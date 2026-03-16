Facts: Katie Mack, Lancashire Women’s opener, is the team’s leading batter so far with 85 runs in two innings.

Maia Bouchier leads Hampshire Women’s run charts with 92 runs in a single innings.

Lancashire Women vs Hampshire Women Chances of Winning

Lancashire Women were off to a poor start as they lost to The Blaze Women but they salvaged their campaign by beating Durham Women in the last outing. Having batted first, Lancashire Women managed to score 140 runs which was not competitive enough. With the top and middle order dismissed after scant contributions, skipper and wicket-keeper batter Eleanor Threlkeld brought some stability to the innings with a 48-run knock. Ailsa Lister helped anchor the innings by scoring 42 runs but the bowlers still had their work cut out. However, they pulled off a miracle by bundling out Durham Women for 122 runs, giving Lancashire Women an unprecedented 18-run victory.

Hampshire Women have played a single match so far and it was against Essex Women where the former posted 215 runs on the board. The foundation was laid down for the team by openers Maia Bouchier and Ella McCaughan who scored 92 and 68 runs, respectively. The rest did not have to do much and after piling on such a competitive total, they did not have to worry too much about defending it. Essex Women came as close as they could, having responded with 190 runs, but they still fell short and lost by 25 runs.

Lancashire Women chance of winning - 43%

Hampshire Women chance of winning - 57%

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Lancashire Women vs Hampshire Women Betting Tips

Hampshire Women to score over 23.5 before first dismissal @ 1.85 (Parimatch)

Maia Bouchier and Ella McCaughan, Hampshire Women’s openers, made a blazing start to the previous match against Essex Women where they scored 158 runs before losing their first wicket. They were also the openers during the ECB Women’s One-Day Cup but their scores were rather mediocre, having amassed 35, 23 and 25 runs in the last three games. However, they upped the ante and seem to be in much better shape in the present tournament which gives them the edge against Lancashire Women’s bowlers.

Match Prediction Best Odds Hampshire Women Opening Partnership to be Over 23.5 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Lancashire Women Opening Partnership to be Over 21.5 1.85 Bet on Parimatch

Lancashire Women vs Hampshire Women Toss Prediction

The track at Old Trafford is much better suited to the teams chasing and during the previous game between Lancashire Women and The Blaze Women, the latter chose to field first. Despite having to chase a target of 170, The Blaze Women emerged victorious and the toss winning skipper of the next game will want to follow the same strategy.

Weather Report

Manchester will experience light rain and the chance of precipitation stands at 25% on match day with the temperature touching 15 degrees Celsius.

Lancashire Women Player List

Eleanor Threlkeld (c), Alice Clarke, Danielle Collins, Emma Lamb, Eve Jones, Katie Mack, Liberty Heap, Darcey Carter, Fi Morris, Grace Johnson, Sophie Ecclestone, Tilly Kesteven, Ailsa Lister, Seren Smale, Alana King, Grace Potts, Hannah Jones, Kate Cross, Mahika Gaur, Olivia Bell, Phoebe Graham, Sophie Morris, Tara Norris.

Predicted Playing XI

Tilly Kesteven Batter Katie Mack Batter Seren Smale Batter Fi Morris Bowler Eleanor Threlkeld (C) Wicket-keeper Sophie Ecclestone All-rounder Ailsa Lister Batter Tara Norris Bowler Grace Johnson Bowler Grace Potts Bowler Sophie Morris Bowler

Lancashire Women Team Form

Lancashire Women won the last match purely by the resolve of their bowlers who defended such a subpar score. The batters need to up their game since they seem to be struggling in the absence of Emma Lamb and Eve Jones.

Hampshire Women Player List

Abigale Norgrove, Daisy Mullan, Ella McCaughan, Georgia Adams, Maia Bouchier, Poppy Tulloch, Ava Lee, Charli Knott, Freya Kemp, Mary Taylor, Naomi Dattani, Rhianna Southby, Daisy Gibb, Freya Davies, Lauren Bell, Linsey Smith, Megan Sturge, Nancy Harman, Rebecca Tyson.

Predicted Playing XI

Ella McCaughan Batter Maia Bouchier Batter Freya Kemp Batter Georgia Adams (C) Batter Rhianna Southby Wicket-keeper Abigale Norgrove Batter Mary Taylor Bowler Freya Davies Bowler Daisy Gibb Bowler Ava Lee Bowler Rebecca Tyson Bowler

Hampshire Women Team Form

Hampshire Women’s batting was truly exceptional against Essex Women but the bowlers need to work on conceding fewer runs.

Lancashire Women vs Hampshire Women Head-to-Head

Lancashire Women and Hampshire Women will go head-to-head for the first time in the tournament, and the sides are yet to establish a record.

Lancashire Women vs Hampshire Women Betting Odds

Hampshire Women to have a better opening partnership than Lancashire Women @ 1.80 (Parimatch)

Lancashire Women have played two matches in the tournament so far with Tilly Kesteven and Katie Mack as their openers. They kicked off their campaign with an outstanding 50-run partnership and their performance saw a slight nosedive in the following game where they added a mere 16 runs to the first wicket. On the other hand, Hampshire Women’s Maia Bouchier and Ella McCaughan brought out the big guns in their game against Essex Women, having secured a whopping 158-run stand. They are operating on an entirely different level and they certainly have the firepower to keep this momentum.

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Lancashire Women vs Hampshire Women Best Batters

Katie Mack to be Lancashire Women’s Best Batter

In the first game of the season versus The Blaze Women, opener Katie Mack top-scored for Lancashire Women with 59 runs. Although she only added 26 runs to the scoreboard in the previous game against Durham Women, she stands as the team’s leading batter overall with 85 runs and an average of 42.50 which makes her the top pick for the next game.

Maia Bouchier to be Hampshire Women’s Best Batter

As predicted for the last outing, opener Maia Bouchier was the top run scorer for Hampshire Women with an exceptional 92-run half-century. Despite getting out in the nervous nineties, she has been a prolific batter for the team. She was also their leading scorer in the T20 Women's County Cup with 59 runs in one innings, and she is expected to come out on top once again.

Lancashire Women vs Hampshire Women Best Bowlers

Grace Potts to be Lancashire Women’s Best Bowler

Grace Potts emerged as Lancashire Women’s leading wicket-taker in the previous encounter versus Durham Women, having captured an exceptional four-wicket haul in four overs which included an economy rate of 8.25. Even though she went wicketless in the first match, she leads their bowling attack overall with four wickets and a brilliant average of 13.50, making her the top contender for the upcoming fixture.

Rebecca Tyson to be Hampshire Women’s Best Bowler

Rebecca Tyson was the leading bowler for Hampshire Women during their last match against Essex Women where she bagged an impressive three wickets in four overs along with an economy rate of 10.00. She is now the top wicket-taker for them and her bowling average of 13.33 is stellar. She remains the leading choice against Lancashire Women, too.