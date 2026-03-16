Facts: Somerset Women beat Essex Women by four wickets in the last match, marking their first victory of the season.

Warwickshire Women’s Millie Taylor is the second leading bowler of the Vitality Blast Women with 15 wickets in 11 innings.

Warwickshire Women have a 1-0 scoreline against Somerset Women in the competition.

Somerset Women vs Warwickshire Women Chances of Winning

After a series of trials and tribulations,Somerset Women put an end to their long-standing losing streak with their first victorythis season against Essex Women in the last match. They restricted the latter to 155 runs and the batters finally put on a competent chasing performance - Fran Wilson in the middle order brought stability to the innings with 41 runs. The Taunton team were successful on home soil and completed the chase in the final over of the innings with four wickets to spare.

On the contrary, Warwickshire Women have experienced a downtrend with two back-to-back defeats, and their last loss was at the hands of Surrey Women in the previous outing. The former batted first at home but managed to score a mere 139 runs; an early collapse of the top order resulted in a ripple effect and the entire lineup came crashing down with Sterre Kalis’s 38 as the only standout performance. The bowlers were unable to stop Surrey Women’s advance andWarwickshire Women ended up losing by a margin of four wickets.

Somerset Women chance of winning - 31%

Warwickshire Women chance of winning - 69%

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Somerset Women vs Warwickshire Women Betting Tips

Somerset Women to score over 17.5 before first dismissal @ 1.83 (Parimatch)

Rebecca Odgers and Niamh Holland have absolutely turned things around for Somerset Women’s first wicket in the tournament. After a series of disappointing results, the pair made an uphill climb with scores of 41, 25, 37, 3 and 5 runs in the last five games. Since they have settled in,the openers are expected to secure a competitive partnershipin the next match.

Match Prediction Best Odds Somerset Women Opening Partnership to be Over 17.5 1.83 Bet on Parimatch Warwickshire Women Opening Partnership to be Under 15.5 1.83 Bet on Parimatch

Somerset Women vs Warwickshire Women Toss Prediction

The Cooper Associates County Ground is primarily afielding friendly track which reflects in a 4-1 record for those chasingin the tournament so far. The average first innings score of 145 is quite attainable which makes fielding a sought-after option in the next game as well.

Weather Report

The weather at Taunton will be conducive for the game with sunny skiesand a 5% possibility of precipitation. The temperature is set to go up to 31 degrees Celsius.

Somerset Women Player List

Niamh Holland (c), Sophie Luff, Emma Corney, Fran Wilson, Heather Knight, Jess Hazell, Rebecca Odgers, Alex Griffiths, Amanda-Jade Wellington, Charlie Dean, Danielle Gibson, Erin Vukusic, Lola Harris, Olivia Barnes, Amelie Munday, Katie Jones, Chloe Skelton, Ellie Anderson, Laura Jackson, Mollie Robbins, Olivia Barnes, Ruby Davis.

Predicted Playing XI

Rebecca Odgers Batter Niamh Holland (C) Batter Ruby Davis Batter Fran Wilson Batter Jess Hazell Wicket-keeper Alex Griffiths All-rounder Amanda-Jade Wellington All-rounder Chloe Skelton Bowler Mollie Robbins Bowler Olivia Barnes Bowler Erin Vukusic Bowler

Somerset Women Team Form

Somerset Women were on a five-match losing streak until their victory against Essex Women, and it is unlikely that they will sustain this form going forward.

Warwickshire Women Player List

Georgia Davis (c), Chloe Brewer, Meg Austin, Amuruthaa Surenkumar, Bethan Ellis, Davina Perrin, Abbey Freeborn, Natasha Wraith, Charis Pavely, Emily Arlott, Hannah Baker, Hannah Hardwick, Issy Wong, Katie George, Millie Taylor, Hannah Rainey, Laura Harris, Sterre Kalis, Phoebe Brett.

Predicted Playing XI

Meg Austin Batter Davina Perrin All-rounder Natasha Wraith Wicket-keeper Sterre Kalis Batter Laura Harris Batter Katie George All-rounder Amuruthaa Surenkumar Bowler Hannah Hardwick Bowler Georgia Davis (C) Bowler Phoebe Brett Bowler Millie Taylor Bowler

Warwickshire Women Team Form

Warwickshire Women have hit a snag and it is a result of a drop in the batters’ performances. However, they will be able to bounce back and overhaul Somerset Women.

Somerset Women vs Warwickshire Women Head-to-Head

Warwickshire Women claimed a solid 69-run victoryin their previous encounter with Somerset Women this season.

T20 Head-to-Head Record

Total - 1

Somerset Women - 0

Warwickshire Women - 1

Somerset Women vs Warwickshire Women Betting Odds

Somerset Women to have a better opening partnership than Warwickshire Women @ 1.72 (Parimatch)

Warwickshire Women’s first wicket was thriving during the middle of their campaign but that high-performing streak has been offset over the course of the last three games. Meg Austin and Davina Perrin, despite having been a reliable opening pair for the team, have seen declining partnerships with 0, 39 and 59 runs. On the other hand, Rebecca Odgers and Niamh Holland have done well to elevate Somerset Women’s opening partnership as they scored 41, 25 and 37 runs together in the previous three outings. The bookmakers are confident thatthe Taunton-based side are going to put on a superior first partnershipin the next game.

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Somerset Women vs Warwickshire Women Best Batters

Fran Wilson to be Somerset Women’s Best Batter

Fran Wilson has been Somerset Women’s top batter for two games in a row, having scored 55 and 41 runs.She has now overtaken all the other batters for the top spot with 199 runsin nine innings, and has an average of 22.11. Although the average could be better, she is the most reliable run scorer which makes her the leading choice against Warwickshire Women as well.

Davina Perrin to be Warwickshire Women’s Best Batter

Davina Perrin made it back to the roster in the last game against Surrey Women and although she only added four runs to her overall tally,she is the top batter for Warwickshire Women with 287 runsin ten innings. Averaging at 28.70, she is the leading contender for the upcoming fixture.

Somerset Women vs Warwickshire Women Best Bowlers

Amanda-Jade Wellington to be Somerset Women’s Best Bowler

Amanda-Jade Wellington was the joint leading bowler for Somerset Women during the last match against Essex Women where she picked one wicket in four overs and was the most economical bowler from the team, having earned an economy rate of 6.25.She remains tied for the top spot with eight wicketsin nine innings, and will be expected to lead the charge in the next match.

Millie Taylor to be Warwickshire Women’s Best Bowler

In the previous encounter against Surrey Women, Millie Taylor emerged as the top wicket-taker and was tied for the position as she claimed two wickets in four overs with an economy rate of 7.25.She continues to be Warwickshire Women’s leading bowler with 15 wicketsin 11 innings and an average of 14.93, making her the favorite against Somerset Women.