounder

Ella Claridge

Batter

Josie Groves

Bowler

Sarah Glenn

Bowler

Kirstie Gordon (C)

All-rounder

Cassidy McCarthy

Bowler

Lucy Higham

Bowler

The Blaze Women Team Form

The Blaze Women are a powerful side with a dominant batting lineup, and they have the firepower to overcome Hampshire Women.

Hampshire Women vs The Blaze Women Head-to-Head

In the sole encounter between the sides,The Blaze Women overcame Hampshire Women by a 37-run margin.

T20 Head-to-Head Record

Total - 1

Hampshire Women - 0

The Blaze Women - 1

Hampshire Women vs The Blaze Women Betting Odds

Hampshire Women to have a better opening partnership than The Blaze Women @ 1.61 (Parimatch)

Georgia Elwiss and Michaela Kirk’s collaboration has yielded middling opening stands for The Blaze Women so far, andtheir scores of 5, 28 and 20 runs in the previous three outings have not been entirely convincing. However, Hampshire Women’s Rhianna Southby and Ellyse Perry have progressed massively in the last three matches, having set up totals of 75, 38 and 2 runs. In the upcoming match, Hampshire Women’s openers are backed to outdo The Blaze Women’s first wicket.

Hampshire Women vs The Blaze Women

T20

The Rose Bowl, null

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Hampshire

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Hampshire Women vs The Blaze Women Best Batters

Ellyse Perry to be Hampshire Women’s Best Batter

As predicted for the previous match,Ellyse Perry emerged as the top scorer for Hampshire Women with 58 runs. This marks her first half-century of the tournament and she now has 134 runs in five innings with an average of 26.80. Now that she has found her feet, she is expected to keep this momentum going forward.

Kathryn Bryce to be The Blaze Women’s Best Batter

Kathryn Bryce was The Blaze Women’s second highest run scorer in the last encounter versus Essex Women, having scored 33 runs.She is the top run-getter for the team this season with 333 runs in 11 innings, and her average of 47.57 is the best of the lot which makes her the leading contender for the upcoming match as well.

Hampshire Women vs The Blaze Women Best Bowlers

Rebecca Tyson to be Hampshire Women’s Best Bowler

Rebecca Tyson was the leading wicket-taker for Hampshire Women in the previous outing against Warwickshire Women, having captured a three-wicket haul in four overs with a remarkable average of 6.75.She is the team’s top bowler overall with 16 wickets in 11 inningsand an average of 20.43, making her the top choice against The Blaze Women, too.

Kathryn Bryce to be The Blaze Women’s Best Bowler

Kathryn Bryce was not among the top bowlers during the previous game against Essex Women where she delivered four overs, claimed a single wicket and achieved an economy rate of 5.25.She is the joint leading wicket-taker overall with 16 wickets in ten inningsand an average of 14.06 which makes her the favorite against Hampshire Women.

Our Prediction

Favorites to win

The Blaze Women

Hampshire Women are sixth on the points table and their performance has been on a sharp decline, especially since they come into this game with three successive defeats. The Blaze Women are in second place and they have seven wins, two losses, one tie and three abandoned games. They are a strong contender for the title this season and they will certainly go guns blazing to take down Hampshire Women in the final fixture of the round robin stage.
  • Hampshire Women to win @ 2.17 (Parimatch)
  • The Blaze Women to win @ 1.61 (Parimatch)
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