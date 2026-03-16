Facts: Ryana MacDonald-Gay stands as Surrey Women’s leading bowler with 14 wickets in ten innings so far.

Warwickshire Women’s Davina Perrin is the second highest run scorer of the Vitality Blast Women with 377 runs in 12 innings.

Surrey Women have a 2-0 lead over Warwickshire Women in their T20 head-to-head tally.

Surrey Women vs Warwickshire Women Chances of Winning

Surrey Women’s aspirations of extending their winning streak were put paid to by the rain in the previous game against Durham Women which was abandoned.They are, undoubtedly, the most dominant team in the competitionand their batting performances are formidable. Moreover, they remain unchallenged at the top which gives them a massive edge over Warwickshire Women.

Warwickshire Women are a strong team as well, although their consistency is not as commendable as Surrey Women. They faced Hampshire Women in the last match where the former scored 165 runs - opener Davina Perrin led the onslaught with a 70-run half-century and the bowlers had a solid total to defend. Hannah Baker’s three-wicket haul certainly put the brakes on Hampshire Women’s scoring andthe Birmingham-based team restricted their opposition to 149 runs by the end of the innings.

Surrey Women chance of winning - 65%

Warwickshire Women chance of winning - 35%

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Surrey Women vs Warwickshire Women Betting Tips

Surrey Women to score over 19.5 before first dismissal @ 1.83 (Parimatch)

Surrey Women have had quite an unstable opening wicket in terms of the lineup considering they had a new opener for each of the last five games to lead the innings with Bryony Smith. Having opened with Alice Capsey, Alice Davidson-Richards, Alice Monaghan, Rachel King and Danni Wyatt-Hodge,the pairs added 24, 44, 1, 25 and 4 runs to the first wicket. Since they are still relatively consistent, they are expected to go all out in the final group stage match and put on a big total.

Surrey Women vs Warwickshire Women Toss Prediction

The surface at Kennington Oval has beenmore favorable to the teams batting first, having taken four victories in six gamesin the tournament so far. The chasing side registered a single win and the remaining game was tied. The average stand of 171 while batting first is quite competitive and the toss winning skipper will be keen to bat first in the next game as well.

Weather Report

Overcast weather is expected in Londonbut the chance of rain is a minimal 20%. The temperature is predicted to hover around 28 degrees Celsius.

Surrey Women Player List

Bryony Smith (c), Alice Capsey, Alice Clarke, Aylish Cranstone, Danni Wyatt-Hodge, Emma Jones, Paige Scholfield, Priyanaz Chatterji, Sophia Dunkley, Alice Davidson-Richards, Alice Monaghan, Kalea Moore, Phoebe Franklin, Tash Farrant, Amy Hunter, Jemima Spence, Kira Chathli, Alexa Stonehouse, Bethan Miles, Charlotte Lambert, Danielle Gregory, Ryana Macdonald-Gay, Tilly Corteen-Coleman, Grace Harris, Rachel King, Emily Burke.

Predicted Playing XI

Bryony Smith (C) Batter Alice Capsey Batter Grace Harris All-rounder Alice Monaghan Batter Emma Jones Batter Kira Chathli Wicket-keeper Phoebe Franklin Batter Kalea Moore Bowler Ryana Macdonald-Gay Bowler Alexa Stonehouse Bowler Danielle Gregory Bowler

Surrey Women Team Form

Surrey Women have experimented a great deal with their batting lineup but it has not deterred their performance at all.

Warwickshire Women Player List

Georgia Davis (c), Chloe Brewer, Meg Austin, Amuruthaa Surenkumar, Bethan Ellis, Davina Perrin, Abbey Freeborn, Natasha Wraith, Charis Pavely, Emily Arlott, Hannah Baker, Hannah Hardwick, Issy Wong, Katie George, Millie Taylor, Hannah Rainey, Laura Harris, Sterre Kalis, Phoebe Brett.

Predicted Playing XI

Meg Austin Batter Davina Perrin All-rounder Natasha Wraith Wicket-keeper Sterre Kalis Batter Laura Harris Batter Katie George All-rounder Amuruthaa Surenkumar Bowler Hannah Hardwick Bowler Georgia Davis (C) Bowler Phoebe Brett Bowler Millie Taylor Bowler

Warwickshire Women Team Form

Warwickshire Women come into this game on the back of two consecutive victories but their batting is rather inconsistent.

Surrey Women vs Warwickshire Women Head-to-Head

Surrey Women beat Warwickshire Women in both of their encountersin their T20 head-to-head record.

T20 Head-to-Head Record

Total - 2

Surrey Women - 2

Warwickshire Women - 0

Surrey Women vs Warwickshire Women Betting Odds

Surrey Women to have a better opening partnership than Warwickshire Women @ 1.73 (Parimatch)

Meg Austin and Davina Perrin’s partnership has taken a major hit in the competition and while they were once thriving, their scores have plummeted deeply. In Warwickshire Women’s previous three encounters, the duo secured measly totals of 15, 0 and 0 runs before the first dismissal. Surrey Women have, naturally, been better in this regard despite having had a different opening combination in each of the last three games with Bryony Smith as their mainstay.They scored 24, 44 and 1 together before the fall of the first wicket, and they are endorsed to establish a superior opening stand than that of Warwickshire Women.

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Surrey Women vs Warwickshire Women Best Batters

Grace Harris to be Surrey Women’s Best Batter

Grace Harris was not a major scorer in Surrey Women’s previous completed game against Somerset Women, having been dismissed for a mere 12 runs. Despite this,she remains their leading batter overall with 238 runs in ten innings. With an average of 23.80, she is anticipated to be their standout batter against Warwickshire Women.

Davina Perrin to be Warwickshire Women’s Best Batter

Davina Perrin led Warwickshire Women’s innings in the last outing versus Hampshire Women whereshe scored a 70-run half-century. She has extended her lead at the top with 377 runs in 12 innings, and she has an exceptional average of 31.41. She is the top pick to be their leading scorer in the upcoming fixture as well.

Surrey Women vs Warwickshire Women Best Bowlers

Ryana MacDonald-Gay to be Surrey Women’s Best Bowler

Ryana MacDonald-Gay was the second leading wicket-taker for Surrey Women in the previous match against Somerset Women where she captured a two-wicket haul in her three-over spell, including an economy rate of 9.33.She has 14 wickets in ten innings, making her the team’s top bowler, and her average of 14.92 is impressive which makes her the top choice for the next match.

Millie Taylor to be Warwickshire Women’s Best Bowler

In the previous game against Hampshire Women, Millie Taylor was tied for second place among the bowlers with a single wicket in four overs and an economy rate of 6.50.She has furthered her lead as Warwickshire Women’s top wicket-taker with 18 wickets in 13 inningsand an excellent average of 15.38, making her the favorite against Surrey Women.