Facts: Lancashire Women have a 1-0 scoreline against Warwickshire Women in the Vitality Blast Women so far.

Warwickshire Women’s Millie Taylor remains the third leading bowler of the tournament with 12 wickets in nine innings.

Lancashire Women vs Warwickshire Women Chances of Winning

Lancashire Women fell prey to another drubbing when they went up against The Blaze Women in the last match. This marks the Manchester-based team’s fifth defeat of the season, and their campaign has been all over the place at this juncture. They have three defeats and two wins in the last five games, and they come into this match on the back of a two-match losing streak. Their batting performances have been quite inconsistent this season and they have a lot of room for improvement.

On the contrary, Warwickshire Women have been on an upward climb and are slowly making their way to the top with a four-match winning streak prior to this clash. They absolutely bested The Blaze Women in the last match where they notched up 172 runs while batting first - Sterre Kalis secured a half-century with 54 runs which was the highest individual score from the team and they gave the bowlers a solid chance of defending the total. They held up their end of the bargain by limiting The Blaze Women to 147/8 by the end of the innings, and took home a comfortable 25-run triumph.

Lancashire Women chance of winning - 42%

Warwickshire Women chance of winning - 58%

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Lancashire Women vs Warwickshire Women Betting Tips

Warwickshire Women to score high before first dismissal

Warwickshire Women have a powerful opening wicket and it is one of their greatest strengths in the competition so far. Meg Austin and Davina Perrin have forged a solid first partnership with stands of 59, 10, 70, 62 and 43 runs in the last five fixtures. They were only unsuccessful once and overall, they have been absolutely on the money. This puts them in an advantageous position ahead of the next encounter.

Lancashire Women vs Warwickshire Women Toss Prediction

The pitch at Old Trafford has been a favorite of those fielding first and the toss winners elected to do so on all three occasions so far. They were also successful every time and the average first innings total of 125 is quite low, albeit one match was truncated due to a downpour. For the upcoming fixture, too, the toss winning skipper will be inclined to chase and hold the cards.

Weather Report

Light rain is on the cards at Manchester and the chance of rain is quite strong, standing at 45%. The temperature is expected to remain around 17 degrees Celsius.

Lancashire Women Player List

Eleanor Threlkeld (c), Alice Clarke, Danielle Collins, Emma Lamb, Eve Jones, Katie Mack, Liberty Heap, Darcey Carter, Fi Morris, Grace Johnson, Sophie Ecclestone, Tilly Kesteven, Ailsa Lister, Seren Smale, Alana King, Grace Potts, Hannah Jones, Kate Cross, Mahika Gaur, Olivia Bell, Phoebe Graham, Sophie Morris, Tara Norris.

Predicted Playing XI

Eve Jones Batter Emma Lamb Batter Seren Smale Batter Fi Morris Bowler Eleanor Threlkeld (C) Wicket-keeper Sophie Ecclestone All-rounder Ailsa Lister Batter Tara Norris Bowler Grace Johnson Bowler Kate Cross Bowler Sophie Morris Bowler

Lancashire Women Team Form

Lancashire Women’s batters have got their work cut out and they are not performing at the highest level. Their top order’s form, particularly, leaves a lot to be desired and they are on the backfoot against Warwickshire Women’s bowlers.

Warwickshire Women Player List

Georgia Davis (c), Chloe Brewer, Meg Austin, Amuruthaa Surenkumar, Bethan Ellis, Davina Perrin, Abbey Freeborn, Natasha Wraith, Charis Pavely, Emily Arlott, Hannah Baker, Hannah Hardwick, Issy Wong, Katie George, Millie Taylor, Hannah Rainey, Laura Harris, Sterre Kalis.

Predicted Playing XI

Meg Austin Batter Davina Perrin All-rounder Natasha Wraith Wicket-keeper Laura Harris Batter Charis Pavely All-rounder Issy Wong All-rounder Emily Arlott Bowler Hannah Baker Bowler Georgia Davis (C) Bowler Bethan Ellis Bowler Millie Taylor Bowler

Warwickshire Women Team Form

Warwickshire Women came into their own and achieved an impressive four wins on the trot, and they are becoming one of the most daunting teams in the competition. Their batters are in sublime form at the moment, and the bowlers pull their weight well.

Lancashire Women vs Warwickshire Women Head-to-Head

Lancashire Women beat Warwickshire Women by five runs in their previous encounter of the present season.

T20 Head-to-Head Record

Total - 1

Lancashire Women - 1

Warwickshire Women - 0

Lancashire Women vs Warwickshire Women Betting Odds

Warwickshire Women to have a better opening partnership than Lancashire Women

Eve Jones and Emma Lamb’s collaboration for Lancashire Women’s first wicket has not produced consistent results in the last three games where they scored 25, 11 and 60 runs together. Their downward spiral has not inspired confidence in their ability to score big in the next game, especially since Warwickshire Women have a more competitive opening wicket. Meg Austin and Davina Perrin secured totals of 59, 10 and 70 runs in the previous three outings, and they are favored to achieve a superior first partnership in the upcoming clash with Lancashire Women.

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Lancashire Women vs Warwickshire Women Best Batters

Emma Lamb to be Lancashire Women’s Best Batter

Emma Lamb was not an active contributor in the match against The Blaze Women where she scored just 14 runs before her dismissal. However, she has 115 runs under her belt in four innings along with an average of 28.75 which makes her the top choice to come good in the upcoming game.

Davina Perrin to be Warwickshire Women’s Best Batter

Davina Perrin scored a mere 25 runs in the previous match versus The Blaze Women and she was, by no means, among the top scorers for the team. However, she has a whopping 283 runs in nine innings so far along with an average of 31.44 which is rather impressive, and she is expected to lead the charge in the next fixture, too.

Lancashire Women vs Warwickshire Women Best Bowlers

Kate Cross to be Lancashire Women’s Best Bowler

Kate Cross was tied for second place among the bowlers in the game against The Blaze Women where she picked a single wicket in her four-over spell. Moreover, she has five wickets in three innings and a remarkable average of 17.40 in the tournament, making her the favorite against Warwickshire Women as well.

Millie Taylor to be Warwickshire Women’s Best Bowler

In the previous outing against The Blaze Women, Millie Taylor was the second highest wicket-taker for Warwickshire Women as she delivered four overs, bagged two wickets and achieved an economy rate of 5.75. She has furthered her lead at the top with 12 wickets in nine innings and an average of 13.75, and she is the top pick for the upcoming match.