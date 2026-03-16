Facts: Grace Harris and Tash Farrant are tied as the top bowlers for Surrey Women with eight wickets apiece in four innings.

Ailsa Lister remains the leading run-getter for Lancashire Women with 151 runs in five innings thus far.

Surrey Women vs Lancashire Women Chances of Winning

Surrey Women have had a stellar run in the tournament so far, especially since they started with a four-match winning streak. In all four games, their batters were largely responsible for their victories and their top order is a force to be reckoned with. Their sole defeat was at the hands of The Blaze Women where they failed to chase down 169 runs, and they ended up falling short by a mere 17 runs. They bounced back by beating Essex Women where the latter were restricted to a meager 148-run total and Surrey Women achieved the target with ease, having won by a margin of five wickets.

Lancashire Women remain a middling team in the competition and their win against Somerset Women in the previous game was not entirely impressive. The Taunton-based team were kept down to 132 while batting first and Lancashire Women faltered quite a few times before completing the chase. They lost a whopping six wickets in the process of hunting down a mediocre target, and their four-wicket win was less than ideal.

Surrey Women chance of winning - 55%

Lancashire Women chance of winning - 45%

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Surrey Women vs Lancashire Women Betting Tips

Surrey Women to have a better opening partnership than Lancashire Women

Bryony Smith and Danni Wyatt-Hodge are a dependable opening pair in the tournament so far and their partnerships have been successful more often than not. In the previous five matches, they added totals of 31, 0, 94, 38 and 73 runs to the first wicket before losing a wicket. They are a formidable duo which gives them the edge over Lancashire Women’s bowlers.

Surrey Women vs Lancashire Women Toss Prediction

Kennington Oval has a defendable average first innings total of 174 after three matches in the competition. Those batting first have two victories even though the toss winners preferred to chase on two out of three occasions. Based on the outcomes so far, the toss winning skipper will be keen to bat first in the upcoming fixture.

Weather Report

A minimal 5% possibility of precipitation is predicted at London on match day with partially cloudy skies. The temperature is set to reach 27 degrees Celsius.

Surrey Women Player List

Bryony Smith (c), Alice Capsey, Alice Clarke, Aylish Cranstone, Danni Wyatt-Hodge, Emma Jones, Paige Scholfield, Priyanaz Chatterji, Sophia Dunkley, Alice Davidson-Richards, Alice Monaghan, Kalea Moore, Phoebe Franklin, Tash Farrant, Amy Hunter, Jemima Spence, Kira Chathli, Alexa Stonehouse, Bethan Miles, Charlotte Lambert, Danielle Gregory, Ryana Macdonald-Gay, Tilly Corteen-Coleman, Grace Harris.

Predicted Playing XI

Bryony Smith (C) Batter Danni Wyatt-Hodge Batter Paige Scholfield Batter Grace Harris All-rounder Kira Chathli Wicket-keeper Phoebe Franklin Batter Kalea Moore Bowler Tash Farrant Bowler Alexa Stonehouse Bowler Danielle Gregory Bowler Tilly Corteen-Coleman Bowler

Surrey Women Team Form

Surrey Women’s batting has been brilliant in the tournament and they are far superior to Lancashire Women in this regard.

Lancashire Women Player List

Eleanor Threlkeld (c), Alice Clarke, Danielle Collins, Emma Lamb, Eve Jones, Katie Mack, Liberty Heap, Darcey Carter, Fi Morris, Grace Johnson, Sophie Ecclestone, Tilly Kesteven, Ailsa Lister, Seren Smale, Alana King, Grace Potts, Hannah Jones, Kate Cross, Mahika Gaur, Olivia Bell, Phoebe Graham, Sophie Morris, Tara Norris.

Predicted Playing XI

Eve Jones Batter Emma Lamb Batter Seren Smale Batter Fi Morris Bowler Eleanor Threlkeld (C) Wicket-keeper Sophie Ecclestone All-rounder Ailsa Lister Batter Tara Norris Bowler Grace Johnson Bowler Kate Cross Bowler Sophie Morris Bowler

Lancashire Women Team Form

Lancashire Women are a shadow of themselves and their batting is way off the mark. They do not have what it takes to give Surrey Women a run for their money.

Surrey Women vs Lancashire Women Head-to-Head

Surrey Women and Lancashire Women are level pegging with one victory apiece in their head-to-head encounters so far.

T20 Head-to-Head Record

Total - 2

Surrey Women - 1

Lancashire Women - 1

Surrey Women vs Lancashire Women Betting Odds

Surrey Women to have a better opening partnership than Lancashire Women

Lancashire Women have had three entirely different opening pairs in the last three matches and their consistency has taken a hit as a consequence. Eve Jones, Emma Lamb, Tilly Kesteven and Seren Smale have all opened for the team with 60, 7 and 0 runs together. On the other hand, Surrey Women’s Bryony Smith and Danni Wyatt-Hodge are an established pair in the competition and their totals of 31, 0 and 94 runs in the previous three games make them the favorite opening duo for the upcoming match.

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Surrey Women vs Lancashire Women Best Batters

Danni Wyatt-Hodge to be Surrey Women’s Best Batter

Danni Wyatt-Hodge has been Surrey Women’s most consistent batter in the competition and although she only scored 21 runs against Essex Women, she is completely out of reach with 295 runs in six innings and an average of 73.75. She has four half-centuries under her belt, and remains the top contender for the upcoming match.

Emma Lamb to be Lancashire Women’s Best Batter

The prediction for the last match panned out as expected considering Emma Lamb top-scored for Lancashire Women with 32 runs. She is yet to do something remarkable in the competition since she has a mere 37 runs in two innings so far, which is quite unseemly for her. She is expected to come out on top once again in the next fixture.

Surrey Women vs Lancashire Women Best Bowlers

Grace Harris to be Surrey Women’s Best Bowler

In their game against Essex Women, Grace Harris emerged as the joint leading bowler for Surrey Women with three wickets in four overs and an economy rate of 6.50. She is currently tied as the team’s leading wicket-taker with eight wickets in four innings and an average of 10.37, making her the favorite for the next game against Lancashire Women.

Kate Cross to be Lancashire Women’s Best Bowler

Kate Cross participated in her first game of the season in the last outing versus Somerset Women and she took the top spot right away with three wickets in four overs with an impressive economy rate of 5.25. She has an outstanding average of 7.00 in the competition and continues to be the top choice against Surrey Women.