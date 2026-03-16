Facts: Rebecca Odgers and Amanda-Jade Wellington are tied as Somerset Women’s top batters with 167 runs in eight innings.

Essex Women’s Esmae MacGregor remains the tournament’s leading bowler with 18 wickets in ten innings despite not having taken wickets in the last two games.

Somerset Women vs Essex Women Chances of Winning

Somerset Women’s winless streak persists as they lost to Hampshire Women in their previous encounter. The former posted a modest score of 153 runs with Fran Wilson’s 55 as the top total in the innings. The bowlers were rendered ineffective as they only managed to topple two wickets before Hampshire Women’s batters went absolutely hammer and tongs as they finished the chase with ease.

Essex Women had a slightly better outing last time around as they were tied with Surrey Women after the rain put paid to their winning hopes. The latter, having set the target, posted 159 runs on the board and the score was not unattainable as Essex Women set out to chase it down. Opener Lauren Winfield-Hill’s half-century was thwarted since she departed for 49 runs, and she was the top scorer for the team. With 93 runs on the board by the end of ten innings, the match came to an end in a tie.

Somerset Women chance of winning - 37%

Essex Women chance of winning - 63%

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Somerset Women vs Essex Women Betting Tips

Somerset Women to score low before first dismissal

Rebecca Odgers and Niamh Holland have brought a steady improvement to Somerset Women’s first wicket which has been down in the dumps all season long. In the last five matches, the openers secured totals of 25, 37, 3, 5 and 6 runs. Although there has been a slight upswing in performance, they are not expected to sustain this momentum going into the next match against Essex Women’s bowling attack.

Somerset Women vs Essex Women Toss Prediction

The Cooper Associates County Ground is a fielding friendly track with an average score of 143 in four matches so far. Those chasing have three wins and the toss winners also chose to field first on three occasions. Since it has such a high chance of paying off, it remains the top choice for the next game as well.

Weather Report

There is absolutely no forecast for the rain on match day at Taunton with sunny skies and the temperature reaching 21 degrees Celsius.

Somerset Women Player List

Sophie Luff (c), Emma Corney, Fran Wilson, Heather Knight, Jess Hazell, Rebecca Odgers, Alex Griffiths, Amanda-Jade Wellington, Charlie Dean, Danielle Gibson, Erin Vukusic, Lola Harris, Niamh Holland, Olivia Barnes, Amelie Munday, Katie Jones, Chloe Skelton, Ellie Anderson, Laura Jackson, Mollie Robbins, Olivia Barnes.

Predicted Playing XI

Rebecca Odgers Batter Niamh Holland Batter Fran Wilson Batter Sophie Luff (C) Batter Jess Hazell Wicket-keeper Alex Griffiths All-rounder Amanda-Jade Wellington All-rounder Chloe Skelton Bowler Mollie Robbins Bowler Olivia Barnes Bowler Erin Vukusic Bowler

Somerset Women Team Form

Somerset Women are absolutely hopeless in all aspects, and particularly with the bat since their scores have been far from ideal.

Essex Women Player List

Eva Gray (c), Grace Scrivens, Alice Macleod, Bella Johnson, Cordelia Griffith, Florence Miller, Joanne Gardner, Maddie Blinkhorn-Jones, May Louisa Drinkell, Jodi Grewcock, Kelly Castle, Amara Carr, Ariana Dowse, Abtaha Maqsood, Esmae MacGregor, Kate Coppack, Sophia Smale, Sophie Munro, Lauren Winfield-Hill, Madeline Penna.

Predicted Playing XI

Lauren Winfield-Hill Wicket-keeper Alice Macleod Batter Cordelia Griffith Batter Madeline Penna Batter Joanne Gardner Batter Sophia Smale Bowler Amara Carr Batter Eva Gray (C) Bowler Kate Coppack Bowler Abtaha Maqsood Bowler Esmae MacGregor Bowler

Essex Women Team Form

Essex Women are a tad better than Somerset Women with the bat, especially their top order batters. Their bowling attack, too, is a lot more impactful with the likes of Esmae MacGregor, Abtaha Maqsood and Kate Coppack.

Somerset Women vs Essex Women Head-to-Head

In the sole T20 encounter between Somerset Women and Essex Women in the early stages of the tournament, the latter came out on top by a margin of 65 runs.

T20 Head-to-Head Record

Total - 1

Somerset Women - 0

Essex Women - 1

Somerset Women vs Essex Women Betting Odds

Essex Women to have a better opening partnership than Somerset Women

After a season of woes and grapples with form for Somerset Women’s openers, they have finally shown some improvement as Rebecca Odgers and Niamh Holland gave the team some respite. In the last three matches, they added 25, 37 and 3 runs to the first wicket. Although Essex Women’s first wicket stands have stagnated with totals of 6, 14 and 8 runs in the previous three games, Lauren Winfield-Hill and Alice Macleod have explosive potential and they are favored to achieve a more competitive first partnership than Somerset Women’s opening wicket.

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Somerset Women vs Essex Women Best Batters

Niamh Holland to be Somerset Women’s Best Batter

Niamh Holland found herself dismissed for a mere 15 runs in the previous game against Hampshire Women but she has a lot more where that came from, considering she is among the top run scorers with 127 runs in five innings. Averaging at 25.40, she is expected to come good in the next game against Essex Women.

Lauren Winfield-Hill to be Essex Women’s Best Batter

As predicted for the previous encounter, Lauren Winfield-Hill was the top batter for Essex Women and she fell short of a half-century as she was dismissed for 49. She is in a league of her own at the moment with 307 runs in ten innings and an average of 30.70, the best of the team, and she remains the top contender to emerge as their standout batter against Somerset Women as well.

Somerset Women vs Essex Women Best Bowlers

Amanda-Jade Wellington to be Somerset Women’s Best Bowler

In the last game against Hampshire Women, Amanda-Jade Wellington was the joint leading bowler as she captured one wicket in four overs and achieved an economy rate of 5.75. She is also tied as the leading wicket-taker overall, having claimed seven wickets in eight innings. Despite a rather high average of 31.28, she is the top choice to be their premier bowler once again.

Esmae MacGregor to be Essex Women’s Best Bowler

Although Esmae MacGregor went wicketless in the last two games, she has a massive lead over the other bowlers with 18 wickets under her belt in ten innings. Moreover, she has an absolutely stellar average of 14.55, and she is anticipated to come into her own in the upcoming fixture.