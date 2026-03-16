Facts: Charlie Dean captured a four-wicket haul in her first match for Somerset Women, which was the previous game against Lancashire Women.

Durham Women’s Suzie Bates is the third leading batter of the Vitality Blast Women with 230 runs in six innings.

Somerset Women vs Durham Women Chances of Winning

Somerset Women’s woes seem unrelenting this season as they suffered yet another defeat, this time at the hands of Lancashire Women in the last outing. The former batted first on home turf to score a meager 132-run total, and there was absolutely no worthwhile contribution from the team with the bat. Their bowling attack made their best effort to put the brakes on Lancashire Women’s onslaught, especially owing to Charlie Dean’s four-wicket haul, but their defense was rendered useless as the opposition made it over the line with four wickets to spare.

Durham Women are equally hapless and their last match against The Blaze Women went awry once again. Even though the former’s batters gave the team a solid chance of victory by piling on 188 runs, the bowlers still found it a challenge to defend it. Opener Suzie Bates was the top batter with 77 runs while Bess Heath and Mady Villiers scored 45 and 36 runs, respectively. In spite of their efforts, Durham Women ended up losing by a margin of seven wickets.

Somerset Women chance of winning - 45%

Durham Women chance of winning - 55%

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Somerset Women vs Durham Women Betting Tips

Somerset Women to score low before first dismissal

Rebecca Odgers and Amelie Munday have been the mainstay openers for Somerset Women in the tournament so far and their yield has been entirely unhelpful to the team. In the four matches that the team has played thus far, the duo have secured measly scores of 6, 15, 7 and 39 runs before the first dismissal. Their partnership is not working out at the moment and they are expected to struggle against Durham Women as well.

Somerset Women vs Durham Women Toss Prediction

In the two matches held at The Cooper Associates County Ground this season, the toss winners elected to field first twice and succeeded both times. The average first innings total of 132 is quite low and difficult to defend which makes chasing the favorite strategy for the upcoming fixture.

Weather Report

Taunton will be partially cloudy with a minimal 15% possibility of precipitation, and the temperature is expected to go up to 19 degrees Celsius.

Somerset Women Player List

Sophie Luff (c), Emma Corney, Fran Wilson, Heather Knight, Jess Hazell, Rebecca Odgers, Alex Griffiths, Amanda-Jade Wellington, Charlie Dean, Danielle Gibson, Erin Vukusic, Lola Harris, Niamh Holland, Olivia Barnes, Amelie Munday, Katie Jones, Chloe Skelton, Ellie Anderson, Laura Jackson, Mollie Robbins.

Predicted Playing XI

Rebecca Odgers Wicket-keeper Amelie Munday Batter Emma Corney Batter Fran Wilson Batter Sophie Luff (C) Batter Charlie Dean All-rounder Alex Griffiths All-rounder Amanda-Jade Wellington All-rounder Chloe Skelton Bowler Ellie Anderson Bowler Mollie Robbins Bowler

Somerset Women Team Form

Somerset Women’s batting has been stagnant and consistently poor this season while their bowlers have a little more firepower in their arsenal after the introduction of Charlie Dean.

Durham Women Player List

Hollie Armitage (c), Emily Windsor, Emma Marlow, Leah Dobson, Suzie Bates, Katherine Fraser, Mady Villiers, Trudy Johnson, Bess Heath, Mia Rogers, Abigail Glen, Grace Thompson, Harriet Robson, Katie Levick, Lauren Filer, Lizzie Scott, Phoebe Turner, Sophia Turner.

Predicted Playing XI

Suzie Bates Batter Leah Dobson Batter Mady Villiers All-rounder Hollie Armitage (C) All-rounder Mia Rogers Batter Katherine Fraser All-rounder Bess Heath Wicket-keeper Phoebe Turner Bowler Sophia Turner Bowler Katie Levick Bowler Lauren Filer Bowler

Durham Women Team Form

Durham Women come into this game on the back of a three-match losing streak but their batters have enough strength to fight Somerset Women.

Somerset Women vs Durham Women Head-to-Head

Somerset Women and Durham Women faced each other once in the T20 Women’s County Cup where they were tied and the latter won the one-over eliminator.

T20 Head-to-Head Record

Total - 1

Somerset Women - 0

Durham Women - 1

Somerset Women vs Durham Women Betting Odds

Durham Women to have a better opening partnership than Somerset Women

Both Durham Women and Somerset Women have been struggling with their opening wickets so far and their scores have not been convincing in the slightest. For Somerset Women, Rebecca Odgers and AC Munday have opened the innings and their totals of 6, 15 and 7 in the last three games did not suffice at all. Their counterparts at Durham Women are not much better considering Suzie Bates and Leah Dobson have secured partnerships of 7, 0 and 9 runs in the previous three encounters. Despite these paltry scores, the latter are expected to outdo Somerset Women’s first wicket in the next game.

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Somerset Women vs Durham Women Best Batters

Fran Wilson to be Somerset Women’s Best Batter

Fran Wilson was tied for second place during the last match versus Lancashire Women where she scored 25 runs. She remains Somerset Women’s top batter overall with 82 runs in four innings along with an average of 20.50. She is their most reliable batter at the moment and will be expected to come out on top in the next game.

Suzie Bates to be Durham Women’s Best Batter

As predicted, Suzie Bates was the leading run scorer for Durham Women in the last game against The Blaze Women where she notched up her second half-century of the season with 77 runs. She leads their run charts with 230 runs in six innings and an average of 38.33, making her the top contender once more.

Somerset Women vs Durham Women Best Bowlers

Charlie Dean to be Somerset Women’s Best Bowler

Charlie Dean took part in her first game of the tournament this season in the previous outing versus Lancashire Women, and she emerged as Somerset Women’s leading bowler with four wickets in four overs and an economy rate of 2.25. She is already tied for second place and has a stellar T20I career average of 18.50 which makes her the favorite for the next match as well.

Katie Levick to be Durham Women’s Best Bowler

In the last match versus The Blaze Women, Katie Levick was the joint leading bowler for Durham Women as she captured one wicket in four overs with a slightly expensive economy rate of 10.50. She remains their top bowler with six wickets in six innings, and despite a rather high average of 29.00, she is expected to be their premier bowler against Somerset Women.