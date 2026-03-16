Facts: Grace Harris and Tilly Corteen-Coleman are the joint leading bowlers for Surrey Women with three wickets apiece in two matches.

Suzie Bates is the top batter and bowler for Durham Women with 114 runs and four wickets in two innings.

Surrey Women beat Durham Women in their sole encounter during the T20 Women’s County Cup.

Surrey Women vs Durham Women Chances of Winning

Surrey Women have what it takes to give the top teams a fight since they remain unbeaten in the tournament in two matches. They displayed their batting prowess rather well against Hampshire Women in the last match by piling on an impressive 213-run total. In the match prior to that against Somerset Women, it was the bowlers who shone by making things easy for the team, having restricted their opponents to 131 runs. Overall, they are a balanced squad with the potential to get better with time.

Durham Women are on the other end of the spectrum with two back-to-back losses in the first two matches. On both occasions, it was their batting which was a complete let-down and cost them a great deal since they had a shot at victory. Durham Women’s openers do not have the legs to go the distance and their lineup lacks the depth required to make up for it. Their bowling is not particularly powerful either, and they find themselves in a bind going forward.

Surrey Women chance of winning - 72%

Durham Women chance of winning - 28%

#1 Stake.com 5 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 200% up to ₹100,000 Promo code SPORTSCAFE Claim Review #2 4rabet 4.9 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 700% up to ₹20,000 Promo code SCAFE230 Claim Review #3 Mostbet 4.8 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 125% up to ₹100,000 + 250 FS Promo code MOSTIN Claim Review

Surrey Women vs Durham Women Betting Tips

Surrey Women to score high before first dismissal

Bryony Smith’s single digit score of four runs in the first game against Somerset Women proved detrimental to Surrey Women’s first wicket which concluded with a seven-run total with fellow opener Danni Wyatt-Hodge. However, after the skipper managed to return to form against Hampshire Women, they were significantly better as they posted 73 runs on the board. Since their level of performance went up substantially, they are expected to give Durham Women’s bowlers a run for their money.

Surrey Women vs Durham Women Toss Prediction

Hampshire Women dug their grave by electing to field first at Kennington Oval which is much more favorable to those batting first. This gave Surrey Women the edge to post a 200+ total, and since those batting first have a 10-9 scoreline at the venue, it will remain the top choice for the upcoming game.

Weather Report

Rain is not a threat in London since the chance of precipitation stands at 20%. Overcast conditions are expected on the day of the match with the temperature reaching 18 degrees Celsius.

Surrey Women Player List

Bryony Smith (c), Alice Capsey, Alice Clarke, Aylish Cranstone, Danni Wyatt-Hodge, Emma Jones, Paige Scholfield, Priyanaz Chatterji, Sophia Dunkley, Alice Davidson-Richards, Alice Monaghan, Kalea Moore, Phoebe Franklin, Tash Farrant, Amy Hunter, Jemima Spence, Kira Chathli, Alexa Stonehouse, Bethan Miles, Charlotte Lambert, Danielle Gregory, Ryana Macdonald-Gay, Tilly Corteen-Coleman, Grace Harris.

Predicted Playing XI

Bryony Smith (C) Batter Danni Wyatt-Hodge Batter Paige Scholfield Batter Grace Harris All-rounder Kira Chathli Wicket-keeper Phoebe Franklin Batter Kalea Moore Bowler Tash Farrant Bowler Alexa Stonehouse Bowler Danielle Gregory Bowler Tilly Corteen-Coleman Bowler

Surrey Women Team Form

Surrey Women have the upper hand in nearly every aspect of the game, especially since their top order is superior.

Durham Women Player List

Hollie Armitage (c), Emily Windsor, Emma Marlow, Leah Dobson, Suzie Bates, Katherine Fraser, Mady Villiers, Trudy Johnson, Bess Heath, Mia Rogers, Abigail Glen, Grace Thompson, Harriet Robson, Katie Levick, Lauren Filer, Lizzie Scott, Phoebe Turner, Sophia Turner.

Predicted Playing XI

Suzie Bates Batter Katherine Fraser All-rounder Hollie Armitage (C) All-rounder Mady Villiers All-rounder Mia Rogers Batter Bess Heath Wicket-keeper Abigail Glen All-rounder Phoebe Turner Bowler Trudy Johnson Bowler Katie Levick Bowler Grace Thompson Bowler

Durham Women Team Form

Durham Women’s batters need to start pulling their weight in order for the team to stand for victory.

Surrey Women vs Durham Women Head-to-Head

Surrey Women and Durham Women met once in the T20 Women's County Cup this season where the former bagged a 72-run win.

T20 Head-to-Head Record

Total - 1

Surrey Women - 1

Durham Women - 0

Surrey Women vs Durham Women Betting Odds

Surrey Women to have a better opening partnership than Durham Women

Surrey Women and Durham Women’s openers have been quite similar in terms of form so far. Suzie Bates and Katherine Fraser’s performance skyrocketed after their disastrous showing for Durham Women with a one-run stand against Warwickshire Women, as they went on to secure 61 runs together in the following game versus Lancashire Women. Surrey Women’s Bryony Smith and Danni Wyatt-Hodge started with a seven-run total in the first game but progressed quickly to score 73 runs, and the bookmakers expected them to keep up the form.

Surrey Women vs Durham Women T20 Kennington Oval, null Surrey Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.39 Bet Now! Durham Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 2.77 Bet Now!

Surrey Women vs Durham Women Best Batters

Danni Wyatt-Hodge to be Surrey Women’s Best Batter

In the first two matches of the season, Danni Wyatt-Hodge scored two consecutive half-centuries with 53* and 62 runs. She is their top run-getter at the moment with 115 runs in two innings which is absolutely phenomenal. Her present form is incredibly convincing and she remains the top choice against Durham Women as well.

Suzie Bates to be Durham Women’s Best Batter

Suzie Bates scored a brilliant 65-run half-century in the first game and she fell short of a second one by a razor thin margin of one run in the previous match versus Lancashire Women, having been dismissed for 49 runs. She is their leading batter with 114 runs in two innings and an average of 57.00, making her the top pick against Surrey Women.

Surrey Women vs Durham Women Best Bowlers

Grace Harris to be Surrey Women’s Best Bowler

Grace Harris delivered a sensational three-over spell against Hampshire Women which was her first game of the season, and she emerged as Surrey Women’s top bowler with three wickets and an excellent economy rate of 6.00. As their joint leading bowler so far with an impressive average of 6.00, she is anticipated to be their top bowler once again.

Suzie Bates to be Durham Women’s Best Bowler

Suzie Bates delivered just two overs against Lancashire Women and she managed to come out on top with two wickets and an economy rate of 10.50. She is an outstanding all-rounder and also leads the team’s bowling attack with a total of four wickets in two innings. Averaging at 11.00, she is the leading choice for the next fixture.