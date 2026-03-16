Surrey Women vs Somerset Women Match Prediction
SUR
73%
Chance of Winning
SOM
27%
Parimatch
T20
Kennington Oval
Facts:
- Ryana MacDonald-Gay is the leading wicket-taker for Surrey Women with 12 wickets in nine innings so far.
- Mollie Robbins stands as the top bowler for Somerset Women with 12 wickets under her belt in ten innings.
- Surrey Women overcame Somerset Women by a huge margin of eight wickets in their previous encounter.
Surrey Women vs Somerset Women Chances of Winning
Surrey Women pulled off an absolute miracle against The Blaze Women in the last match where the former batted first and failed to put on a competitive score, having posted 132 runs on the board. Alice Davidson-Richards and Grace Harris were the top scorers with 27 and 26 runs, respectively. However, the bowlers were firing on all cylinders as they worked to curtail The Blaze Women. The latter were kept down to 122/5 by the end of the innings which allowedthe Bryony Smith-led side to take home a ten-run triumph.
Somerset Women had no time to savor their first victory of the tournament since they were immediately thrashed by Warwickshire Women. The latter, having batted first, scored 149 runs and the total was not impossible to chase down. Despite that,Somerset Women made a meal of their inningsby scoring 127/9 by the end of the innings, and they lost by a 22-run margin.
- Surrey Women chance of winning - 73%
- Somerset Women chance of winning - 27%
Surrey Women vs Somerset Women Betting Tips
Somerset Women to score high before first dismissal
Rebecca Odgers and Niamh Holland have become the linchpins for Somerset Women’s first wicket and they have opened the last five matches together. They managed toset up stands of 1, 41, 25, 37 and 3 runs before the first dismissal, and they only had two unimpressive partnerships. They are expected to come good and secure a big total in the next match.
Surrey Women vs Somerset Women Toss Prediction
Kennington Oval has produced a mixture of results in the tournament so far wherethe teams batting first have three wins, those chasing have two victories and the remaining match was tied. The average first innings total is 170 is a defendable target and the toss winning side will favor setting the total in the upcoming fixture.
Weather Report
The chance of rain stands at 10% and theconditions will be partially overcast. The temperature in London is going to touch 28 degrees Celsius.
Surrey Women Player List
Bryony Smith (c), Alice Capsey, Alice Clarke, Aylish Cranstone, Danni Wyatt-Hodge, Emma Jones, Paige Scholfield, Priyanaz Chatterji, Sophia Dunkley, Alice Davidson-Richards, Alice Monaghan, Kalea Moore, Phoebe Franklin, Tash Farrant, Amy Hunter, Jemima Spence, Kira Chathli, Alexa Stonehouse, Bethan Miles, Charlotte Lambert, Danielle Gregory, Ryana Macdonald-Gay, Tilly Corteen-Coleman, Grace Harris, Rachel King, Emily Burke.
Predicted Playing XI
|
Bryony Smith (C)
|
Batter
|
Alice Monaghan
|
Batter
|
Grace Harris
|
All-rounder
|
Emma Jones
|
Batter
|
Kira Chathli
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Alice Davidson-Richards
|
All-rounder
|
Phoebe Franklin
|
Batter
|
Kalea Moore
|
Bowler
|
Ryana Macdonald-Gay
|
Bowler
|
Alexa Stonehouse
|
Bowler
|
Danielle Gregory
|
Bowler
Surrey Women Team Form
Surrey Women are simply invincible at the moment and the batters and bowlers alike are dominant.
Somerset Women Player List
Niamh Holland (c), Sophie Luff, Emma Corney, Fran Wilson, Heather Knight, Jess Hazell, Rebecca Odgers, Alex Griffiths, Amanda-Jade Wellington, Charlie Dean, Danielle Gibson, Erin Vukusic, Lola Harris, Olivia Barnes, Amelie Munday, Katie Jones, Chloe Skelton, Ellie Anderson, Laura Jackson, Mollie Robbins, Olivia Barnes, Ruby Davis.
Predicted Playing XI
|
Rebecca Odgers
|
Batter
|
Niamh Holland (C)
|
Batter
|
Ruby Davis
|
Batter
|
Fran Wilson
|
Batter
|
Jess Hazell
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Alex Griffiths
|
All-rounder
|
Amanda-Jade Wellington
|
All-rounder
|
Chloe Skelton
|
Bowler
|
Mollie Robbins
|
Bowler
|
Olivia Barnes
|
Bowler
|
Erin Vukusic
|
Bowler
Somerset Women Team Form
Somerset Women have consistently been the worst-performing team in the competition and they have not got out of their rut in the slightest.
Surrey Women vs Somerset Women Head-to-Head
Surrey Women have met Somerset Women once in the tournament and theformer won by an eight-wicket margin.
T20 Head-to-Head Record
Total - 1
Surrey Women - 1
Somerset Women - 0
Surrey Women vs Somerset Women Betting Odds
Somerset Women to have a better opening partnership than Surrey Women
Bryony Smith has been the only recurring opener for Somerset Women and she has opened alongside Alice Davidson-Richards, Alice Monaghan and Rachel King. In the last three matches, they have had inconsistent totals of 44, 1 and 25 runs. However, Somerset Women’s Rebecca Odgers and Niamh Holland have settled in well and they havesecured scores of 1, 41 and 25 runs together in the previous three matches. Despite their downtrend in the last encounter, the Taunton-based side are expected to put on a better opening stand than Surrey Women’s openers.
Surrey Women vs Somerset Women
T20
Kennington Oval, null
Surrey Women vs Somerset Women Best Batters
Grace Harris to be Surrey Women’s Best Batter
Grace Harris missed out on the top spot by a single run in the previous game against The Blaze Women where she scored 26 runs.She remains Surrey Women’s leading batter with 226 runs in nine inningsand an average of 25.11. She is expected to lead the charge in the upcoming game against Somerset Women.
Fran Wilson to be Somerset Women’s Best Batter
Fran Wilson was not among the top scorers in the last game against Warwickshire Women with 17 runs butshe is the second highest run-getter overall with 216 runs in ten innings. She has a half-century under her belt along with an average of 21.60 which makes her the favorite for the next fixture as well.
Surrey Women vs Somerset Women Best Bowlers
Ryana MacDonald-Gay to be Surrey Women’s Best Bowler
Ryana MacDonald-Gay was the joint leading bowler in the last match against The Blaze Women where she captured two wickets in four overs with an economy rate of 3.50. She is thetop wicket-taker for the team overall with 12 wickets in nine inningsand an exceptional average of 15.08, making her the top pick for the upcoming game.
Mollie Robbins to be Somerset Women’s Best Bowler
Mollie Robbins picked up a four-wicket haul in the previous game against Warwickshire Women where she also achieved an economy rate of 7.25 in four overs.She has a total of 12 wickets in ten inningsand an exceptional average of 18.16 which makes her the favorite against Surrey Women, too.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win
Surrey Women
- Surrey Women to win @ 1.37 (Parimatch)
- Somerset Women to win @ 2.88 (Parimatch)
Parimatch
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