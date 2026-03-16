Facts: Surrey Women’s Danni Wyatt-Hodge, their opener, is the second highest run scorer of the Vitality Blast Women with 214 runs in four innings.

The Blaze Women’s last match was abandoned and Kathryn Bryce remains their top batter with 160 runs in three innings.

Surrey Women vs The Blaze Women Chances of Winning

Surrey Women are in the midst of their purple patch with their fourth victory in a row as they overcame Durham Women last time around. The latter made life easy with a 141-run stand which Surrey Women had no trouble chasing down whatsoever; openers Danni Wyatt-Hodge and Bryony Smith did the bulk of the scoring with 74* and 44 runs, respectively. The target was not difficult to attain in the slightest and Surrey Women managed to take home a dominant nine-wicket victory.

The Blaze Women were poised to take a hat trick of wins as they took on Somerset Women in the last match but it was abandoned after the toss due to unfavorable weather conditions. In the match prior to that, though, they had it rather easy as they went up against Essex Women and chased down a 104-run total with seven wickets still in hand.

Surrey Women chance of winning - 57%

The Blaze Women chance of winning - 43%

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Surrey Women vs The Blaze Women Betting Tips

Surrey Women to score over 23.5 before first dismissal @ 1.83 (Parimatch)

Bryony Smith and Danni Wyatt-Hodge made a rocky start to their campaign with a seven-run stand but their partnership only went up from there. In the following three matches, the pair secured totals of 73, 38 and 94 runs. They are a force to be reckoned with and will be expected to put on an exceptional first partnership in the upcoming game.

Match Prediction Best Odds Surrey Women Opening Partnership to be Over 23.5 1.83 Bet on Parimatch The Blaze Women Opening Partnership to be Over 21.5 1.83 Bet on Parimatch

Surrey Women vs The Blaze Women Toss Prediction

The teams batting and fielding first have a 10-9 record at Kennington Oval in the T20Is with an average first innings score of 151. In the tournament so far, they are tied 1-1 with an average total of 177 with the first bat. Batting first will remain the favored option for the next encounter, too.

Weather Report

London will experience mostly cloudy conditions with the temperature reaching 24 degrees Celsius along with a 20% chance of precipitation.

Surrey Women Player List

Bryony Smith (c), Alice Capsey, Alice Clarke, Aylish Cranstone, Danni Wyatt-Hodge, Emma Jones, Paige Scholfield, Priyanaz Chatterji, Sophia Dunkley, Alice Davidson-Richards, Alice Monaghan, Kalea Moore, Phoebe Franklin, Tash Farrant, Amy Hunter, Jemima Spence, Kira Chathli, Alexa Stonehouse, Bethan Miles, Charlotte Lambert, Danielle Gregory, Ryana Macdonald-Gay, Tilly Corteen-Coleman, Grace Harris.

Predicted Playing XI

Bryony Smith (C) Batter Danni Wyatt-Hodge Batter Paige Scholfield Batter Grace Harris All-rounder Kira Chathli Wicket-keeper Phoebe Franklin Batter Kalea Moore Bowler Tash Farrant Bowler Alexa Stonehouse Bowler Danielle Gregory Bowler Tilly Corteen-Coleman Bowler

Surrey Women Team Form

Surrey Women’s batting strength is unmatched in the tournament and their openers, particularly, are in a league of their own.

The Blaze Women Player List

Kirstie Gordon (c), Ella Claridge, Georgie Boyce, Maddy Green, Marie Kelly, Michaela Kirk, Prisha Thanawala, Tammy Beaumont, Georgia Elwiss, Heather Graham, Kathryn Bryce, Lara Shaw, Natalie Sciver-Brunt, Orla Prendergast, Amy Jones, Sarah Bryce, Scarlett Hughes, Amy Wheeler, Cassidy McCarthy, Charley Phillips, Grace Ballinger, Josie Groves, Lucy Higham, Olivia Baker, Sarah Glenn.

Predicted Playing XI

Marie Kelly Batter Georgia Elwiss Batter Kathryn Bryce All-rounder Sarah Bryce Wicket-keeper Maddy Green Batter Ella Claridge Batter Michaela Kirk All-rounder Sarah Glenn Bowler Kirstie Gordon (C) All-rounder Cassidy McCarthy Bowler Grace Ballinger Bowler

The Blaze Women Team Form

The Blaze Women’s start to their campaign was dicey as they tied the first match but with two back-to-back victories thereafter, they are in a position to give Surrey Women a run for their money.

Surrey Women vs The Blaze Women Head-to-Head

Surrey Women and The Blaze Women will take on each other for the first time in the Vitality Blast Women.

Surrey Women vs The Blaze Women Betting Odds

Surrey Women to have a better opening partnership The Blaze Women @ 1.74 (Parimatch)

Marie Kelly and Georgia Elwiss have had a rollercoaster of a run in the Vitality Blast Women so far, having added 2, 101 and 15 runs to The Blaze Women’s first wicket in the previous three matches. They are quite far off the mark compared to Surrey Women’s openers, Bryony Smith and Danni Wyatt-Hodge, who have been significantly superior with totals of 94, 38 and 73 runs in the last three games. They are in a different league altogether and remain the top opening wicket for the next match.

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Surrey Women vs The Blaze Women Best Batters

Danni Wyatt-Hodge to be Surrey Women’s Best Batter

Danni Wyatt-Hodge was Surrey Women’s top batter in the last game against Durham Women, as predicted, where she remained not out on 74. She has surpassed the 200-run milestone with a total of 214 runs in four innings, including a whopping three half-centuries. With an average of 107.00, she is expected to come out on top once again.

Kathryn Bryce to be The Blaze Women’s Best Batter

Kathryn Bryce was the leading run scorer for The Blaze Women with 51* runs in the last outing versus Essex Women. She leads their run charts with 160 runs in three innings, and she does not have an average in the tournament yet as she has not faced a dismissal. Her stellar run makes her the top contender against Surrey Women.

Surrey Women vs The Blaze Women Best Bowlers

Ryana MacDonald-Gay to be Surrey Women’s Best Bowler

Ryana MacDonald-Gay was the joint leading bowler for Surrey Women in the previous match against Durham Women with two wickets in four overs and an economy rate of 4.00. She now stands as their leading wicket-taker overall with four wickets in three innings and an average of 13.00. She is the top pick for the upcoming match.

Cassidy McCarthy to be The Blaze Women’s Best Bowler

Cassidy McCarthy emerged as The Blaze Women’s top wicket-taker with two wickets in four overs and an economy rate of 5.50 during their previous encounter against Essex Women. She is the team’s leading bowler overall with three wickets in three innings and an average of 19.66, making her the favorite for the next fixture as well.