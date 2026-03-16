Facts: Tara Norris is the leading wicket-taker for Lancashire Women with ten wickets in eight innings so far.

Essex Women’s Esmae MacGregor is the top bowler of the Vitality Blast Women with 18 wickets in eight innings.

Lancashire Women vs Essex Women Chances of Winning

Lancashire Women suffered a second defeat on the trot as they faced The Blaze Women last time around, having batted first and posted 150 runs on the board. The top and middle order collapsed with virtually no contributions and Ailsa Lister was the only one who held her own with 79 runs. During The Blaze Women’s chase, Lancashire Women’s bowlers found themselves unable to work with such a scant total and ended up conceding a five-wicket defeat.

Essex Women, on the other hand, put an end to their losing streak when they went up against Durham Women in the last match. The latter were restricted to a 101-run total and Essex Women did not have much trouble chasing down the target. Opener and wicket-keeper batter Lauren Winfield-Hill top-scored with 29 runs and the rest did not have much to make up. Essex Women managed to take home an impressive six-wicket victory.

Lancashire Women chance of winning - 56%

Essex Women chance of winning - 44%

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Lancashire Women vs Essex Women Betting Tips

Essex Women to score high before first dismissal

Lauren Winfield-Hill and Grace Scrivens have established themselves as a dependable opening pair for Essex Women have set up stands of 8, 44, 75, 47 and 1 in the previous five fixtures. Moreover, the former has an average of 30.62 which is among the best in the team at the moment, and even though they have had their ups and downs as a duo, their collaboration is expected to yield success in the upcoming match.

Lancashire Women vs Essex Women Toss Prediction

In the ongoing tournament, Old Trafford has hosted three matches and all of them went in favor of those chasing. The average first innings total of 125 is low and the toss winners elected to field first on all three occasions, and it will certainly be the top strategy in the next game as well.

Weather Report

Light rain is on the cards at Manchester with a 25% possibility of precipitation, and the temperature is expected to reach 19 degrees Celsius.

Lancashire Women Player List

Eleanor Threlkeld (c), Alice Clarke, Danielle Collins, Emma Lamb, Eve Jones, Katie Mack, Liberty Heap, Darcey Carter, Fi Morris, Grace Johnson, Sophie Ecclestone, Tilly Kesteven, Ailsa Lister, Seren Smale, Alana King, Grace Potts, Hannah Jones, Kate Cross, Mahika Gaur, Olivia Bell, Phoebe Graham, Sophie Morris, Tara Norris.

Predicted Playing XI

Eve Jones Batter Emma Lamb Batter Seren Smale Batter Fi Morris Bowler Eleanor Threlkeld (C) Wicket-keeper Sophie Ecclestone All-rounder Ailsa Lister Batter Tara Norris Bowler Grace Johnson Bowler Kate Cross Bowler Sophie Morris Bowler

Lancashire Women Team Form

Lancashire Women’s batters have been out of form all season and despite the arrival of Eve Jones and Emma Lamb, there has been no improvement whatsoever.

Essex Women Player List

Grace Scrivens (c), Alice Macleod, Bella Johnson, Cordelia Griffith, Florence Miller, Joanne Gardner, Maddie Blinkhorn-Jones, May Louisa Drinkell, Jodi Grewcock, Kelly Castle, Amara Carr, Ariana Dowse, Abtaha Maqsood, Esmae MacGregor, Eva Gray, Kate Coppack, Sophia Smale, Sophie Munro, Lauren Winfield-Hill, Madeline Penna.

Predicted Playing XI

Grace Scrivens (C) All-rounder Lauren Winfield-Hill Batter Alice Macleod Batter Cordelia Griffith Batter Madeline Penna Batter Joanne Gardner Batter Sophia Smale Bowler Amara Carr Wicket-keeper Eva Gray Bowler Kate Coppack Bowler Esmae MacGregor Bowler

Essex Women Team Form

Essex Women’s batting has been inconsistent in the tournament but they have the potential to bounce back. Their bowling, though, is largely headed by Esmae MacGregor and the others need to start pulling their weight.

Lancashire Women vs Essex Women Head-to-Head

Lancashire Women and Essex Women do not have a head-to-head record yet since they will be facing each other for the first time in the tournament.

Lancashire Women vs Essex Women Betting Odds

Essex Women to have a better opening partnership than Lancashire Women

Eve Jones and Emma Lamb’s partnership has not quite worked out and the pair have not been able to bed in despite having opened the last three matches together. Their score of 60 was competitive but in the two following matches, they added just 11 and 25 runs to the first wicket. Essex Women’s Lauren Winfield-Hill and Grace Scrivens are much better settled as they secured totals of 8, 44 and 75 runs in the previous three encounters. Despite a slight downtrend in performance in the last outing, they have the firepower to bounce back and return stronger to outdo Lancashire Women’s opening wicket.

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Lancashire Women vs Essex Women Best Batters

Emma Lamb to be Lancashire Women’s Best Batter

Emma Lamb’s score of 14 runs in the previous game against The Blaze Women was hardly compelling but she is among the top scorers for the team despite having taken part in fewer innings. She has 115 runs in four innings and an average of 28.75, and she is expected to come good in the upcoming fixture.

Lauren Winfield-Hill to be Essex Women’s Best Batter

As predicted for the last outing, Lauren Winfield-Hill emerged as the top batter for Essex Women as she notched up 29 runs against Durham Women. She continues to extend her lead at the top with 245 runs in eight innings with an average of 30.62, making her the leading contender for the next game as well.

Lancashire Women vs Essex Women Best Bowlers

Kate Cross to be Lancashire Women’s Best Bowler

Kate Cross was tied as Lancashire Women’s second highest wicket-taker in the last match where she captured one wicket in four overs with an economy rate of 7.75. She has five wickets under her belt in three innings and an average of 17.40 which is among the best in the team. She is expected to come out on top against Essex Women.

Esmae MacGregor to be Essex Women’s Best Bowler

Esmae MacGregor was the joint leading bowler during the previous encounter against Durham Women, having claimed two wickets in four overs with an economy rate of 4.00. She leads Essex Women’s bowling attack by a long shot as she has 18 wickets in eight innings and an average of 12.22. She is, undeniably, the top pick to be their premier bowler once again.