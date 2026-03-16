Somerset Women vs Hampshire Women Match Prediction
SOM
32%
Chance of Winning
HAM
68%
Parimatch
T20
The Cooper Associates County Ground
Facts:
- Mollie Robbins has extended her lead as Somerset Women’s top bowler with seven wickets in five innings.
- Maia Bouchier, Hampshire Women’s opener, is the team’s second leading batter with 199 runs in seven innings.
Somerset Women vs Hampshire Women Chances of Winning
Somerset Women are entirely hapless at this point in the competition and they suffered yet another thrashing as they took on Durham Women in the last encounter. The former were at a disadvantage as they were put in to bat first on home soil, and they ended up with a measly 138-run stand. Rebecca Odgers top-scored with 36 runs while Niamh Holland and Amanda-Jade Wellington were tied for second place with 31 runs apiece. The bowlers made their best effort to curtail the opposition but wound up losing by four wickets.
Hampshire Women are being pushed further down the order and their defeat at the hands of Surrey Women last time around puts them in a bind. The Southampton-based team set the target with 155 runs on the board, and opener Charli Knott did the bulk of the scoring with an unbeaten 74. Surrey Women’s advance was tough to hold off and even though the bowlers managed to topple five wickets, Hampshire Women conceded defeat by a margin of five wickets.
- Somerset Women chance of winning - 32%
- Hampshire Women chance of winning - 68%
Somerset Women vs Hampshire Women Betting Tips
Somerset Women to score under 14.5 before first dismissal @ 1.83 (Parimatch)
Somerset Women have had paltry scores before the fall of the first wicket in all the matches they have played so far, with both openers severely underperforming right from the beginning. Rebecca Odgers and AC Munday have notched up precisely two double digit totals in five matches this season which does not help their cause at all. They set up stands of 5, 6, 15, 7 and 39 runs together, and they are expected to fall short of the mark once again.
Match Prediction Best Odds
Somerset Women Opening Partnership to be Under 14.5
Hampshire Women Opening Partnership to be Over 22.5
Somerset Women vs Hampshire Women Toss Prediction
The Cooper Associates County Ground is a fielding track through and through, and in all three matches held at the venue this season, the teams fielding first took a clean sweep. The toss winners also elected to chase on all occasions and the average first innings score of 134 is easily attainable, making it the preferred strategy once more.
Weather Report
Mostly cloudy conditions are forecast at Taunton on the day of the game with a minimal 10% chance of precipitation. The temperature is predicted to go up to 26 degrees Celsius.
Somerset Women Player List
Sophie Luff (c), Emma Corney, Fran Wilson, Heather Knight, Jess Hazell, Rebecca Odgers, Alex Griffiths, Amanda-Jade Wellington, Charlie Dean, Danielle Gibson, Erin Vukusic, Lola Harris, Niamh Holland, Olivia Barnes, Amelie Munday, Katie Jones, Chloe Skelton, Ellie Anderson, Laura Jackson, Mollie Robbins.
Predicted Playing XI
|
Rebecca Odgers
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Amelie Munday
|
Batter
|
Niamh Holland
|
Batter
|
Fran Wilson
|
Batter
|
Sophie Luff (C)
|
Batter
|
Charlie Dean
|
All-rounder
|
Alex Griffiths
|
All-rounder
|
Amanda-Jade Wellington
|
All-rounder
|
Chloe Skelton
|
Bowler
|
Ellie Anderson
|
Bowler
|
Mollie Robbins
|
Bowler
Somerset Women Team Form
Somerset Women are the worst-performing team in the tournament so far and they have remained completely stagnant since the start.
Hampshire Women Player List
Georgia Adams (c), Abigale Norgrove, Daisy Mullan, Ella McCaughan, Maia Bouchier, Poppy Tulloch, Ava Lee, Charli Knott, Freya Kemp, Mary Taylor, Naomi Dattani, Rhianna Southby, Daisy Gibb, Freya Davies, Lauren Bell, Linsey Smith, Megan Sturge, Nancy Harman, Rebecca Tyson.
Predicted Playing XI
|
Charli Knott
|
Batter
|
Maia Bouchier
|
Batter
|
Freya Kemp
|
Batter
|
Georgia Adams (C)
|
Batter
|
Rhianna Southby
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Naomi Dattani
|
All-rounder
|
Abigale Norgrove
|
Batter
|
Mary Taylor
|
Bowler
|
Linsey Smith
|
Bowler
|
Daisy Gibb
|
Bowler
|
Lauren Bell
|
Bowler
Hampshire Women Team Form
Hampshire Women’s performance has dwindled this season but they have the potential to bounce back, especially as they take on a significantly weaker team.
Somerset Women vs Hampshire Women Head-to-Head
This encounter marks the first head-to-head clash between Somerset Women and Hampshire Women, and there is no prior record between the teams.
Somerset Women vs Hampshire Women Betting Odds
Hampshire Women to have a better opening partnership than Somerset Women @ 1.51 (Parimatch)
Somerset Women have been plagued by troubles in every aspect of the game since the start of the season, and their opening wicket is no exception. Rebecca Odgers and AC Munday have been heading it from the beginning and in the last three matches, their regression has not inspired confidence in the slightest with totals of 5, 6 and 15 runs. Hampshire Women, on the contrary, have coped well despite Ella McCaughan mid-season exit, since her replacement, Charli Knott, has done justice to their first wicket along with mainstay Maia Bouchier. They added 57, 20 and 15 runs to the first wicket in the previous three outings, and their improvement makes them the favorite opening pair for the next game as well.
Somerset Women vs Hampshire Women
T20
The Cooper Associates County Ground, null
Somerset Women vs Hampshire Women Best Batters
Rebecca Odgers to be Somerset Women’s Best Batter
Rebecca Odgers emerged as Somerset Women’s top run scorer in the last game against Durham Women, having scored 36 runs. She is now the leading batter for the team overall with 93 runs and an unimpressive average of 18.60. With the team struggling to put runs on the board, she is their most reliable option.
Charli Knott to be Hampshire Women’s Best Batter
Charli Knott top-scored with a second half-century this season as she notched up an unbeaten 74 in the last outing against Surrey Women. She is among the leading batters for the team now with 192 runs in six innings along with an average of 48.00, making her the favorite against Somerset Women as well.
Somerset Women vs Hampshire Women Best Bowlers
Charlie Dean to be Somerset Women’s Best Bowler
Charlie Dean went wicketless in the last encounter against Durham Women which is extremely unseemly for her. She delivered 3.1 overs and achieved an economy rate of 6.31, and has a total of four wickets in two innings with a stellar average of 7.25 which makes her the top contender for the upcoming match.
Daisy Gibb to be Hampshire Women’s Best Bowler
Daisy Gibb is one of the leading bowlers for Hampshire Women in the tournament with six wickets under her belt in seven innings and an average of 24.50. In the previous encounter versus Surrey Women, she was tied for second place with a single wicket in her four-over spell and an economy rate of 5.50. She is expected to lead the charge in the next game.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win
Hampshire Women
- Somerset Women to win @ 2.50 (Parimatch)
- Hampshire Women to win @ 1.47 (Parimatch)
Parimatch
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