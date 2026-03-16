Facts: Paige Scholfield is Surrey Women’s leading batter at the moment with 63 runs in a single game.

Rebecca Tyson stands as the top wicket-taker for Hampshire Women, having taken three wickets in the first match.

Surrey Women have a 1-0 lead over Hampshire Women in their head-to-head tally so far.

Surrey Women vs Hampshire Women Chances of Winning

Surrey Women did not break a sweat against Somerset Women in their first and only match in the tournament so far, having chosen to field first. The bowlers were absolutely on the money as they restricted the Taunton-based opposition to 131 runs. Surrey Women lost an early wicket as opener Bryony Smith was sent packing but the rest of the top order soldiered on; Paige Scholfield and Danni Wyatt-Hodge nearly finished the game together as they scored 63 and 53* runs, respectively. They won by a comfortable margin of eight wickets in the end.

Hampshire Women, too, showcased dominance with the bat as they went up against Essex Women in the first encounter and scored 215 runs. Maia Bouchier and Ella McCaughan, Hampshire Women’s openers, did much of the destruction with individual totals of 92 and 68 runs, respectively. Essex Women fought back as hard as they could with 190 runs on the board but eventually conceded defeat by a 25-run margin.

Surrey Women chance of winning - 55%

Hampshire Women chance of winning - 45%

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Surrey Women vs Hampshire Women Betting Tips

Hampshire Women to score high before first dismissal

Maia Bouchier and Ella McCaughan are a powerhouse of an opening duo and they are both formidable batters on an individual level. In the first outing against Essex Women, they went guns blazing to secure 158 runs together. Additionally, they opened for Hampshire Women in the T20 Women’s County Cup as well where they posted an impressive 74-run partnership in their solitary game. Taking their consistency into account, the openers are expected to put on a spectacle in the next match, too.

Surrey Women vs Hampshire Women Toss Prediction

The record between those batting and fielding first at Kennington Oval is quite closely matched with a 10-9 scoreline in 20 T20I matches. The average first innings total of 151 is not particularly difficult to overcome but it is the safer option at the venue, making batting first the toss winner’s top choice in the upcoming fixture.

Weather Report

A 40% possibility of rain has the potential to disrupt the game in London and light rain is on the radar. The temperature will hover around 17 degrees Celsius.

Surrey Women Player List

Bryony Smith (c), Alice Capsey, Alice Clarke, Aylish Cranstone, Danni Wyatt-Hodge, Emma Jones, Paige Scholfield, Priyanaz Chatterji, Sophia Dunkley, Alice Davidson-Richards, Alice Monaghan, Kalea Moore, Phoebe Franklin, Tash Farrant, Amy Hunter, Jemima Spence, Kira Chathli, Alexa Stonehouse, Bethan Miles, Charlotte Lambert, Danielle Gregory, Ryana Macdonald-Gay, Tilly Corteen-Coleman.

Predicted Playing XI

Bryony Smith (C) Batter Danni Wyatt-Hodge Batter Paige Scholfield Batter Kira Chathli Wicket-keeper Phoebe Franklin Batter Emma Jones All-rounder Kalea Moore Bowler Ryana Macdonald-Gay Bowler Alexa Stonehouse Bowler Danielle Gregory Bowler Tilly Corteen-Coleman Bowler

Surrey Women Team Form

Surrey Women’s bowlers were the ones who set the tone for the previous game but the batters followed through and delivered a strong performance, especially since they only lost two wickets in the process of their chase.

Hampshire Women Player List

Georgia Adams (c), Abigale Norgrove, Daisy Mullan, Ella McCaughan, Maia Bouchier, Poppy Tulloch, Ava Lee, Charli Knott, Freya Kemp, Mary Taylor, Naomi Dattani, Rhianna Southby, Daisy Gibb, Freya Davies, Lauren Bell, Linsey Smith, Megan Sturge, Nancy Harman, Rebecca Tyson.

Predicted Playing XI

Ella McCaughan Batter Maia Bouchier Batter Freya Kemp Batter Georgia Adams (C) Batter Rhianna Southby Wicket-keeper Abigale Norgrove Batter Mary Taylor Bowler Freya Davies Bowler Daisy Gibb Bowler Ava Lee Bowler Rebecca Tyson Bowler

Hampshire Women Team Form

Hampshire Women displayed outstanding form with the bat but their bowlers need to tweak their approach in order to concede fewer runs going forward.

Surrey Women vs Hampshire Women Head-to-Head

Surrey Women and Hampshire Women faced each other in the T20 Women's County Cup where the former clinched victory by a margin of 57 runs.

T20 Head-to-Head Record

Total - 1

Surrey Women - 1

Hampshire Women - 0

Surrey Women vs Hampshire Women Betting Odds

Hampshire Women to have a better opening partnership than Surrey Women

Bryony Smith failed to pull her weight in the first match against Somerset Women where her early dismissal thwarted Surrey Women’s chance of attaining a dominant first partnership. She opened with Danni Wyatt-Hodge and their seven-run stand together was not convincing in the slightest. On the contrary, Hampshire Women’s Maia Bouchier and Ella McCaughan worked in tandem to secure a commendable 158-run partnership in their first match against Essex Women. Seeing as the disparity is quite large, Hampshire Women’s opening wicket will be favored to set up a superior total in the next clash.

Surrey Women vs Hampshire Women Best Batters

Bryony Smith to be Surrey Women’s Best Batter

Bryony Smith did not contribute a great deal in the last game against Somerset Women where the opener was dismissed for a mere four runs. However, she was among the top scorers for the team during the ECB Women’s One Day Cup with 232 runs in six innings, including a century and a half-century. Despite her subpar showing this season, she is expected to come out on top.

Maia Bouchier to be Hampshire Women’s Best Batter

Maia Bouchier went hammer and tongs in the first outing against Essex Women, having scored a whopping 92 runs. She was among the leading batters for Hampshire Women in the One-Day Cup with 282 runs in eight innings and emerged as the top batter during the T20 Women’s County Cup where she amassed 59 runs in one innings. She is, undoubtedly, the top choice against Surrey Women, too.

Surrey Women vs Hampshire Women Best Bowlers

Danielle Gregory to be Surrey Women’s Best Bowler

Danielle Gregory was tied as the second leading bowler for the team in the previous encounter versus Somerset Women where her four-over spell yielded one wicket and an economy rate of 4.50. She was Surrey Women’s leading wicket-taker by quite a margin in the Women’s One Day Cup with 14 wickets in eight innings and an average of 25.85, making her the top contender for the upcoming game as well.

Rebecca Tyson to be Hampshire Women’s Best Bowler

In the first encounter versus Essex Women, Rebecca Tyson emerged as Hampshire Women’s top bowler as she delivered four overs, bagged three wickets and achieved an economy rate of 10.00. She has an excellent average of 13.33 in the tournament so far, and will be anticipated to be their premier bowler once again