Surrey Women vs Durham Women Match Prediction
SUR
72%
Chance of Winning
DUR
28%
Parimatch
T20
Kennington Oval
Facts:
- Grace Harris and Tilly Corteen-Coleman are the joint leading bowlers for Surrey Women with three wickets apiece in two matches.
- Suzie Bates is the top batter and bowler for Durham Women with 114 runs and four wickets in two innings.
- Surrey Women beat Durham Women in their sole encounter during the T20 Women’s County Cup.
Surrey Women vs Durham Women Chances of Winning
Surrey Women have what it takes to give the top teams a fight since they remain unbeaten in the tournament in two matches. They displayed their batting prowess rather well against Hampshire Women in the last match by piling on an impressive 213-run total. In the match prior to that against Somerset Women, it was the bowlers who shone by making things easy for the team, having restricted their opponents to 131 runs. Overall, they are a balanced squad with the potential to get better with time.
Durham Women are on the other end of the spectrum with two back-to-back losses in the first two matches. On both occasions, it was their batting which was a complete let-down and cost them a great deal since they had a shot at victory. Durham Women’s openers do not have the legs to go the distance and their lineup lacks the depth required to make up for it. Their bowling is not particularly powerful either, and they find themselves in a bind going forward.
- Surrey Women chance of winning - 72%
- Durham Women chance of winning - 28%
Surrey Women vs Durham Women Betting Tips
Surrey Women to score high before first dismissal
Bryony Smith’s single digit score of four runs in the first game against Somerset Women proved detrimental to Surrey Women’s first wicket which concluded with a seven-run total with fellow opener Danni Wyatt-Hodge. However, after the skipper managed to return to form against Hampshire Women, they were significantly better as they posted 73 runs on the board. Since their level of performance went up substantially, they are expected to give Durham Women’s bowlers a run for their money.
Surrey Women vs Durham Women Toss Prediction
Hampshire Women dug their grave by electing to field first at Kennington Oval which is much more favorable to those batting first. This gave Surrey Women the edge to post a 200+ total, and since those batting first have a 10-9 scoreline at the venue, it will remain the top choice for the upcoming game.
Weather Report
Rain is not a threat in London since the chance of precipitation stands at 20%. Overcast conditions are expected on the day of the match with the temperature reaching 18 degrees Celsius.
Surrey Women Player List
Bryony Smith (c), Alice Capsey, Alice Clarke, Aylish Cranstone, Danni Wyatt-Hodge, Emma Jones, Paige Scholfield, Priyanaz Chatterji, Sophia Dunkley, Alice Davidson-Richards, Alice Monaghan, Kalea Moore, Phoebe Franklin, Tash Farrant, Amy Hunter, Jemima Spence, Kira Chathli, Alexa Stonehouse, Bethan Miles, Charlotte Lambert, Danielle Gregory, Ryana Macdonald-Gay, Tilly Corteen-Coleman, Grace Harris.
Predicted Playing XI
|
Bryony Smith (C)
|
Batter
|
Danni Wyatt-Hodge
|
Batter
|
Paige Scholfield
|
Batter
|
Grace Harris
|
All-rounder
|
Kira Chathli
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Phoebe Franklin
|
Batter
|
Kalea Moore
|
Bowler
|
Tash Farrant
|
Bowler
|
Alexa Stonehouse
|
Bowler
|
Danielle Gregory
|
Bowler
|
Tilly Corteen-Coleman
|
Bowler
Surrey Women Team Form
Surrey Women have the upper hand in nearly every aspect of the game, especially since their top order is superior.
Durham Women Player List
Hollie Armitage (c), Emily Windsor, Emma Marlow, Leah Dobson, Suzie Bates, Katherine Fraser, Mady Villiers, Trudy Johnson, Bess Heath, Mia Rogers, Abigail Glen, Grace Thompson, Harriet Robson, Katie Levick, Lauren Filer, Lizzie Scott, Phoebe Turner, Sophia Turner.
Predicted Playing XI
|
Suzie Bates
|
Batter
|
Katherine Fraser
|
All-rounder
|
Hollie Armitage (C)
|
All-rounder
|
Mady Villiers
|
All-rounder
|
Mia Rogers
|
Batter
|
Bess Heath
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Abigail Glen
|
All-rounder
|
Phoebe Turner
|
Bowler
|
Trudy Johnson
|
Bowler
|
Katie Levick
|
Bowler
|
Grace Thompson
|
Bowler
Durham Women Team Form
Durham Women’s batters need to start pulling their weight in order for the team to stand for victory.
Surrey Women vs Durham Women Head-to-Head
Surrey Women and Durham Women met once in the T20 Women's County Cup this season where the former bagged a 72-run win.
T20 Head-to-Head Record
Total - 1
Surrey Women - 1
Durham Women - 0
Surrey Women vs Durham Women Betting Odds
Surrey Women to have a better opening partnership than Durham Women
Surrey Women and Durham Women’s openers have been quite similar in terms of form so far. Suzie Bates and Katherine Fraser’s performance skyrocketed after their disastrous showing for Durham Women with a one-run stand against Warwickshire Women, as they went on to secure 61 runs together in the following game versus Lancashire Women. Surrey Women’s Bryony Smith and Danni Wyatt-Hodge started with a seven-run total in the first game but progressed quickly to score 73 runs, and the bookmakers expected them to keep up the form.
Surrey Women vs Durham Women
T20
Kennington Oval, null
Surrey Women vs Durham Women Best Batters
Danni Wyatt-Hodge to be Surrey Women’s Best Batter
In the first two matches of the season, Danni Wyatt-Hodge scored two consecutive half-centuries with 53* and 62 runs. She is their top run-getter at the moment with 115 runs in two innings which is absolutely phenomenal. Her present form is incredibly convincing and she remains the top choice against Durham Women as well.
Suzie Bates to be Durham Women’s Best Batter
Suzie Bates scored a brilliant 65-run half-century in the first game and she fell short of a second one by a razor thin margin of one run in the previous match versus Lancashire Women, having been dismissed for 49 runs. She is their leading batter with 114 runs in two innings and an average of 57.00, making her the top pick against Surrey Women.
Surrey Women vs Durham Women Best Bowlers
Grace Harris to be Surrey Women’s Best Bowler
Grace Harris delivered a sensational three-over spell against Hampshire Women which was her first game of the season, and she emerged as Surrey Women’s top bowler with three wickets and an excellent economy rate of 6.00. As their joint leading bowler so far with an impressive average of 6.00, she is anticipated to be their top bowler once again.
Suzie Bates to be Durham Women’s Best Bowler
Suzie Bates delivered just two overs against Lancashire Women and she managed to come out on top with two wickets and an economy rate of 10.50. She is an outstanding all-rounder and also leads the team’s bowling attack with a total of four wickets in two innings. Averaging at 11.00, she is the leading choice for the next fixture.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win
Surrey Women
- Surrey Women to win @ 1.39 (Parimatch)
- Durham Women to win @ 2.77 (Parimatch)
Parimatch
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