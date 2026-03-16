Facts: Emma Lamb has outranked the other batters in the team as she leads Lancashire Women’s run charts with 262 runs in seven innings.

Durham Women’s Suzie Bates remains the second leading batter of the Vitality Blast Women with 361 runs in 11 innings.

Lancashire Women beat Durham Women by 18 runs in the first leg of the tournament.

Lancashire Women vs Durham Women Chances of Winning

Lancashire Women have extended their winning streakas they beat Hampshire Women in the last encounter, allowing the latter to score 174 runs while batting first. The Manchester-based team’s onslaught was led by openers Emma Lamb and Eve Jones who scored 66* and 42 runs, respectively. Seren Smale also contributed 42 runs which took the team over the line with a whopping eight wickets in hand.

Durham Women took the most unseemly victory in the previous outing against Hampshire Women, having bundled out the latter for a mere 103 runs. Naturally, the batters were able to chase down the target with ease - Emily Windsor was the top scorer with an unbeaten 36 runs. Durham Women almost botched this simple chase by losing five wickets along the way but since the total was too low,they achieved victory by a comfortable margin.

Lancashire Women chance of winning - 63%

Durham Women chance of winning - 37%

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Lancashire Women vs Durham Women Betting Tips

Lancashire Women to score high before first dismissal

Eve Jones and Emma Lamb’s partnership for Lancashire Women has steadily improved in the last five matches, and they are a highly formidable pair now that they have had the time to bed in.They scored 65, 45, 29, 25 and 11 runs in the five matches leading up to this fixture, and it is quite clear that they are not in a hurry to back down anytime soon.

Lancashire Women vs Durham Women Toss Prediction

In the five matches played at Old Trafford,the teams fielding first have an unequivocal advantage with a 5-0 record. The average first innings score stands at a low 109 which includes two matches reduced due to the rain. The toss winner will certainly want to keep the advantage by chasing in the next game.

Weather Report

AlthoughManchester is expected to be partly cloudy on match day, the chance of rain is as low as 5% and the temperature will peak at 27 degrees Celsius.

Lancashire Women Player List

Eleanor Threlkeld (c), Alice Clarke, Danielle Collins, Emma Lamb, Eve Jones, Katie Mack, Liberty Heap, Darcey Carter, Fi Morris, Grace Johnson, Sophie Ecclestone, Tilly Kesteven, Ailsa Lister, Seren Smale, Alana King, Grace Potts, Hannah Jones, Kate Cross, Mahika Gaur, Olivia Bell, Phoebe Graham, Sophie Morris, Tara Norris.

Predicted Playing XI

Eve Jones Batter Emma Lamb Batter Seren Smale Batter Ailsa Lister Batter Eleanor Threlkeld (C) Wicket-keeper Alana King All-rounder Tara Norris Bowler Darcey Carter Bowler Kate Cross Bowler Phoebe Graham Bowler Sophie Morris Bowler

Lancashire Women Team Form

Lancashire Women have been improving as their opening wicket has picked up momentum in the tournament, and they are not out of the title race just yet.

Durham Women Player List

Hollie Armitage (c), Emily Windsor, Emma Marlow, Leah Dobson, Suzie Bates, Katherine Fraser, Mady Villiers, Trudy Johnson, Bess Heath, Mia Rogers, Abigail Glen, Grace Thompson, Harriet Robson, Katie Levick, Lauren Filer, Lizzie Scott, Phoebe Turner, Sophia Turner.

Predicted Playing XI

Suzie Bates Batter Emma Marlow Batter Mady Villiers All-rounder Hollie Armitage (C) All-rounder Emily Windsor Batter Mia Rogers Wicket-keeper Leah Dobson All-rounder Phoebe Turner Bowler Sophia Turner Bowler Katie Levick Bowler Grace Thompson Bowler

Durham Women Team Form

Lancashire Women vs Durham Women Head-to-Head

Lancashire Women overcame Durham Women by a margin of 18 runsin their previous encounter in the season.

T20 Head-to-Head Record

Total - 1

Lancashire Women - 1

Durham Women - 0

Lancashire Women vs Durham Women Betting Odds

Lancashire Women to have a better opening partnership than Durham Women

Durham Women’s first partnership has been quite erratic this season as Suzie Bates, Emma Marlow and Leah Dobson have all opened for the team in the last three matches. They have secured totals of 19, 50 and 5 runs before the first dismissal but pale in comparison to their counterparts at Lancashire Women.Eve Jones and Emma Lamb have shown a steady improvement over the course of the season and they added 65, 45 and 29 runsto the first wicket in the previous three outings. The latter are the undisputed favorites to achieve a superior first wicket stand in the next match.

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Lancashire Women vs Durham Women Best Batters

Emma Lamb to be Lancashire Women’s Best Batter

As predicted for the last game,Emma Lamb emerged as the top run scorer for Lancashire Women with an impressive unbeaten 66. This marks her third half-century of the season and she has amassed 262 runs in seven innings. The opener has a remarkable average of 52.40 in the tournament so far and will be expected to come out on top in the upcoming game as well.

Suzie Bates to be Durham Women’s Best Batter

Suzie Bates was the second highest run scorer for Durham Women in the previous encounter against Hampshire Women where she notched up 25 runs.She remains unchallenged at the top with 361 runs in 11 inningswhich includes two half-centuries. Averaging at 32.81, she is anticipated to be their standout batter once again.

Lancashire Women vs Durham Women Best Bowlers

Kate Cross to be Lancashire Women’s Best Bowler

Kate Cross was the second leading bowler once more in the previous game against Hampshire Women where her four-over spell yielded a single wicket and an economy rate of 9.50.She has nine wickets under her belt in six inningsuntil now along with a brilliant average of 17.66. She continues to be the top contender for the next match against Durham Women.

Katie Levick to be Durham Women’s Best Bowler

Katie Levick bagged a single wicket in the last encounter against Hampshire Women where she delivered four overs and achieved an excellent economy rate of 2.75.She is the joint leading wicket-taker for the team overall with ten wickets in ten inningsand an average of 25.30, making her the top choice against Lancashire Women, too.