Hampshire Women vs Warwickshire Women Match Prediction
HAM
40%
Chance of Winning
WAR
60%
Parimatch
T20
The Rose Bowl
Facts:
- Freya Davies leads Hampshire Women’s bowling attack with 14 wickets in ten innings.
- Warwickshire Women’s Millie Taylor is the second leading bowler of the Vitality Blast Women with 17 wickets in 12 innings.
Hampshire Women vs Warwickshire Women Chances of Winning
Hampshire Women faced an unexpected defeat at the hands of Durham Womenin the last match, and the former’s batters were rendered completely ineffective. Batting first, the Southampton-based side were bundled out for a measly total of 103 runs. Openers Rhianna Southby and Ellyse Perry were the top scorers with 25 and 23 runs, respectively. The bowlers did not back down without a fight as they toppled five of Durham Women’s wickets. However, the target was far too low and Hampshire Women had no choice but to concede defeat.
On the contrary,Warwickshire Women returned to winning formas they faced a struggling Somerset Women. The former posted a rather modest total of 149 runs while batting first and Sterre Kalis was the leading batter with a half-century, having amassed 51 runs. This total was enough for the bowlers to work with and they made sure to keep Somerset Women down to 127/9 by the end of the game. The Birmingham-rooted team won by a margin of 22 runs.
- Hampshire Women chance of winning - 40%
- Warwickshire Women chance of winning - 60%
Hampshire Women vs Warwickshire Women Betting Tips
Warwickshire Women to score low before first dismissal
Meg Austin and Davina Perrin have been the mainstay openers for Warwickshire Women this season but their performance has seen a sharp decline over the course of the season. In the five games leading up to this fixture,they scored 0, 0, 39, 59 and 10 runs before the first dismissal. Although they showed competitiveness on two occasions, the bookmakers are not convinced they have what it takes to give Hampshire Women’s bowlers a run for their money.
Hampshire Women vs Warwickshire Women Toss Prediction
A total of three matches have been hosted at The Rose Bowl this season andthose chasing have found more success with a 2-1 scoreline. Although the average first innings total of 174 is a competitive score, the teams fielding first have been able to chase it down which will make chasing the toss winner’s favorite option in the next game.
Weather Report
A negligible 5% possibility of rainfall is expected at Southampton andsunny skies will allow the game to remain uninterrupted. The temperature is predicted to touch 28 degrees Celsius.
Hampshire Women Player List
Georgia Adams (c), Abigale Norgrove, Daisy Mullan, Ella McCaughan, Maia Bouchier, Poppy Tulloch, Ava Lee, Charli Knott, Freya Kemp, Mary Taylor, Naomi Dattani, Rhianna Southby, Daisy Gibb, Freya Davies, Lauren Bell, Linsey Smith, Megan Sturge, Nancy Harman, Rebecca Tyson, Ellyse Perry.
Predicted Playing XI
|
Rhianna Southby
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Ellyse Perry
|
All-rounder
|
Freya Kemp
|
Batter
|
Georgia Adams (C)
|
Batter
|
Naomi Dattani
|
All-rounder
|
Abigale Norgrove
|
Batter
|
Mary Taylor
|
Bowler
|
Megan Sturge
|
Bowler
|
Freya Davies
|
Bowler
|
Daisy Gibb
|
Bowler
|
Rebecca Tyson
|
Bowler
Hampshire Women Team Form
Hampshire Women are quite inconsistent and they come into this match on the back of two consecutive defeats.
Warwickshire Women Player List
Georgia Davis (c), Chloe Brewer, Meg Austin, Amuruthaa Surenkumar, Bethan Ellis, Davina Perrin, Abbey Freeborn, Natasha Wraith, Charis Pavely, Emily Arlott, Hannah Baker, Hannah Hardwick, Issy Wong, Katie George, Millie Taylor, Hannah Rainey, Laura Harris, Sterre Kalis, Phoebe Brett.
Predicted Playing XI
|
Meg Austin
|
Batter
|
Davina Perrin
|
All-rounder
|
Natasha Wraith
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Sterre Kalis
|
Batter
|
Laura Harris
|
Batter
|
Katie George
|
All-rounder
|
Amuruthaa Surenkumar
|
Bowler
|
Hannah Hardwick
|
Bowler
|
Georgia Davis (C)
|
Bowler
|
Phoebe Brett
|
Bowler
|
Millie Taylor
|
Bowler
Warwickshire Women Team Form
There is room for improvement in Warwickshire Women’s batting performance but they are a serious contender for the title this season.
Hampshire Women vs Warwickshire Women Head-to-Head
In the first and only T20 game between Hampshire Women and Warwickshire Women earlier in the season,the latter emerged victorious by 13 runs.
T20 Head-to-Head Record
Total - 1
Hampshire Women - 0
Warwickshire Women - 1
Hampshire Women vs Warwickshire Women Betting Odds
Hampshire Women to have a better opening partnership than Warwickshire Women
Meg Austin and Davina Perrin’s partnership for Warwickshire Women has taken a major hit and their scores have plummeted quite drastically this season. In the last three matches, the pair secured totals of 0, 0 and 39 runs. While they experience a downtrend, Hampshire Women’sEllyse Perry and Rhianna Southby seem to have settled in well with stands of 38, 2 and 70 runsin the last three games. Since the latter have established themselves as a reliable pair, they are endorsed to put on a competitive score in the next match and outperform Warwickshire Women’s first wicket.
Hampshire Women vs Warwickshire Women
T20
The Rose Bowl, null
Hampshire Women vs Warwickshire Women Best Batters
Ellyse Perry to be Hampshire Women’s Best Batter
In the previous game against Durham Women,Ellyse Perry was the second leading batter with 23 runsand she now has a total of 76 runs in four innings. She is starting to find her feet, and she has an impressive 2173 runs in 111 T20I innings so far. Averaging at 31.04, she is the top pick to come out on top in the upcoming game.
Sterre Kalis to be Warwickshire Women’s Best Batter
Sterre Kalis has been Warwickshire Women’s top batter in quite a few games leading up to this fixture, andshe is now the second leading run scorer overall with 288 runs in 11 innings. She scored her third half-century of the season in the last match versus Somerset Women with a 51-run knock. With an average of 26.18, she is the top choice against Hampshire Women as well.
Hampshire Women vs Warwickshire Women Best Bowlers
Ellyse Perry to be Hampshire Women’s Best Batter
Ellyse Perry was tied for the top spot among the bowlers during the last outing against Durham Women but she delivered fewer overs than the others.In 1.2 overs, she picked one wicket and achieved an economy rate of 10.50. She has three wickets in four innings in the tournament, and remains the top contender to be their premier bowler in the next match.
Millie Taylor to be Warwickshire Women’s Best Bowler
Millie Taylor was the second highest wicket-taker for Warwickshire Women against Somerset Women where she delivered four overs, bagged two wickets and earned a brilliant economy rate of 6.75.She continues to lead their bowling attack with 17 wickets in 12 inningsand a stellar average of 14.76, making her the favorite for the upcoming fixture, too.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win
Warwickshire Women
- Hampshire Women to win @ 2.06 (Parimatch)
- Warwickshire Women to win @ 1.68 (Parimatch)
Parimatch
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