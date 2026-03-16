Facts: Ryana MacDonald-Gay is the leading wicket-taker for Surrey Women with 12 wickets in nine innings so far.

Mollie Robbins stands as the top bowler for Somerset Women with 12 wickets under her belt in ten innings.

Surrey Women overcame Somerset Women by a huge margin of eight wickets in their previous encounter.

Surrey Women vs Somerset Women Chances of Winning

Surrey Women pulled off an absolute miracle against The Blaze Women in the last match where the former batted first and failed to put on a competitive score, having posted 132 runs on the board. Alice Davidson-Richards and Grace Harris were the top scorers with 27 and 26 runs, respectively. However, the bowlers were firing on all cylinders as they worked to curtail The Blaze Women. The latter were kept down to 122/5 by the end of the innings which allowedthe Bryony Smith-led side to take home a ten-run triumph.

Somerset Women had no time to savor their first victory of the tournament since they were immediately thrashed by Warwickshire Women. The latter, having batted first, scored 149 runs and the total was not impossible to chase down. Despite that,Somerset Women made a meal of their inningsby scoring 127/9 by the end of the innings, and they lost by a 22-run margin.

Surrey Women chance of winning - 73%

Somerset Women chance of winning - 27%

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Surrey Women vs Somerset Women Betting Tips

Somerset Women to score high before first dismissal

Rebecca Odgers and Niamh Holland have become the linchpins for Somerset Women’s first wicket and they have opened the last five matches together. They managed toset up stands of 1, 41, 25, 37 and 3 runs before the first dismissal, and they only had two unimpressive partnerships. They are expected to come good and secure a big total in the next match.

Surrey Women vs Somerset Women Toss Prediction

Kennington Oval has produced a mixture of results in the tournament so far wherethe teams batting first have three wins, those chasing have two victories and the remaining match was tied. The average first innings total is 170 is a defendable target and the toss winning side will favor setting the total in the upcoming fixture.

Weather Report

The chance of rain stands at 10% and theconditions will be partially overcast. The temperature in London is going to touch 28 degrees Celsius.

Surrey Women Player List

Bryony Smith (c), Alice Capsey, Alice Clarke, Aylish Cranstone, Danni Wyatt-Hodge, Emma Jones, Paige Scholfield, Priyanaz Chatterji, Sophia Dunkley, Alice Davidson-Richards, Alice Monaghan, Kalea Moore, Phoebe Franklin, Tash Farrant, Amy Hunter, Jemima Spence, Kira Chathli, Alexa Stonehouse, Bethan Miles, Charlotte Lambert, Danielle Gregory, Ryana Macdonald-Gay, Tilly Corteen-Coleman, Grace Harris, Rachel King, Emily Burke.

Predicted Playing XI

Bryony Smith (C) Batter Alice Monaghan Batter Grace Harris All-rounder Emma Jones Batter Kira Chathli Wicket-keeper Alice Davidson-Richards All-rounder Phoebe Franklin Batter Kalea Moore Bowler Ryana Macdonald-Gay Bowler Alexa Stonehouse Bowler Danielle Gregory Bowler

Surrey Women Team Form

Surrey Women are simply invincible at the moment and the batters and bowlers alike are dominant.

Somerset Women Player List

Niamh Holland (c), Sophie Luff, Emma Corney, Fran Wilson, Heather Knight, Jess Hazell, Rebecca Odgers, Alex Griffiths, Amanda-Jade Wellington, Charlie Dean, Danielle Gibson, Erin Vukusic, Lola Harris, Olivia Barnes, Amelie Munday, Katie Jones, Chloe Skelton, Ellie Anderson, Laura Jackson, Mollie Robbins, Olivia Barnes, Ruby Davis.

Predicted Playing XI

Rebecca Odgers Batter Niamh Holland (C) Batter Ruby Davis Batter Fran Wilson Batter Jess Hazell Wicket-keeper Alex Griffiths All-rounder Amanda-Jade Wellington All-rounder Chloe Skelton Bowler Mollie Robbins Bowler Olivia Barnes Bowler Erin Vukusic Bowler

Somerset Women Team Form

Somerset Women have consistently been the worst-performing team in the competition and they have not got out of their rut in the slightest.

Surrey Women vs Somerset Women Head-to-Head

Surrey Women have met Somerset Women once in the tournament and theformer won by an eight-wicket margin.

T20 Head-to-Head Record

Total - 1

Surrey Women - 1

Somerset Women - 0

Surrey Women vs Somerset Women Betting Odds

Somerset Women to have a better opening partnership than Surrey Women

Bryony Smith has been the only recurring opener for Somerset Women and she has opened alongside Alice Davidson-Richards, Alice Monaghan and Rachel King. In the last three matches, they have had inconsistent totals of 44, 1 and 25 runs. However, Somerset Women’s Rebecca Odgers and Niamh Holland have settled in well and they havesecured scores of 1, 41 and 25 runs together in the previous three matches. Despite their downtrend in the last encounter, the Taunton-based side are expected to put on a better opening stand than Surrey Women’s openers.

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Surrey Women vs Somerset Women Best Batters

Grace Harris to be Surrey Women’s Best Batter

Grace Harris missed out on the top spot by a single run in the previous game against The Blaze Women where she scored 26 runs.She remains Surrey Women’s leading batter with 226 runs in nine inningsand an average of 25.11. She is expected to lead the charge in the upcoming game against Somerset Women.

Fran Wilson to be Somerset Women’s Best Batter

Fran Wilson was not among the top scorers in the last game against Warwickshire Women with 17 runs butshe is the second highest run-getter overall with 216 runs in ten innings. She has a half-century under her belt along with an average of 21.60 which makes her the favorite for the next fixture as well.

Surrey Women vs Somerset Women Best Bowlers

Ryana MacDonald-Gay to be Surrey Women’s Best Bowler

Ryana MacDonald-Gay was the joint leading bowler in the last match against The Blaze Women where she captured two wickets in four overs with an economy rate of 3.50. She is thetop wicket-taker for the team overall with 12 wickets in nine inningsand an exceptional average of 15.08, making her the top pick for the upcoming game.

Mollie Robbins to be Somerset Women’s Best Bowler

Mollie Robbins picked up a four-wicket haul in the previous game against Warwickshire Women where she also achieved an economy rate of 7.25 in four overs.She has a total of 12 wickets in ten inningsand an exceptional average of 18.16 which makes her the favorite against Surrey Women, too.