Facts: Mollie Robbins is the leading wicket-taker for Somerset Women with 13 wickets in 11 innings.

The Blaze Women’s Kathryn Bryce is the third leading bowler of the Vitality Blast Women with 16 wickets in ten innings.

Somerset Women vs The Blaze Women Chances of Winning

Somerset Women faced yet another drubbing at the hands of Surrey Women last time around where the former fielded first and allowed their opposition to pile on 175 runs. Although the target was not unattainable by any means, the batters made a meal of the chase by getting bundled out for a mere 107 runs with virtually no consequential performance from any of the players. In the end, they conceded defeat by a margin of 68 runs.

The Blaze Women have had their ups and downs this season and they achieved a surprise result in the last match against Essex Women. After the former piled on a measly 139 runs, the bowlers had their work cut out but they pulled off a miraculous performance. They managed to restrict Essex Women to 104 runs by the end of the innings and took a 35-run triumph.

Somerset Women chance of winning - 30%

The Blaze Women chance of winning - 70%

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Somerset Women vs The Blaze Women Betting Tips

Somerset Women to score low before first dismissal

Somerset Women’s first wicket has been up and down all season long, and Rebecca Odgers has been there for their entire campaign. Having led the innings with Niamh Holland, the pair secured totals of 11, 1, 41, 25 and 37 runs in the last five matches. Although they brought some improvement after a series of disappointing results, the openers seem to have regressed again. This puts them on the backfoot for the upcoming game.

Somerset Women vs The Blaze Women Toss Prediction

The Cooper Associates County Ground has been more favorable for those fielding first in the present season, having won four out of six matches so far. The average stand of 146 this season is an attainable target and chasing will remain the toss winner’s top choice in the next outing, too.

Weather Report

Cloudy conditions are expected at Taunton but there is a minimal 10% chance of precipitation, and the temperature is set to reach 23 degrees Celsius.

Somerset Women Player List

Niamh Holland (c), Sophie Luff, Emma Corney, Fran Wilson, Heather Knight, Jess Hazell, Rebecca Odgers, Alex Griffiths, Amanda-Jade Wellington, Charlie Dean, Danielle Gibson, Erin Vukusic, Lola Harris, Olivia Barnes, Amelie Munday, Katie Jones, Chloe Skelton, Ellie Anderson, Laura Jackson, Mollie Robbins, Olivia Barnes, Ruby Davis.

Predicted Playing XI

Rebecca Odgers Batter Niamh Holland (C) Batter Ruby Davis Batter Fran Wilson Batter Jess Hazell Wicket-keeper Alex Griffiths All-rounder Amanda-Jade Wellington All-rounder Chloe Skelton Bowler Mollie Robbins Bowler Olivia Barnes Bowler Erin Vukusic Bowler

Somerset Women Team Form

Somerset Women are the worst-performing team in the competition and there is absolutely no redemption for them.

The Blaze Women Player List

Kirstie Gordon (c), Ella Claridge, Georgie Boyce, Maddy Green, Marie Kelly, Michaela Kirk, Prisha Thanawala, Tammy Beaumont, Georgia Elwiss, Heather Graham, Kathryn Bryce, Lara Shaw, Natalie Sciver-Brunt, Orla Prendergast, Amy Jones, Sarah Bryce, Scarlett Hughes, Amy Wheeler, Cassidy McCarthy, Charley Phillips, Grace Ballinger, Josie Groves, Lucy Higham, Olivia Baker, Sarah Glenn.

Predicted Playing XI

Michaela Kirk All-rounder Georgia Elwiss Batter Kathryn Bryce All-rounder Sarah Bryce Wicket-keeper Heather Graham All-rounder Ella Claridge Batter Josie Groves Bowler Sarah Glenn Bowler Kirstie Gordon (C) All-rounder Cassidy McCarthy Bowler Lucy Higham Bowler

The Blaze Women Team Form

The Blaze Women are inconsistent but they have the strength to keep themselves in the running for the title.

Somerset Women vs The Blaze Women Head-to-Head

The last match slated between Somerset Women and The Blaze Women earlier this season concluded without a result due to poor weather.

T20 Head-to-Head Record

Total - 1

Somerset Women - 0

The Blaze Women - 0

No Result - 1

Somerset Women vs The Blaze Women Betting Odds

The Blaze Women to have a better opening partnership than Somerset Women

Rebecca Odgers and Niamh Holland’s performance is past its peak and their scores in Somerset Women’s last three games have indicated a decline in form. The pair scored 11, 1 and 41 runs before the first dismissal and it is quite clear that they are on a downward spiral. The Blaze Women’s Georgia Elwiss opened with Marie Kelly for a major part of the season before the latter was replaced by Michaela Kirk in the last game, and the team has secured opening stands of 5, 28 and 20 runs. Despite their dip in performance, they are anticipated to put on a better first partnership in the upcoming game.

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Somerset Women vs The Blaze Women Best Batters

Fran Wilson to be Somerset Women’s Best Batter

Fran Wilson was one of the top scorers during Somerset Women’s previous game against Surrey Women, having scored 18 runs. She is the second leading batter for the team overall with 234 runs in 11 inningswhich includes a half-century. Averaging at 21.27, she is expected to come out on top in the upcoming game.

Kathryn Bryce to be The Blaze Women’s Best Batter

Kathryn Bryce was the second highest run scorer for The Blaze Women in the last outing against Essex Women where she notched up 27 runs before her dismissal. Her lead at the top of the run charts continues to grow as she now has 319 runs in ten innings, and her brilliant average of 53.16 makes her the favorite against Somerset Women.

Somerset Women vs The Blaze Women Best Bowlers

Mollie Robbins to be Somerset Women’s Best Bowler

Mollie Robbins delivered just two overs in the previous encounter against Surrey Women where she picked a single wicket and ended up with a rather high economy rate of 11.50. However, she retains her lead at the top with 13 wickets in 11 inningsalong with a stellar average of 18.53, making her the top choice for the next match.

Kathryn Bryce to be The Blaze Women’s Best Bowler

In the last game against Essex Women, Kathryn Bryce captured one wicket in four overs and achieved an economy rate of 5.25. She is now the joint leading bowler for The Blaze Women with 16 wickets in ten inningsand an average of 14.06. She is the top pick to be their premier bowler in the upcoming fixture.