Facts: Lancashire Women’s Grace Potts is the third highest wicket-taker of the competition with five wickets in three innings.

Danni Wyatt-Hodge, Surrey Women’s opener, is their leading batter at the moment with 115 runs in two innings.

Lancashire Women vs Surrey Women Chances of Winning

Lancashire Women find themselves in a bind as they lost for the second time this season in their previous encounter against Hampshire Women. The former, having been tasked with batting first, piled on an unimpressive score of 122 - their batters were unable to hit the ground running and Ailsa Lister anchored the innings with an unbeaten 37. Naturally, Hampshire Women had no trouble getting past this score whatsoever and they were able to complete the chase with eight wickets in hand.

Surrey Women, on the other hand, come into this game on the back of two victories and their last game against Hampshire Women was brilliant. The Bryony Smith-led side batted first and posted 213 runs on the board with Grace Harris and Danni Wyatt-Hodge nearly tied for the top spot with 63 and 62 runs, respectively. Paige Scholfield also made a valuable contribution with an unbeaten 49 which mounted pressure on the opposition. The bowlers limited Hampshire Women to 181/8 and bagged a 32-run win.

Lancashire Women chance of winning - 28%

Surrey Women chance of winning - 72%

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Lancashire Women vs Surrey Women Betting Tips

Surrey Women to score high before first dismissal

Bryony Smith’s early dismissal cost Surrey Women’s first wicket in the first game of the season where her partnership with Danni Wyatt-Hodge resulted in a measly seven-run stand. However, as the skipper found her feet in the following game against Hampshire Women, the pair absolutely went hammer and tongs by posting 73 runs on the board together. They are expected to keep this momentum up in the next match.

Lancashire Women vs Surrey Women Toss Prediction

Old Trafford is a fielding track through and through and both matches held at the venue this season went in favor of those chasing. The average first innings score in the present season is 146 so far and the toss winners recognize the advantage, having chosen to field first both times. It will remain the preferred strategy for the upcoming fixture, too.

Weather Report

With the temperature reaching 13 degrees Celsius, Manchester is going to experience light rain and the chance of rain stands at 35%.

Lancashire Women Player List

Eleanor Threlkeld (c), Alice Clarke, Danielle Collins, Emma Lamb, Eve Jones, Katie Mack, Liberty Heap, Darcey Carter, Fi Morris, Grace Johnson, Sophie Ecclestone, Tilly Kesteven, Ailsa Lister, Seren Smale, Alana King, Grace Potts, Hannah Jones, Kate Cross, Mahika Gaur, Olivia Bell, Phoebe Graham, Sophie Morris, Tara Norris.

Predicted Playing XI

Tilly Kesteven Batter Katie Mack Batter Seren Smale Batter Fi Morris Bowler Eleanor Threlkeld (C) Wicket-keeper Sophie Ecclestone All-rounder Ailsa Lister Batter Tara Norris Bowler Grace Johnson Bowler Grace Potts Bowler Sophie Morris Bowler

Lancashire Women Team Form

Lancashire Women are having trouble putting runs on the board which does not give the bowlers enough leeway to defend the target.

Surrey Women Player List

Bryony Smith (c), Alice Capsey, Alice Clarke, Aylish Cranstone, Danni Wyatt-Hodge, Emma Jones, Paige Scholfield, Priyanaz Chatterji, Sophia Dunkley, Alice Davidson-Richards, Alice Monaghan, Kalea Moore, Phoebe Franklin, Tash Farrant, Amy Hunter, Jemima Spence, Kira Chathli, Alexa Stonehouse, Bethan Miles, Charlotte Lambert, Danielle Gregory, Ryana Macdonald-Gay, Tilly Corteen-Coleman, Grace Harris.

Predicted Playing XI

Bryony Smith (C) Batter Danni Wyatt-Hodge Batter Paige Scholfield Batter Grace Harris All-rounder Kira Chathli Wicket-keeper Phoebe Franklin Batter Kalea Moore Bowler Tash Farrant Bowler Alexa Stonehouse Bowler Danielle Gregory Bowler Tilly Corteen-Coleman Bowler

Surrey Women Team Form

Surrey Women have a strong batting unit and they will certainly use that to their advantage against Lancashire Women’s struggling squad.

Lancashire Women vs Surrey Women Head-to-Head

Lancashire Women and Surrey Women met in the final of the T20 Women's County Cup where the former edged out by a 32-run margin.

T20 Head-to-Head Record

Total - 1

Lancashire Women - 1

Surrey Women - 0

Lancashire Women vs Surrey Women Betting Odds

Surrey Women to have a better opening partnership than Lancashire Women @ 1.68 (Parimatch)

Lancashire Women’s Tilly Kesteven and Katie Mack started strong with a 50-run partnership in the first match of the season but their stands worsened with time as they scored 16 and 4 runs together in the following two games. Their collaboration has not yielded the best results for the team while their rivals at Surrey, Bryony Smith and Danni Wyatt-Hodge, improved significantly in the tournament so far. After scoring a mere seven runs in the first game, they went on to notch up a total of 73 runs in the second match which makes them the clear favorites heading into the upcoming fixture.

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Lancashire Women vs Surrey Women Best Batters

Katie Mack to be Lancashire Women’s Best Batter

Katie Mack faced an untimely dismissal in the previous game against Hampshire Women where she was out on a five-ball duck. Despite this decline in performance, she remains Lancashire Women’s top batter with 85 runs in three innings and an average of 28.33. She is expected to come good in the upcoming fixture.

Danni Wyatt-Hodge to be Surrey Women’s Best Batter

Danni Wyatt-Hodge scored her second half-century in a row during the previous game against Hampshire Women, having scored 62 runs, and she was the second leading batter for the team. She is now Surrey Women’s top batter overall with 115 runs in two innings and will be expected to continue on this rampage as she goes up against Lancashire Women.

Lancashire Women vs Surrey Women Best Bowlers

Grace Potts to be Lancashire Women’s Best Bowler

As predicted for the last match, Grace Potts emerged as Lancashire Women’s top bowler against Hampshire Women but she was tied for the spot with one wicket in three overs and an economy rate of 7.33. She has extended her lead as the team’s leading wicket-taker, having claimed five wickets in three innings with an average of 15.20, and she continues to be the top pick for the next game.

Grace Harris to be Surrey Women’s Best Bowler

Grace Harris played her first match of the season during the last outing against Hampshire Women and she shone with the ball; in three overs, she bagged three wickets and achieved a stellar economy rate of 6.00. She is already the joint leading bowler for Surrey Women with a brilliant average of 6.00, and she is the favorite for the next match as well.