Facts: Alana King and Tara Norris are the joint leading bowlers for Lancashire Women with 15 wickets apiece so far.

Mollie Robbins remains the top wicket-taker for Somerset Women, having claimed 13 wickets in ten innings.

Lancashire Women beat Somerset Women by four wickets in their previous encounter this season.

Lancashire Women vs Somerset Women Chances of Winning

Lancashire Women added one more win to their tally as they faced Essex Women in the last match and restricted the latter to 107 runs. The former’s bowlers were absolutely on the money and Mahika Gaur’s three-wicket haul was the standout performance. They gave the batters a solid chance at victory and the team delivered as they overcame the total with ease. Opener Eve Jones’s 59 was the leading score of the innings and although they lost six wickets in the process of chasing down the target,Lancashire Women bagged their seventh win of the season.

Somerseta Women’s woes continue to plague them as their previous game against The Blaze Women ended without a result. However,they were on a two-match losing streak prior to thatand their batting performances this season have been absolutely awful. In the last completed match against Surrey Women, the Taunton-based side lost by a huge margin of 68 runs after failing to chase down 175 runs.

Lancashire Women chance of winning - 68%

Somerset Women chance of winning - 32%

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Lancashire Women vs Somerset Women Betting Tips

Lancashire Women to score over 19.5 before first dismissal @ 1.83 (Parimatch)

Lancashire Women have had a successful first wicket in the tournament, especially after Eve Jones and Emma Lamb took over halfway through their campaign. In the last five matches,they secured opening stands of 21, 32, 65, 45 and 29 runs. Even though Lamb did not take part in the previous game, Seren Smale filled in seamlessly in her stead and the team’s first partnership is expected to put on a competitive total in the next match, too.

Match Prediction Best Odds Lancashire Women Opening Partnership to be Over 19.5 1.83 Bet on Parimatch Somerset Women Opening Partnership to be Under 17.5 1.83 Bet on Parimatch

Lancashire Women vs Somerset Women Toss Prediction

Stanley Park has never hosted a T20I matchand the match between Lancashire Women and Somerset Women is the first one to be held here in the tournament.

Weather Report

A massive 50% chance of precipitation is predicted at Blackpooland rain will cause disruptions. The temperature is expected to remain around 20 degrees Celsius.

Lancashire Women Player List

Eleanor Threlkeld (c), Alice Clarke, Danielle Collins, Emma Lamb, Eve Jones, Katie Mack, Liberty Heap, Darcey Carter, Fi Morris, Grace Johnson, Sophie Ecclestone, Tilly Kesteven, Ailsa Lister, Seren Smale, Alana King, Grace Potts, Hannah Jones, Kate Cross, Mahika Gaur, Olivia Bell, Phoebe Graham, Sophie Morris, Tara Norris.

Predicted Playing XI

Eve Jones Batter Emma Lamb Batter Seren Smale Batter Ailsa Lister Batter Eleanor Threlkeld (C) Wicket-keeper Alana King All-rounder Tara Norris Bowler Darcey Carter Bowler Mahika Gaur Bowler Phoebe Graham Bowler Sophie Morris Bowler

Lancashire Women Team Form

Lancashire Women have a solid top order and their batting has been dominant in the second leg of the competition.

Somerset Women Player List

Niamh Holland (c), Sophie Luff, Emma Corney, Fran Wilson, Heather Knight, Jess Hazell, Rebecca Odgers, Alex Griffiths, Amanda-Jade Wellington, Charlie Dean, Danielle Gibson, Erin Vukusic, Lola Harris, Olivia Barnes, Amelie Munday, Katie Jones, Chloe Skelton, Ellie Anderson, Laura Jackson, Mollie Robbins, Olivia Barnes, Ruby Davis.

Predicted Playing XI

Rebecca Odgers Batter Niamh Holland (C) Batter Ruby Davis Batter Fran Wilson Batter Jess Hazell Wicket-keeper Alex Griffiths All-rounder Amanda-Jade Wellington All-rounder Chloe Skelton Bowler Mollie Robbins Bowler Olivia Barnes Bowler Erin Vukusic Bowler

Somerset Women Team Form

Somerset Women’s batting and bowling performances have both been off the mark and there is absolutely no redemption for the team.

Lancashire Women vs Somerset Women Head-to-Head

Lancashire Women won by four wicketsin the last encounter against Somerset Women in the tournament.

T20 Head-to-Head Record

Total - 1

Lancashire Women - 1

Somerset Women - 0

Lancashire Women vs Somerset Women Betting Odds

Lancashire Women to have a better opening partnership than Somerset Women @ 1.73 (Parimatch)

Rebecca Odgers and Niamh Holland’s partnership for Somerset Women has been erratic and although they had a brief purple patch, their scores have started to see a decline. In the last three matches, they have added 11, 1 and 41 runs to the first wicket. On the other hand,Lancashire Women’s Eve Jones and Emma Lamb have been much more prolificwith totals of 21, 32 and 65 runs in the previous three encounters. The bookmakers are confident that the latter will achieve a better first partnership in the upcoming match.

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Lancashire Women vs Somerset Women Best Batters

Emma Lamb to be Lancashire Women’s Best Batter

Emma Lamb did not take part in the previous match against Essex Women butshe retains her lead at the top with 336 runs in eight innings. She has a whopping four half-centuries under her belt along with an exceptional average of 56.00, making her the top choice for the upcoming match versus Somerset Women.

Fran Wilson to be Somerset Women’s Best Batter

Fran Wilson remains the second leading batter for Somerset Women in the competition so far,having amassed 234 runs in 11 innings. Although she was not a vital contributor in the last completed match against Surrey Women, she has an average of 21.27 and will be expected to emerge as their standout batter.

Lancashire Women vs Somerset Women Best Bowlers

Alana King to be Lancashire Women’s Best Bowler

Alana King was tied as the second highest wicket-taker for Lancashire Women in the previous match against Essex Women where she brought back a two-wicket haul in four overs with an economy rate of 4.25.She is also the joint leading bowler overall with 15 wickets in ten inningsso far. Averaging at 16.06, she is expected to come out on top in the next game.

Mollie Robbins to be Somerset Women’s Best Bowler

Mollie Robbins stands as the leading bowler for Somerset Women this season asshe has bagged 13 wickets in ten innings so far. She picked one wicket in the last completed match against Surrey Women and has garnered a brilliant bowling average of 18.53 which makes her the favorite against Lancashire Women as well.