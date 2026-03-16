Facts: Surrey Women’s Danni Wyatt-Hodge is the leading run scorer of the Vitality Blast Women with 372 runs in eight innings.

Lauren Winfield-Hill leads Surrey Women’s run charts with 258 runs in nine innings.

Surrey Women vs Essex Women Chances of Winning

Surrey Women lost their lead at the top but they extended their purple patch nonetheless as they overcame Lancashire Women in the previous game. The team, home to Kennington Oval, batted first and piled on 171 runs. The middle order were the ones who bolstered the team to a comfortable position, and Grace Harris’s 57 was especially helpful. The bowlers, too, pulled their weight and managed to take the opposition out for 118 runs which handed the Bryony Smith-led a whopping 53-run win.

Essex Women put an end to a series of woes after taking a victory against Durham Women, prior to which they suffered four defeats in a row. They have an unstable batting order, and they have underperformed for a majority of the season. Their inability to be competitive against the other teams is largely chalked up to their batting performances.

Surrey Women chance of winning - 68%

Essex Women chance of winning - 32%

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Surrey Women vs Essex Women Betting Tips

Surrey Women to score low before first dismissal

Bryony Smith and Danni Wyatt-Hodge’s partnership has gradually gone off the rails this season and it is evident in the decline in performance over the course of the previous five fixtures. The pair scored 4, 3, 31, 0 and 94 runs together and there was a single occasion where their collaboration yielded a monumental total. Since their displays became run-of-the-mill thereafter, another low score is on the cards for the duo in the upcoming clash.

Surrey Women vs Essex Women Toss Prediction

Kennington Oval has a rather high average first innings total of 174 runs after four matches so far but the advantage lies with those fielding first. The chasing sides have taken three victories and the toss winners, too, elected to field first three out of four times. Fielding first is a clear upper hand and remains the favored strategy for the next game, too.

Weather Report

A high 50% chance of precipitation is predicted at London and light rain will certainly cause disruptions. The temperature is expected to touch 23 degrees Celsius.

Surrey Women Player List

Bryony Smith (c), Alice Capsey, Alice Clarke, Aylish Cranstone, Danni Wyatt-Hodge, Emma Jones, Paige Scholfield, Priyanaz Chatterji, Sophia Dunkley, Alice Davidson-Richards, Alice Monaghan, Kalea Moore, Phoebe Franklin, Tash Farrant, Amy Hunter, Jemima Spence, Kira Chathli, Alexa Stonehouse, Bethan Miles, Charlotte Lambert, Danielle Gregory, Ryana Macdonald-Gay, Tilly Corteen-Coleman, Grace Harris.

Predicted Playing XI

Bryony Smith (C) Batter Danni Wyatt-Hodge Batter Paige Scholfield Batter Grace Harris All-rounder Kira Chathli Wicket-keeper Phoebe Franklin Batter Kalea Moore Bowler Tash Farrant Bowler Alexa Stonehouse Bowler Danielle Gregory Bowler Tilly Corteen-Coleman Bowler

Surrey Women Team Form

Surrey Women’s batting is unparalleled this season and they are a strong contender to take yet another victory, especially since they have only suffered one defeat until now.

Essex Women Player List

Grace Scrivens (c), Alice Macleod, Bella Johnson, Cordelia Griffith, Florence Miller, Joanne Gardner, Maddie Blinkhorn-Jones, May Louisa Drinkell, Jodi Grewcock, Kelly Castle, Amara Carr, Ariana Dowse, Abtaha Maqsood, Esmae MacGregor, Eva Gray, Kate Coppack, Sophia Smale, Sophie Munro, Lauren Winfield-Hill, Madeline Penna.

Predicted Playing XI

Grace Scrivens (C) All-rounder Lauren Winfield-Hill Batter Alice Macleod Batter Cordelia Griffith Batter Madeline Penna Batter Joanne Gardner Batter Sophia Smale Bowler Amara Carr Wicket-keeper Eva Gray Bowler Kate Coppack Bowler Esmae MacGregor Bowler

Essex Women Team Form

Essex Women saw some respite against Durham Women but it is unlikely that they will be able to withstand Surrey Women.

Surrey Women vs Essex Women Head-to-Head

Surrey Women and Essex Women have played one head-to-head match so far which the former edged out by a margin of five wickets.

T20 Head-to-Head Record

Total - 1

Surrey Women - 1

Essex Women - 0

Surrey Women vs Essex Women Betting Odds

Essex Women to have a better opening partnership than Surrey Women

Bryony Smith and Danni Wyatt-Hodge have been a reliable opening pair for Surrey Women since the start of the season but their performance has started to derail a tad in the three games leading up to this fixture. They added 4, 3 and 31 runs to the first wicket while their rivals, Essex Women’s openers, have been much more prolific as a duo. The latter secured totals of 8, 44 and 75 runs in the last three matches, and despite their slight decline in form in the last match, they are expected to one-up Surrey Women’s first wicket in their next encounter.

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Surrey Women vs Essex Women Best Batters

Danni Wyatt-Hodge to be Surrey Women’s Best Batter

In the previous match against Lancashire Women, Danni Wyatt-Hodge did not contribute a great deal of runs as she found herself out for 12. However, she is in a league of her own in the Surrey Women’s run charts with 372 runs in eight innings and an average of 62.00, and she is anticipated to be their standout batter against Essex Women.

Lauren Winfield-Hill to be Essex Women’s Best Batter

Lauren Winfield-Hill has been a highly consistent player for Essex Women in the competition so far, having garnered a total of 245 runs in eight innings. She was the top scorer for the team in the game against Durham Women where she amassed 29 runs, and she has an average of 30.62 which makes her the favorite for the next game as well.

Surrey Women vs Essex Women Best Bowlers

Ryana MacDonald-Gay to be Surrey Women’s Best Bowler

Ryana MacDonald-Gay emerged as the leading wicket-taker for Surrey Women during the last outing against Lancashire Women where she bagged a remarkable four-wicket haul in 3.3 overs and earned an economy rate of 4.00. She leads the team’s bowling attack with nine wickets in seven innings and an average of 15.55, making her the top pick for the upcoming fixture.

Esmae MacGregor to be Essex Women’s Best Bowler

There is absolutely no doubt about the fact that Esmae MacGregor is in a different league this season and she has already picked 18 wickets in eight innings thus far. Needless to say, she is their leading bowler overall and has a stellar average of 12.22. She is expected to lead the charge once again against Surrey Women.