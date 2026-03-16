Somerset Women vs Lancashire Women Match Prediction
SOM
39%
Chance of Winning
LAT
61%
T20
The Cooper Associates County Ground
Facts:
- Mollie Robbins and Ellie Anderson are tied as Somerset Women’s top bowlers with four wickets apiece in three innings.
- Ailsa Lister stands as Lancashire Women’s top batter with 123 runs in four innings so far.
Somerset Women vs Lancashire Women Chances of Winning
Somerset Women have faced blow after blow and their dry spell extended as their last match against The Blaze Women was abandoned. The three matches prior to that were also entirely forgettable, especially as the batters failed to be competitive. They are unable to put on defendable totals for the bowlers and batters find themselves struggling to chase down easy targets. Overall, the team is not in a position to give Lancashire Women a fight in the next game.
Lancashire Women, too, have had a less than ideal season so far but they saw some respite in the previous outing against Warwickshire Women. The former put on a par score of 162 runs while batting first with miscellaneous contributions from the entire batting order. It was the bowlers, though, that pulled off a miracle since they fought tooth and nail to restrict their opponents to 157 by the end of 20 overs, eking out a close five-run victory.
- Somerset Women chance of winning - 39%
- Lancashire Women chance of winning - 61%
Somerset Women vs Lancashire Women Betting Tips
Somerset Women to score low before first dismissal
Rebecca Odgers and AC Munday started the campaign with a promising 39-run stand but their performance took a sharp detour thereafter with measly totals of 7 and 15 runs in the following two matches. Both openers have been inconsistent individually and they are underperforming which puts them on the backfoot for the next game.
Somerset Women vs Lancashire Women Toss Prediction
The Cooper Associates County Ground has hosted one match in the tournament so far and it was between Somerset Women and Surrey Women. The latter elected to field first and it paid off as the home side were curtailed to 131 runs. The average first innings total of 147 at this venue is quite low, and fielding first will remain the favorite option for the upcoming fixture.
Weather Report
A cloud cover is on the cards at Taunton on the day of the game with a 25% likelihood of rain. The temperature is expected to reach 20 degrees Celsius.
Somerset Women Player List
Sophie Luff (c), Emma Corney, Fran Wilson, Heather Knight, Jess Hazell, Rebecca Odgers, Alex Griffiths, Amanda-Jade Wellington, Charlie Dean, Danielle Gibson, Erin Vukusic, Lola Harris, Niamh Holland, Olivia Barnes, Amelie Munday, Katie Jones, Chloe Skelton, Ellie Anderson, Laura Jackson, Mollie Robbins.
Predicted Playing XI
|
Rebecca Odgers
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Amelie Munday
|
Batter
|
Emma Corney
|
Batter
|
Fran Wilson
|
Batter
|
Sophie Luff (C)
|
Batter
|
Alex Griffiths
|
All-rounder
|
Amanda-Jade Wellington
|
All-rounder
|
Chloe Skelton
|
Bowler
|
Ellie Anderson
|
Bowler
|
Mollie Robbins
|
Bowler
|
Olivia Barnes
|
Bowler
Somerset Women Team Form
Somerset Women’s biggest vulnerability is their batting and it has seen no improvement whatsoever in three finished games.
Lancashire Women Player List
Eleanor Threlkeld (c), Alice Clarke, Danielle Collins, Emma Lamb, Eve Jones, Katie Mack, Liberty Heap, Darcey Carter, Fi Morris, Grace Johnson, Sophie Ecclestone, Tilly Kesteven, Ailsa Lister, Seren Smale, Alana King, Grace Potts, Hannah Jones, Kate Cross, Mahika Gaur, Olivia Bell, Phoebe Graham, Sophie Morris, Tara Norris.
Predicted Playing XI
|
Tilly Kesteven
|
Batter
|
Emma Lamb
|
Batter
|
Seren Smale
|
Batter
|
Fi Morris
|
Bowler
|
Eleanor Threlkeld (C)
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Sophie Ecclestone
|
All-rounder
|
Ailsa Lister
|
Batter
|
Tara Norris
|
Bowler
|
Grace Johnson
|
Bowler
|
Grace Potts
|
Bowler
|
Sophie Morris
|
Bowler
Lancashire Women Team Form
Lancashire Women are finally finding breakthroughs in their campaign and they have much more synergy than Somerset Women’s batting order.
Somerset Women vs Lancashire Women Head-to-Head
Somerset Women will take on Lancashire Women for the first time in the Vitality Blast Women, and no head-to-head record has been recorded between the sides.
Somerset Women vs Lancashire Women Betting Odds
Lancashire Women to have a better opening partnership than Somerset Women @ 1.68 (Parimatch)
Somerset Women’s Rebecca Odgers and AC Munday have been rather unpredictable in the tournament this season, and in the three matches preceding this fixture, they added 15, 7 and 39 runs to the first wicket. Their counterparts at Lancashire Women have been much worse and Tilly Kesteven is the only mainstay opener so far. She opened with three different partners in the last three matches, and they did not manage to make it past the single digit mark on any occasion. They scored 7, 0 and 4 runs together but the bookmakers are confident that they will return stronger in the next match, especially with Emma Lamb’s midseason entry into the tournament.
Somerset Women vs Lancashire Women
T20
The Cooper Associates County Ground, null
Somerset Women vs Lancashire Women Best Batters
Fran Wilson to be Somerset Women’s Best Batter
In Somerset Women’s previous completed game against Warwickshire Women, Fran Wilson top-scored with 31 runs. She has now taken the top spot among the batters of the team with 57 runs in three innings, and with an average of 19.00, she is the top pick to be their leading run scorer.
Emma Lamb to be Lancashire Women’s Best Batter
Emma Lamb took part in her first match of the season in the last outing versus Warwickshire Women where she made a rocky start with five runs on the board. However, she was their leading batter in the Women’s One Day Cup with a whopping 577 runs in eight innings. Despite her disappointing performance in the last game, she is anticipated to come into her own against Somerset Women.
Somerset Women vs Lancashire Women Best Bowlers
Mollie Robbins to be Somerset Women’s Best Bowler
Mollie Robbins was the leading wicket-taker for Somerset Women in the last match versus Warwickshire Women, having bagged three wickets in three overs with an excellent economy rate of 8.00. She is tied for the top spot with four wickets in three innings, and her average of 17.75 is the best of the team. She remains the top choice for the upcoming fixture as well.
Grace Potts to be Lancashire Women’s Best Bowler
In the previous encounter against Warwickshire Women, Grace Potts delivered just two overs where she took one wicket and was rather expensive as she achieved an economy rate of 10.50. Nevertheless, she is the joint highest wicket-taker for Lancashire Women with six wickets in four overs. Averaging at 16.16, she is the leading contender for the next match.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win
Lancashire Women
- Somerset Women to win @ 2.13 (Parimatch)
- Lancashire Women to win @ 1.64 (Parimatch)
Parimatch
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