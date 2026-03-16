Facts: Freya Davies leads Hampshire Women’s bowling attack with 14 wickets in ten innings.

Warwickshire Women’s Millie Taylor is the second leading bowler of the Vitality Blast Women with 17 wickets in 12 innings.

Hampshire Women vs Warwickshire Women Chances of Winning

Hampshire Women faced an unexpected defeat at the hands of Durham Womenin the last match, and the former’s batters were rendered completely ineffective. Batting first, the Southampton-based side were bundled out for a measly total of 103 runs. Openers Rhianna Southby and Ellyse Perry were the top scorers with 25 and 23 runs, respectively. The bowlers did not back down without a fight as they toppled five of Durham Women’s wickets. However, the target was far too low and Hampshire Women had no choice but to concede defeat.

On the contrary,Warwickshire Women returned to winning formas they faced a struggling Somerset Women. The former posted a rather modest total of 149 runs while batting first and Sterre Kalis was the leading batter with a half-century, having amassed 51 runs. This total was enough for the bowlers to work with and they made sure to keep Somerset Women down to 127/9 by the end of the game. The Birmingham-rooted team won by a margin of 22 runs.

Hampshire Women chance of winning - 40%

Warwickshire Women chance of winning - 60%

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Hampshire Women vs Warwickshire Women Betting Tips

Warwickshire Women to score low before first dismissal

Meg Austin and Davina Perrin have been the mainstay openers for Warwickshire Women this season but their performance has seen a sharp decline over the course of the season. In the five games leading up to this fixture,they scored 0, 0, 39, 59 and 10 runs before the first dismissal. Although they showed competitiveness on two occasions, the bookmakers are not convinced they have what it takes to give Hampshire Women’s bowlers a run for their money.

Hampshire Women vs Warwickshire Women Toss Prediction

A total of three matches have been hosted at The Rose Bowl this season andthose chasing have found more success with a 2-1 scoreline. Although the average first innings total of 174 is a competitive score, the teams fielding first have been able to chase it down which will make chasing the toss winner’s favorite option in the next game.

Weather Report

A negligible 5% possibility of rainfall is expected at Southampton andsunny skies will allow the game to remain uninterrupted. The temperature is predicted to touch 28 degrees Celsius.

Hampshire Women Player List

Georgia Adams (c), Abigale Norgrove, Daisy Mullan, Ella McCaughan, Maia Bouchier, Poppy Tulloch, Ava Lee, Charli Knott, Freya Kemp, Mary Taylor, Naomi Dattani, Rhianna Southby, Daisy Gibb, Freya Davies, Lauren Bell, Linsey Smith, Megan Sturge, Nancy Harman, Rebecca Tyson, Ellyse Perry.

Predicted Playing XI

Rhianna Southby Wicket-keeper Ellyse Perry All-rounder Freya Kemp Batter Georgia Adams (C) Batter Naomi Dattani All-rounder Abigale Norgrove Batter Mary Taylor Bowler Megan Sturge Bowler Freya Davies Bowler Daisy Gibb Bowler Rebecca Tyson Bowler

Hampshire Women Team Form

Hampshire Women are quite inconsistent and they come into this match on the back of two consecutive defeats.

Warwickshire Women Player List

Georgia Davis (c), Chloe Brewer, Meg Austin, Amuruthaa Surenkumar, Bethan Ellis, Davina Perrin, Abbey Freeborn, Natasha Wraith, Charis Pavely, Emily Arlott, Hannah Baker, Hannah Hardwick, Issy Wong, Katie George, Millie Taylor, Hannah Rainey, Laura Harris, Sterre Kalis, Phoebe Brett.

Predicted Playing XI

Meg Austin Batter Davina Perrin All-rounder Natasha Wraith Wicket-keeper Sterre Kalis Batter Laura Harris Batter Katie George All-rounder Amuruthaa Surenkumar Bowler Hannah Hardwick Bowler Georgia Davis (C) Bowler Phoebe Brett Bowler Millie Taylor Bowler

Warwickshire Women Team Form

There is room for improvement in Warwickshire Women’s batting performance but they are a serious contender for the title this season.

Hampshire Women vs Warwickshire Women Head-to-Head

In the first and only T20 game between Hampshire Women and Warwickshire Women earlier in the season,the latter emerged victorious by 13 runs.

T20 Head-to-Head Record

Total - 1

Hampshire Women - 0

Warwickshire Women - 1

Hampshire Women vs Warwickshire Women Betting Odds

Hampshire Women to have a better opening partnership than Warwickshire Women

Meg Austin and Davina Perrin’s partnership for Warwickshire Women has taken a major hit and their scores have plummeted quite drastically this season. In the last three matches, the pair secured totals of 0, 0 and 39 runs. While they experience a downtrend, Hampshire Women’sEllyse Perry and Rhianna Southby seem to have settled in well with stands of 38, 2 and 70 runsin the last three games. Since the latter have established themselves as a reliable pair, they are endorsed to put on a competitive score in the next match and outperform Warwickshire Women’s first wicket.

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Hampshire Women vs Warwickshire Women Best Batters

Ellyse Perry to be Hampshire Women’s Best Batter

In the previous game against Durham Women,Ellyse Perry was the second leading batter with 23 runsand she now has a total of 76 runs in four innings. She is starting to find her feet, and she has an impressive 2173 runs in 111 T20I innings so far. Averaging at 31.04, she is the top pick to come out on top in the upcoming game.

Sterre Kalis to be Warwickshire Women’s Best Batter

Sterre Kalis has been Warwickshire Women’s top batter in quite a few games leading up to this fixture, andshe is now the second leading run scorer overall with 288 runs in 11 innings. She scored her third half-century of the season in the last match versus Somerset Women with a 51-run knock. With an average of 26.18, she is the top choice against Hampshire Women as well.

Hampshire Women vs Warwickshire Women Best Bowlers

Ellyse Perry to be Hampshire Women’s Best Batter

Ellyse Perry was tied for the top spot among the bowlers during the last outing against Durham Women but she delivered fewer overs than the others.In 1.2 overs, she picked one wicket and achieved an economy rate of 10.50. She has three wickets in four innings in the tournament, and remains the top contender to be their premier bowler in the next match.

Millie Taylor to be Warwickshire Women’s Best Bowler

Millie Taylor was the second highest wicket-taker for Warwickshire Women against Somerset Women where she delivered four overs, bagged two wickets and earned a brilliant economy rate of 6.75.She continues to lead their bowling attack with 17 wickets in 12 inningsand a stellar average of 14.76, making her the favorite for the upcoming fixture, too.